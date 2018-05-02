 Tunisia holds first free municipal elections since 2011 revolution | News | DW | 06.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Tunisia holds first free municipal elections since 2011 revolution

Tunisians are voting in free local polls for the first time since the Arab Spring uprising seven years ago. The president says it's a crucial step in the country's road to democracy, but observers predict a low turnout.

A supporter of the Le meilleur party hands out election leaflets to a man in a passing car

A supporter of the "Le meilleur" (The Best) party hands out election leaflets

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (0700 UTC) in Tunisia's municipal elections on Sunday.

The North African country has held parliamentary and presidential polls since the fall of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, but local elections have faced repeated delays.

"For the first time the Tunisian people are called to participate in municipal elections, something that seems simple, but it is very important," Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said on the eve of the vote.

"This means that Tunisia continues establishing the democratic course."

Read moreIs Tunisian democracy in danger of collapse?
Watch video 26:00

Khemaies Jhinaoui on Conflict Zone

Fears about voter apathy

Essebsi called for a "massive turnout," but observers have said they expect voter numbers to be fairly low.

Tunisia has been lauded as the only democratic success story in the region after an uprising in 2011 that triggered the Arab Spring revolts.

However, persisting unrest, an economic slowdown, corruption and a series of militant attacks have led to growing apathy in the population of 11 million.

Read more: Tunisian FM: 'We are not yet a democracy'
Watch video 02:30

Tunisians despair as hopes after 2011 uprising fade

The country was rocked by violent protests against rising prices and tax hikes in January after the government introduced a new austerity budget.

"These municipal elections won't change anything for us. We will always be on the same cart without wheels or a horse," 34-year-old Hilma, a housewife, told Agence France Presse.

Some 5.3 million people are eligible to cast ballots in the vote, in which more than 57,000 candidates are running for office in 350 municipalities. 

Candidates from the two major parties, the Islamist Ennahda movement and the secular Nidaa Tounes party, are expected to win in most districts.

Polls close at 6 .p.m. local time (1700 UTC), with final results expected by May 13.

  • A street scene in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Dark silhouettes in Tunis' Souqs

    From a time when ͞the walls had ears to post-revolution struggles seven years later, Tunisians are proud to have won their freedom of speech.

  • A man walking past a cafe in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Café Le Parlement

    "Now, at least we can speak freely," proclaim Tunisians on the streets. Cafes, such as Le Parlement in Tunis, have become a forum for discussions and debates spurred on by the revolution.

  • A museum in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Bullet hole in Bardo

    Bardo,Tunisia's National Museum, was the scene of one of the two terror attacks in 2015, which left 24 people dead and the country's crucial tourism economy in tatters.

  • Museum in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    The scene of the attack

    Twenty tourists were killed In Bardo, and another 38 in the resort town Sousse. Tunisia also has the highest number of "Islamic State" recruits, and has fought against an Islamist insurgency in the country's border regions.

  • A group of protesters in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Post-revolution political assassinations

    The murders of secularist politicians Mohamed Brahmi and Chokri Belaid shocked the country in 2013; Tunis routinely sees demonstrators calling for justice.

  • Graffiti on a wall in a Tunis suburb (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Between football and apathy

    Competing football club graffiti in Tunis suburbs. Some young Tunisians have pointed at the political apathy and disengagement, claiming that society focuses more on football rivalries than post-revolution politics.

  • A woman sitting at a desk (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Fighting for women's rights

    A landmark law, which came into effect in February, made violence against women a criminal offence. Wafa Fraouis has been involved in women's issues since she was 15-years old. She was a member of the committees drafting the post-revolution constitution, enshrining gender equality in Tunisia's future. She is now director of Beity, the only shelter for vulnerable women in Tunis.

  • A ferry in Tunis harbor (DW/Benas Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    A tantalizing glimpse of a better life

    For many Tunisians, the only option to escape creeping poverty is the dangerous journey to Europe. Over 6,000 Tunisians reached Italy's shores in 2017 alone; over a third came in the space of two months, the sharpest increase since the 2011 revolution.

  • Cigarette butts on the floor of a cafe (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Discarded and forgotten

    Inside a cafe, a group of men sit around plastic tables covered with coffee cups, as heaps of discarded cigarette butts pile underneath. "This is what unemployment looks like," says one of the regulars inside. At least three visitors in the small cafe have been deported from Italy.

  • Men standing in a cafe in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Escaping from their past

    Marwan, a regular at this cafe, says many Tunisians leave to escape prison sentences, provide for their families back home, or cut links with the past completely. "We departed together with five boats; three made it to Lampedusa." He spent four years in northern Italy, dealing drugs and saving enough for a house and marriage back home.

  • Coffins in a cemetery in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    The final nail in the coffin

    Hundreds of Tunisians who have tried to take the dangerous sea route across the Mediterranean have perished. Unmarked graves have popped up along Tunisia's coastline.

    Author: Benas Gerdziunas (Tunis)


nm/jm (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Tunisia plans social reforms after wave of anti-austerity protests

Tunisia's government has announced a new package of social reforms worth nearly $70 million. The North African country has been rocked by protests ahead of the seventh anniversary of the Arab Spring uprising. (14.01.2018)  

Tunisia's police, military vote for first time in decades

More than 36,000 soldiers and police officers have registered to vote in the first local elections since the Arab Spring. But some police unions have pushed back, saying security forces should remain "neutral." (29.04.2018)  

Tunisian FM: 'We are not yet a democracy'

Is Tunisia, the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring, slipping back into repression and chaos? Tim Sebastian meets Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui. (21.02.2018)  

Fresh protests in Tunisia on anniversary of Arab Spring uprising

Protesters have lit flares and shouted anti-government slogans on the seventh anniversary of the Arab Spring uprising. Anti-austerity rallies have slammed a government decision to raise taxes amid an economic slump. (14.01.2018)  

Opinion: Is Tunisian democracy in danger of collapse?

Images of violence and mass arrests in Tunisia recall scenes from the country's 2011 Jasmine Revolution. But Tunisians can now demonstrate just how robust their new democracy really is, says DW's Bachir Amroune. (14.01.2018)  

Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

Faced with stalled reforms and widespread unemployment, Tunisians are left with an increasingly desperate situation at home. Have the post-revolution struggles been in vain? Benas Gerdziunas reports from Tunis. (01.04.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tunisians despair as hopes after 2011 uprising fade  

Khemaies Jhinaoui on Conflict Zone  

Broken dreams of revolution  

Related content

Tunesien Tunis - Wahlen

Tunisia's police, military vote for first time in decades 29.04.2018

More than 36,000 soldiers and police officers have registered to vote in the first local elections since the Arab Spring. But some police unions have pushed back, saying security forces should remain "neutral."

Tunesien - Ausschreitungen und Proteste in Tunis

Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo 01.04.2018

Faced with stalled reforms and widespread unemployment, Tunisians are left with an increasingly desperate situation at home. Have the post-revolution struggles been in vain? Benas Gerdziunas reports from Tunis.

Tunesien Demonstranten zünden Fackeln

Fresh protests in Tunisia on anniversary of Arab Spring uprising 14.01.2018

Protesters have lit flares and shouted anti-government slogans on the seventh anniversary of the Arab Spring uprising. Anti-austerity rallies have slammed a government decision to raise taxes amid an economic slump.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 