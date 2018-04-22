Toronto: Multiple fatalities feared after Truck rams pedestrians

Toronto police have detained the driver of a truck that ran into pedestrians in the North York district of the city. Unconfirmed reports suggest there were multiple fatalities.
Police have detained the driver of a van that ran over up to a dozen pedestrians in Canada's largest city, Toronto, on Monday.
Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said the cause or reason for the collision are not yet known.
What we know so far
'Hearts go out'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a brief statement, saying he was "just learning about the situation in Toronto now. Our hearts go out to anyone affected. Obviously we’re going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."
An eyewitness, Nick Sanka, told local broadcaster Global News: "One person was hit at the corner of Yonge and Finch, two at the next corner and three at the corner next to me were run over," he said. "He was definitely speeding, wasn’t swerving just went straight through," he added.
Another eyewitness Alex Shaker told the CTV News Channel: "He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...