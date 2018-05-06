Top German criminal court to rule on YouTube copyright infringement

The Federal Court of Justice is to rule on whether or not Google video service YouTube is liable for copyright infringement and what damages if any are owed. The case stems from a Hamburg producer who sued YouTube.
Germany's top criminal and civil court, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), is set to decide whether the video giant YouTube, which is owned by Google, is liable if users upload clips that they do not own the copyright on. The court will also have to decide what actions if any YouTube will have to take in order to rectify the situation.
The case stems from a dispute that has been going on for nearly ten years between Frank Peterson, a producer in Hamburg, and YouTube. An earlier court decision said that YouTube had to remove clips that violated copyright protections and told YouTube to be stricter and more thorough in their inspections.
What is at issue:
Read more: YouTube and Germany reach deal on music videos
Taken to the top: The BGH will hear an appeal it allowed itself, meaning any ruling reached on Wednesday, will be a landmark decision.
av/rt (dpa, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Video platform YouTube and rights collection society GEMA have struck a license agreement after long negotiations. The deal means music fans in Germany can see more videos - and artists get paid. (01.11.2016)