 Trolley rage: German police called over Ikea shopping cart fight | News | DW | 14.05.2018
News

Trolley rage: German police called over Ikea shopping cart fight

What began as a normal Saturday at an Ikea in Bavaria ended with an ambulance after a fight broke out between three customers. The angered shoppers reportedly couldn't agree whose shopping cart had the right of way.

Shopping carts at Ikea (picture alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

Police and rescue services were called to an Ikea in southeastern Germany after a shopping cart scuffle left one woman with a head injury, according to media reports on Sunday.

The fight broke out between three customers on Saturday as they were trying to maneuver their shopping carts at an Ikea in the town of Eching, outside of Munich.

Read moreIkea in hot water for releasing catalog without women

A 49-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman began shouting and shoving each other after they couldn't agree on whose cart had the right of way, reported the Müncher Merkur newspaper.

  • Ingvar Kamprad as a young man

    Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism

    The man behind the legend

    Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad has passed away at 91. A businessman since childhood, Kamprad founded Ikea as a mail-order sales business in 1943, when he was only 17. It wasn't until 1948 that the company began selling furniture. At his death, Kamprad was one of the richest men in the world.

  • An exhibit from the IKEA museum in Sweden

    Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism

    Kamprad's first profits

    An exhibit from Sweden's Ikea museum, which opened in 2016, shows the box used by Kamprad to store earnings from one of his first businesses — selling fish to nearby farmers on his mother's bike. The museum is located at the site of the very first Ikea store in Almhult, Sweden.

  • The first IKEA in Älmhult, Sweden

    Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism

    The first furniture superstore

    In 1953, Kamprad opened the first Ikea store in his hometown of Almhult. As interest and profits grew, the company expanded throughout Scandinavia, arriving in Norway in 1963 and Denmark in 1969.

  • Ikea chair and sled

    Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism

    Do it yourself

    Ikea is known for its bare-bones flat packaging, with customers usually required to assemble furniture themselves. This design helps keep costs down and allows for massive amounts of stock to be available in Ikea stores. On the left is the frame of a Poäng armchair. Ikea has produced 30 million of these chairs since they were introduced in 1978.

  • An IKEA collection from the 1970s

    Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism

    Children welcome

    Seen here is an Ikea collection from the 1970s. Pine was, as it is now, a mainstay of Ikea style — as well as bright colors and kid-friendly design. Today, German represents the furniture giant's biggest market with 53 stores. For comparison, the entire United States has 45.

  • The opening of IKEA in Moscow

    Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism

    World famous

    Over the decades, Ikea has expanded to 51 countries, and has plans to build stores in 10 more in the next few years. The biggest Ikea in the world is in Gwangmyeong, South Korea and is 57,100 square meters (614,619 sq ft) in size. Seen above is the opening of the Ikea in Moscow in March 2000, an event that drew a crowd of 30,000 people.

  • Anti-IKEA protestors in Rome

    Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism

    Under fire

    Ikea has come under fire numerous times — for its symbolic association with post-World War II consumer culture (famously lampooned in the book and film 'Fight Club'), and for its business practices, such as being registered as a charity. In 2015, Italian Ikea employees demonstrated outside the Swedish embassy in Rome over low wages.

  • An IKEA refugee shelter

    Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism

    Charitable work

    Over the years, Ikea has been involved in a number of philanthropic causes, and regularly donates large sums to UNICEF and Save the Children. Here, refugees in Iraq are housed in Ikea 'Better Shelter' housing.

  • The IKEA Billy bookshelf

    Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism

    Unavoidable Ikea

    Some Ikea products are so ubiquitous they are easily recognizable by name, such as the Billy bookcase. In 2009, Ikea said that it had sold 41 million Billy shelves since 1979, making it the most popular piece of furniture in the world.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


The 18-year-old's father then joined in on the fray and pushed the 49-year-old. The woman then lost her balance and fell into a metal shelf, sustaining a laceration to her head.

The 49-year-old woman was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Read moreIkea nixes lifelong return policy in Germany

The angry shoppers didn't deny their participation in the fight when giving their statements to police, but their stories diverged when it came to who was at fault for starting the fight.

"Officers certainly had the impression that both conflicting parties contributed almost equally to the escalation of the dispute," the Echinger Zeitung newspaper quoted local police as saying.

Police are investigating the incident on assault and insult charges.
Watch video 02:14

Ikea's success story

