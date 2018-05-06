 Trains collide in Bavaria, two dead | News | DW | 07.05.2018
News

Trains collide in Bavaria, two dead

At least two people have been killed and multiple passengers injured in a collision between a freight train and a passenger train in the southern German state of Bavaria. It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

Emergency services personnel at the scene of a train crash

Two trains crashed into each other just outside Aichach station in Bavaria late Monday, killing at least two people, police said.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said a commuter train hit a freight service on a single stretch of rail between Ingolstadt and Augsburg at around 9.20 p.m. local time (1920 UTC).

Some 14 passengers were wounded.

"There are some seriously injured and others only lightly," a Deutsche Bahn spokesman told the German dpa press agency.

Read moreGermany opens inquiry after train collision injures dozens

The two fatalities have been identified as the driver of the commuter train and a female passenger.  

Rescue crews are at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the collision.

nm/se (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

