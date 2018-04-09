 Trial for mass theft of Georg Baselitz art starts in Munich | Arts | DW | 10.04.2018
Arts

Trial for mass theft of Georg Baselitz art starts in Munich

Three men stand accused of stealing and trying to sell works by the German artist Georg Baselitz. On the trial's first day, a suspect made a shocking revelation: One of the highly-valued artworks has been destroyed.

  • Georg Baselitz in front of his upside down paintings (Imago/J. Haufe)

    Georg Baselitz, the man who turned the art world upside down

    Topsy-turvy world

    Georg Baselitz is seen here in 2010, standing in front of two of his works at the Albertinum, the modern art museum in Dresden. And yes, the paintings — which brought him worldwide fame in the 1970s — are meant to be upside down.

  • Georg Baselitz The big night down the drain (picture-alliance/Eventpress Radke)

    Georg Baselitz, the man who turned the art world upside down

    Provocative beginnings

    Baselitz launched his career with provocative paintings in the 1960s, at a time when the Berlin-Weissensee art school had already dismissed him for being immature. The 1962/63 painting "Die grosse Nacht im Eimer" ("The Big Night Down the Drain"), showing a masturbating male figure, is one of his most famous paintings from that period.

  • woman looking at large Baselitz painting with a floating torso (Imago/B. Strenske)

    Georg Baselitz, the man who turned the art world upside down

    Shaped by home

    Born in 1938 as Hans-Georg Kern in the Saxon town of Deutschbaselitz, he began studying art in the mid 1950s, first in East and then in West Berlin, where he moved in 1958. As a tribute to his hometown, he began using the surname Baselitz in 1961. Above, a woman contemplates his 2016 painting "Offenes Tor" ("Open Gate") at the White Cube contemporary art gallery in London.

  • Baselitz painting Dinner in Dresden (Ludwig Museum/Georg Baselitz/Foto: J. Littkemann)

    Georg Baselitz, the man who turned the art world upside down

    Against ideology

    Baselitz resisted the art world dogma that he encountered on both sides of the border. In the former East Germany, painting was meant to serve as a formal depiction, while in the West abstraction was prized above all else. The young painter did not feel at home with either ideology. In the end, he chose to use a different perspective to express himself, as seen here in "Dinner in Dresden."

  • Georg Baselitz in front of paiting Lenin on the Tribune (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Widmann)

    Georg Baselitz, the man who turned the art world upside down

    Russian cycle

    Baselitz produced more than 60 "Russian" paintings between 1998 and 2005, defamiliarizing motifs remembered from his childhood in East Germany — a belated rebellion against the dogma of Socialist realism with its strong tendency toward objectivity. He even painted the founder of the Soviet Union upside down, in the 1999 work "Lenin on the Tribune," seen here.

  • Three self-portraits by Georg Baselitz (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Merola)

    Georg Baselitz, the man who turned the art world upside down

    Disadvantageous self-portraits

    In 2015, Baselitz presented eight self-portraits at the Corderie dell'Arsenale as part of the 56th Venice Biennale. A photo that, due to age, wasn't particularly enchanting, served as model for his paintings. It wasn't his first appearance at the Biennale: in 1980, Baselitz presented a wooden sculpture at the German pavilion that stirred controversy for its similarity to Adolf Hitler.

  • Baselitz sculpture: Dresden Women (Imago/teutopress )

    Georg Baselitz, the man who turned the art world upside down

    Why wood?

    The Biennale inspired Baselitz to turn to sculpture. "The sculptures will come into being somehow, if you devote yourself to this work," he thought. He chose wood as material, saying: "Well, the wood doesn't have a choice if I hammer at it long enough." His "Dresden Women" (above) were shown by the Dresden state art collection to mark the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 2009.

  • Baselitz works of the cycle CDF, 1998/99 (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Schuldt)

    Georg Baselitz, the man who turned the art world upside down

    Art protest

    Protesting a planned change to a German law on protecting cultural goods, Baselitz announced in July 2015 that he would withdraw his loans from German museums. According to the revision, entire museum collections would have been put under protection, barred from export outside Germany. The plans were later relaxed. Here, the cycle "CDF" includes linocuts and xylographs.

  • Two women looking at Georg Baselitz's bronze sculpture 'Zero Dome' (imago/Vibrant Pictures)

    Georg Baselitz, the man who turned the art world upside down

    Fame has its price

    Georg Baselitz is still one of the world's most significant contemporary artists. The current German art ranking Kunstkompass lists him in fourth place, a rank which has strongly influenced the price of his works. Last year, he sold his bronze sculpture "Zero Dom" ("Zero Dome") for €950,000 ($1.2 million). Whether the sculpture has been turned on its head or not remains a topic of speculation.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (ad)


The trial for the theft of artwork created by Georg Baselitz, worth millions, got underway on Tuesday in Munich with an admission from one of the accused: "I shredded it and spread over multiple trash dumpsters," the 26-year-old from Leverkusen said in the Munich Regional Court.

The work in question, "Akt Elke" (1976), a gouache on paper, was estimated to be worth around €45,000 ($55,600). It was one of around 15 other Baselitz pieces that had been stolen from a storage warehouse belonging to the world-famous artist in the town of Aschheim, near Munich. A statue from sculptor Tony Cragg and a picture by Christa Dichgans were also taken.

The value of all the stolen artwork is estimated at over €2.5 million.

Read more: Dresden museum replaces Baselitz paintings with provocative 'Euro' project

A gallery owner grows suspicious

The 26-year-old and his father are in court facing charges of handling stolen goods and fraud, while an individual from Düsseldorf has been accused of the theft itself. The man charged with theft admitted in court to stealing the work in order to get money for cocaine.

The massive theft took place between June 2015 and March 2016. However, it was only discovered when the father and son tried to sell a Baselitz painting to a gallery owner. The artwork made the owner suspicious, and he turned directly to Baselitz, who checked the inventory in his warehouse and subsequently uncovered the missing works.
Watch video 04:28

Georg Baselitz turns 80

All the suspects were connected to the art freight company responsible for Baselitz's warehouse, while the father also dealt in art and tried to sell the stolen works.

Why the painting was destroyed

Multiple stolen works were discovered in the house of the father and son in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, in early 2017.

The son shredded "Akt Elke" in an apparent attempt to cover up the family's actions. The other recovered works were taken into protection and in some cases, have already been freely returned.

Regional Bavarian broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk said that of the total 19 works stolen from Baselitz's warehouse, 17 had been returned, one had been destroyed and one more remained missing.

The trial in Munich will continue on April 18. A total of six court days will take place until April 26.

Read more: Germany passes law to keep art of 'national value' in the country

Still active at 80

Georg Baselitz is a German painter, sculptor and artists who became well known in the 1960s for his expressive paintings of figures that challenge traditional styles of representation. An artist of the post-WWII era, his works often deal with themes of destruction, bright colors and forceful brushstrokes. The artists' works are highly valued and exhibited around the world, and at 80 years old, he continues to create new art.

To discover more of Baselitz's work, check out the gallery at top.

