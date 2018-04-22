 Toronto: Multiple fatalities feared after Truck rams pedestrians | News | DW | 23.04.2018
News

Toronto: Multiple fatalities feared after Truck rams pedestrians

Toronto police have detained the driver of a truck that ran into pedestrians in the North York district of the city. Unconfirmed reports suggest there were multiple fatalities.

Onlookers treating one of the injured after the Toronto attack

Police have detained the driver of a van that ran over up to a dozen pedestrians in Canada's largest city, Toronto, on Monday.

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said the cause or reason for the collision are not yet known.

What we know so far

  • The incident happened at about 13.30 local time (19.30 UTC) at the corner of North America's longest street, Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East in the North York area some 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the city center.
  • Unconfirmed reports say there are multiple dead.
  • Eyewitnesses said shoes and debris could be seen in the road.
  • Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said a white van jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known. 
  • No details of the arrested driver's gender or age have been given.
  • Paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon said first responders were at the scene treating multiple patients, but didn't confirm the number or extent of the injuries.
  • Police have closed off the area, suspended subway services in the vicinity of the incident and asked the public to stay away from the area.
  • It occurred as ministers from the G7 countries were meeting in Toronto in the run-up to the G7 meeting in Quebec City in June.
  • The US and Europe have experienced deadly attacks in recent years using vehicles to mow down pedestrians, although there is no official indication yet that this was a terrorist attack.
A victim is helped by pedestrians after a van hit multiple people in Toronto (Reuters)

A victim is helped by pedestrians after a van hit multiple people in Toronto

'Hearts go out'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a brief statement, saying he was "just learning about the situation in Toronto now. Our hearts go out to anyone affected. Obviously we’re going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."

An eyewitness, Nick Sanka, told local broadcaster Global News: "One person was hit at the corner of Yonge and Finch, two at the next corner and three at the corner next to me were run over," he said. "He was definitely speeding, wasn’t swerving just went straight through," he added.

Another eyewitness Alex Shaker told the CTV News Channel: "He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

