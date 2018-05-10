Tracing Meghan Markle's 'German roots'

Since word went around that the future English princess, Meghan Markle, might have German roots on her father's side, some people in Germany have been eager to trumpet her genealogical history.

"I think we are still very Anglophile in Germany, although Brexit was a traumatic experience for us," says historian Karina Rubach in relation to the royal buzz in Germany. "The Royals are now the most famous immigrant family from Hanover and Coburg," she adds. Prince Harry's great-great-great-grandfather was from the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, a German dynasty.

But although Prince Harry's ancestral links to Germany are well documented, his future bride's German roots have proven more difficult to trace.

Searching for Markle's ancestors

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle's lineage has been linked to Germany and Switzerland. Last year, Bunte magazine claimed that a Johann Markel left his home town of Offenburg in Baden-Württemberg in the late 18th century and moved to Pennsylvania.

However, a new DW investigation has revealed that Markle's ancestors might have actually come from Lampertsloch, a small commune in France, situated close to the German border.

The process of tracing Markle's roots is not straightforward. DW reporter Hendrik Welling's journey took him from the records of the New England Historic Genealogical Society to the regional archives in Strasbourg. His research uncovered evidence linking Markle's ancestors to the area of Lampertsloch. According to records, her forefather Heinrich Martin Merckel emigrated to the US and later changed the spelling of his name.

Despite uncovering a possible ancestral line, Welling said it would still take "years of further research" to confirm it definitively.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged The US TV actress and the prince, fifth-in-line to the British throne, met in July 2016 after they were introduced through friends. In September this year, she told Vanity Fair: "We're in love." Now they've revealed their engagement, and plan to marry in the spring of next year.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle A smiling couple Prince Harry and Markle were photographed holding hands for the first time in September 2017, during a wheelchair tennis competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The games for disabled or wounded soldiers and veterans were created by Harry.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle The young Harry The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late princess Diana, Prince Henry of Wales — familiarly known as Prince Harry — was born in 1984. His childhood was dominated by his parents' messy divorce and Diana's tragically early death. The family is shown pictured together in 1995, with Harry on the left side next to his mother, and his brother Prince William next to their father.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle After Princess Diana's death Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Harry was only 12 at the time, and his brother William, 15. This iconic picture shows the young princes bowing their heads as their mother's coffin is carried out of Westminster Abbey. The tragic event deeply affected Prince Harry.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle A long process of grief Earlier this year, Harry admitted how much he had struggled throughout his life. In support to a mental health campaign, he revealed in an interview with the Daily Telegraph that he came "very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions." He added: "Shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well."

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle The playboy prince grows up The impulsive prince appears to have inherited his mother's ability to connect with people, as well as her sense of mischief. Often photographed with different attractive women, he was long labelled a "playboy." He once told Newsweek that he "wanted out" of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle The army as escape Photographs of him wearing a swastika at a costume party that were published in 2005 caused outrage. The same year he entered the army, as many other royals have done, and spent 10 years serving in the British forces. He later admitted that his military service "was the best escape I've ever had" from the constant public attention.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle A popular prince Following his military career through which he served twice in Afghanistan, Harry has turned into one of Britain's most popular royals, not just within the country but globally. Like his mother, he uses his public profile to raise awareness for different causes, including a recent campaign about mental health with William and Kate.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle Meghan Markle Britain barely knew who Meghan Markle was when her name started appearing on newspapers' front pages last October. Born in 1981 in Los Angeles, the actress portrays a lawyer in the hit TV show "Suits." News coverage on Prince Harry's girlfriend was hard-hitting, however, including comment pieces with "racial undertones" and "outright sexism and racism" online, said Harry's office.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle First marriage with producer Part of the criticism comes from her former marriage with film producer Trevor Engelson, from 2010 to 2013. Markle also had her own lifestyle blog, thetig.com, which she recently shut down. On it, she had proudly declared her independence: "I've never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I've always wanted to be a woman who works," Markle once wrote.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle Humanitarian work Like the prince, Markle does humanitarian work. She's an ambassador for the Canadian charity "World Vision Canada," which works for children in developing countries, and she also campaigns for women's rights with the UN. The actress has a degree in communications.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle With Queen Elizabeth's blessing "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Like all royals in direct line of succession, Harry and Meghan's union had to be approved by the Queen. This blessing demonstrates how much monarchy has changed: Not so long ago, a royal marrying someone who was divorced would have been inconceivable.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle Watched by billions Prince Harry's wedding with Meghan Markle is bound to attract the world's attention. Some 2.4 billion people watched the wedding ceremony for Harry's elder brother William and his wife Kate Middleton in 2011. Author: Elizabeth Grenier





Markle's African roots

German roots aside, the discussion in Great Britain has been primarily focused on Markle's African heritage. The ancestors of her mother, Doria Ragland, came from Africa and were reportedly slaves on cotton plantations.



In another twist, Markle might even have noble roots herself. Genealogist Gary Boyd Roberts of the New England Historic Genealogical Society in Boston says Markle descended from King Edward III, who ruled Wales and England in the Middle Ages. According to Roberts, this would make her Prince Harry's 17th cousin.

