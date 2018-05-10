 Transfer news: Stuttgart sign five players | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Transfer news: Stuttgart sign five players

Stuttgart have improved their defensive depth after a flurry of moves, including the acquisition of 20-year-old Spanish defender Pablo Maffeo from Manchester City. Follow all the latest news on DW's transfer blog.

Fußball UEFA Champions League Manchester City - Celtic Glasgow (picture-alliance/empics/Sportimage/S. Bellis)

May 14

Stuttgart bolstered their defense on Monday, announcing the signings of Marc-Oliver Kempf, Pablo Maffeo and Borna Sosa. Maffeo, who arrives from English league champion Manchester City, signed a five-year contract. As did Sosa, who currently plays for Croatian side Dynamo Zagreb. Kempf, whose contract with Freiburg expires in June, inked a four-year deal.

The German side, who could participate in the Europa League next season, also added midfielders David Kopasz from Borussia Dortmund and Robert Massimo from Arminia Bielefeld, though Massimo will return to Bielefeld on loan. The club also extended the contracts of defender Emiliano Insua and backup goalkeeper Jens Grahl.

May 13

After playing seven and a half seasons with Werder Bremen, midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic will play for Red Bull Salzburg next season. The 30-year-old, whose deal with Bremen expires at the end of June, has signed a three-year deal with the Austrian champions. Junuzovic made 198 appearances for Bremen and scored 54 goals.

May 11

The Robbery era continues. Arjen Robben has signed a one-year contract extension with Bayern Munich after Franck Ribery did the same four days ago. The Dutch winger is about to complete his ninth season with the Bavarians but is currently recovering from a groin injury. Rafinha has also extended with the Bundesliga champions for another season.

Read more: Arjen Robben and Rafinha both pen new Bayern Munich deals

May 8

Bayer Leverkusen have acquired Mitchell Weiser from Hertha Berlin, activating a €12 million ($14.4 million) buyout clause in his contract. The 24-year-old defender won the under-21 European Championship with Germany in 2017 and made 31 appearances for Hertha this past season. Weiser has signed a five-year deal with Leverkusen.

DW recommends

Arjen Robben and Rafinha both pen new Bayern Munich deals

Just days after Franck Ribery extended his Bayern Munich stay, Arjen Robben has also put pen to paper on a new deal. Brazilian fullback Rafinha has also committed to another year with the Bundesliga champions. (11.05.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga, 34. Spieltag | Hamburg vs. Mönchengladbach

Bundesliga Bulletin: Hamburg down, Hoffenheim hit new heights 13.05.2018

Hamburg have been relegated from the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund also experienced an underwhelming end, losing to Hoffenheim, finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League on goal difference alone.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga: The best games of 2017-18 13.05.2018

There was snow. There were seesaws. There were really early strikes and really late winners. With the Bundesliga season drawing to a close, DW presents the best nine matches from the past 10 months.

Fußball Bundesliga, 34. Spieltag | Hamburger SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Hamburg fans show their true colors as relegation becomes fact 12.05.2018

An eventful match at the Volksparkstadion resulted in HSV being finally relegated. However, it was an afternoon to be proud of for most of Hamburg’s support, proving the magnitude of the club will pull them through.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 