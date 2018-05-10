Transfer news: Stuttgart sign five players

May 14

Stuttgart bolstered their defense on Monday, announcing the signings of Marc-Oliver Kempf, Pablo Maffeo and Borna Sosa. Maffeo, who arrives from English league champion Manchester City, signed a five-year contract. As did Sosa, who currently plays for Croatian side Dynamo Zagreb. Kempf, whose contract with Freiburg expires in June, inked a four-year deal.

The German side, who could participate in the Europa League next season, also added midfielders David Kopasz from Borussia Dortmund and Robert Massimo from Arminia Bielefeld, though Massimo will return to Bielefeld on loan. The club also extended the contracts of defender Emiliano Insua and backup goalkeeper Jens Grahl.

May 13

After playing seven and a half seasons with Werder Bremen, midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic will play for Red Bull Salzburg next season. The 30-year-old, whose deal with Bremen expires at the end of June, has signed a three-year deal with the Austrian champions. Junuzovic made 198 appearances for Bremen and scored 54 goals.

May 11

The Robbery era continues. Arjen Robben has signed a one-year contract extension with Bayern Munich after Franck Ribery did the same four days ago. The Dutch winger is about to complete his ninth season with the Bavarians but is currently recovering from a groin injury. Rafinha has also extended with the Bundesliga champions for another season.

May 8

Bayer Leverkusen have acquired Mitchell Weiser from Hertha Berlin, activating a €12 million ($14.4 million) buyout clause in his contract. The 24-year-old defender won the under-21 European Championship with Germany in 2017 and made 31 appearances for Hertha this past season. Weiser has signed a five-year deal with Leverkusen.