Highlights of the Ice Hockey World Championship

Through the five hole

Germany didn't get off to a good start against Slovakia. Down 2-0 halfway through the game there looked to be no way back for them. But, with less than four minutes left in the second, Patrick Reimer scored to give Germany new life. Less than 30 seconds later, Yasin Ehliz (second from right) beat the Slovakian goalie through the five hole to tie it for Germany, who went on to win it in a shootout.