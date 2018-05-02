Tunisia's Ennahda party claims victory in historic local elections

Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party has claimed victory late on Sunday in the country's first free municipal elections.

Top Ennahda official Lotfi Zitoun told the Reuters news agency that his party was more than 5 percent ahead of secularist rivals Nidaa Tounes, according to unofficial results.

The North African country has held parliamentary and presidential polls since the fall of long-time autocratic president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, but local elections have faced repeated delays.

More to come...

ap/cmk (AFP, Reuters)