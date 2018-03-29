 Too sweet and too fat: What′s really hidden in the Easter nest? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 29.03.2018
Environment

Too sweet and too fat: What's really hidden in the Easter nest?

On Easter Sunday, it starts again, the hunt for the Easter eggs. But even if it makes children's eyes shine, we should be aware that a chocolate bunny has two sides and only one of them is sweet.

A row of chocolate Easter bunnies without packaging (Imago/Nordlicht/F. Hormann)

This Sunday is that magical day, once again. Children press their noses to the windows, looking out into the garden hoping to see him as he strolls through the grass and hides small, colorful eggs. He hides them well, so they won't see them right away but hopefully not so well that they won't be discovered until next year. He's nice that way.

Surely, just like every year, none of these children will see him because he is quick and nimble, he zig-zags. He knows how to hide in the thick grass. You may wonder if he doesn't want to be seen. Perhaps he is shy? Or he just really likes to play hide and seek? In the end, it won't make a difference to the kids with their flattened noses and big eyes because they will surely discover their little nests and in them, aside from other sweets, there will at least be the easter bunny's little brother, the chocolate easter bunny.

Illustration of the amounts of different ingredients contained in the average chocolate bunny.

A chocolate Easter bunny consists primarily of sugar. Fat comes second.

The sweet side and the other side

And that could be the end of the story. The kids will stuff themselves. But there is a different side to what they do it with: the chocolate. Metaphorically speaking, that chocolate has an aftertaste that is quite bitter.

Problem: Sugar

The primary ingredient in chocolate bunnies is sugar. This past year, chocolate manufacturers produced202 million of these sugary sweet rabbits in Germany alone.

But why do they contain so much sugar? Should there be more chocolate in the bunnies instead?

"Sugar is simply a cheaper raw material compared to cocoa beans," says Mandy Hecht, the head scientist for the online nutrition database CodeCheck. The recommended maximum amount of sugar children should eat per day is 45 grams. And average chocolate bunny (see illustration) often exceeds that amount significantly, says Hecht. "The sugar content of milk chocolate is particularly high, by the way. Dark chocolate is considered significantly lower in sugar and also healthier."

Cheap sugar is abundant here in Germany – the other ingredients of the chocolate bunny from from far away lands.

Easter bunnies that look like bodybuilders (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

They look sweet and they are. Very sweet!

Problem: cocoa (butter)

Customers buying a chocolate bunny, often don't think about where the raw materials that go into their sweet snack come from. The country that produces the most cocoa worldwide by far is Ivory Coast. More than 75 percent of the cocoa beans come from there.

The harvest 2016/17 yielded a total of 4.7 billion tons of the fruits, grown mostly on gigantic plantations. And the cocoa beans are often harvested by children. Corporations are well aware of the problem and some of them try to do something about it by growing cocoa themselves , or promising to only buy from plantations, which don't use child labor.

Close-up photo of a palm oil fruit (DW/K. Döhne)

Another bad thing about chocolate - this is the fruit of an oil palm. Large pieces of rainforest are cleared to grow oil palms and cocoa plants

Problem: Palm oil

Just like cocoa, palm oil, which is also often used in chocolate products, requires huge swaths of land to grow. Those are often attained by ecologically questionable means. In Peru, for example, foreign investors are trying to buy up land on a large scale. Once they own it,  the Amazon rainforest disappears. And they keep clearing forest for ever more land for cultivation. In the process, indigenous people are also frequently evicted from their traditional homelands.

In the end, the palm oil grown on such plantations is also just another cheap raw material that replaces the more expensive cocoa butter, says Mandy Hecht.

"In general, pure chocolate products like easter bunnies don't seem to contain palm oil," says Hecht. "If they did, they wouldn't have that characteristic melting quality, which is only created by a high percentage of cocoa butter."

Cocoa butter already starts to melt at very low temperatures of around 28 degrees celsius. Palm oil, on the other hand, doesn't until it gets as hot as 45 degrees. That's why it is primarily used in products with a filling or in cookies.

A photo of crumpled aluminum foil (Imago)

Aluminum foil: Its production is bad for the environment every step of the way. But it can be recycled

Problem: Packaging

If things aren't very green and clean on the inside, then what about the rabbit's colorful shell?

It is extremely light, bendable, withstands heat and cold and painted in all sorts of colors, it covers the bunny's chocolate body like a second skin. Unfortunately, the aluminum its made of is ecologically similarly questionable as the candy it covers.

Aluminum isn't just found in nature. It always occurs in combination with other materials, especially the ore bauxite, which contains 60 percent aluminum. The biggest deposits of it are in Guinea and Australia, but China as well.

Ever step in the production process of aluminum foil is harmful to the environment. Just as with the cocoa and palm oil plantations, it often requires the clearing of rainforest to get to the ore. One waste product of the production process is red mud, which contains heavy metals. All too often, it still ends up in rivers and lakes, where it destroys the ecosystems. Furthermore, the production of aluminum is extremely energy intensive. It requires almost 25 times more energy than the production of glas.

Photo of a giant inflated rabit lying on a hill. (picture alliance/Photoshot/W. Qingqin)

Now let's not over-react. Having some chocolate is okay, just maybe not too much of it

One thing that could help make the chocolate bunny's clothing at least a bit more eco-friendly is recycling. However, for now, only about two-thirds of aluminum trash gets recycled. That bears great potential because aluminum can be completely recycle using a fraction of the energy needed to produce new aluminum.

Enjoy, but consciously

So now what? Should we just leave our kids at home, glued to the window and ban the easter bunny from hiding colorful nest with sweet chocolate bunnies? Of course not.

However, it would be much easier to enjoy the chocolate if we didn't end up with several aluminum-wrapped chocolate bunnies in every nest and if we steered clear of chocolate products that contain palm oil in the future.

And if we end up with a bit less chocolate and more fruits and colored eggs in the nest, everyone wins – even the chocolate bunny. Because after all: nobody likes getting their ears bitten off!

Bunny-signs:

  • Ostern Symbolbild, Mädchen mit Osterkorb Foto: Fotolia.com

    Easter traditions

    Religion and tradition

    Easter is among the most important festivals for Christians. Yet only a small number of the most famous Easter symbols and customs have a traditional religious background. Easter eggs, the Easter Bunny and the Paschal lamb developed over centuries, merging with pagan traditions. Fewer and fewer Germans explicitly connect Easter with a celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection.

  • Das Abendmahl von Leonardo da Vinci

    Easter traditions

    Maundy Thursday

    Maundy Thursday in the Catholic Church commemorates the Last Supper that Jesus Christ celebrated with his disciples. Here he broke bread with them and drank with them from the same cup. This ritual is now at the heart of Christian church services and is celebrated in many ways through art and hymns.

  • Karfreitagsprozession in Lohr am Main Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand dpa/lby

    Easter traditions

    Good Friday

    Good Friday commemorates the day of the death of Jesus Christ. In some communities, processions are held depicting Jesus' path to the cross. Fasting is strictly observed in the Catholic Church on Good Friday, which is part of the three-day Easter celebration, until the Easter Vigil on Sunday night. The Christian tradition of not eating meat on Fridays also acknowledges the day of the Crucifixion.

  • Ostereier als Hintergrund

    Easter traditions

    Easter eggs

    Even non-Christians enjoy colorful eggs at Easter. Traditionally, parents hide eggs on Easter Sunday so children can search for them. For Christians, the egg is a symbol of resurrection. Since the Middle Ages the church has forbidden the faithful to eat meat or eggs during Lent. Eggs were boiled to prevent them from going rotten, then later decorated and given as gifts.

  • Ein Hase mit Ostereiern auf einer Wiese Foto: Patrick Pleul

    Easter traditions

    Easter bunny

    From a biological point of view, it doesn't make much sense for a bunny to bring the eggs. But the rabbit does fit with the season, and is seen as a herald of spring. Rabbits are also an ancient symbol of fertility. In earlier centuries, roosters and storks also brought gifts. Today, it's only the rabbit that brings colourful painted eggs, and - unlike in the old days - plenty of sweets as well.

  • gebackenes Osterlamm (Kuchen) Foto: Thomas Geuking Portfolio

    Easter traditions

    Paschal lamb

    The tradition of the Paschal lamb comes from the ancient Jewish ritual of slaughtering a lamb at Passover. This commemorated the Israelites' flight from Egypt, when they marked their doors with lamb's blood to save themselves from the Angel of Death. In Christianity, the lamb is a symbol of Jesus' suffering. Most Christians eat roast lamb on Easter Sunday; some also bake lamb-shaped cakes.

  • Osterkerze Foto: AFP PHOTO

    Easter traditions

    Easter candle

    Originally the Easter candle was lit at a church service on the eve of Easter Sunday. The light represents the enlightenment of the faithful by Christ's resurrection, and symbolizes Jesus overcoming death and dying. The Easter candle is used to light all the other candles as well, in a symbolic passing-on of this enlightenment.

  • Osterfeuer Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka dpa/lni

    Easter traditions

    Easter fires

    The Easter bonfire was a Saxon tradition. Its flames were intended to drive away the winter, as well as spirits and demons. Its cheering glow was also believed to bring luck. Today, Easter fires are lit by families and in country villages in many regions of northern Europe in a communal Easter celebration.

  • Zwei Kirchenglocken nebeneinander im Glockenturm Foto: dpa

    Easter traditions

    Easter bells and Easter rattles

    On Easter Sunday, church bells ring announcing that Christ has risen. Catholic churches will silence their bells on Maundy Thursday, and in the intervening days only knocking on wood is permitted. This is why in some Catholic countries children go through the streets with rattles and clackers to remind the faithful to pray and attend church.

  • Zwei junge Sorben-Mädchen in Tracht beim Osterwasser schöpfen Foto: Peter Becker/lbn

    Easter traditions

    Easter water

    Some traditions, like fetching the Easter water, have almost died out. Easter water is a symbol of life. On the night before Easter Sunday, young women go down to a river and draw water. If they remain silent on the way to and from the river, it will allegedly keep them young and beautiful and make them more fertile. The Slavic Sorbian ethnic minority in eastern Germany still maintains the custom.

  • Zwei Personen schlagen Ostereier aneinander (Photo dpa)

    Easter traditions

    Egg tapping

    Tap - tap - crack! Whoever's egg stays intact wins the game. Tapping hardboiled eggs together to see which doesn't crack is a popular game at Easter breakfast tables in certain parts of Germany, especially Bavaria and the Rhineland. This is a tradition with no religious background.

  • Ein Baum mit farbigen Ostereiern und Spaziergänger Foto: Maurizio Gambarini dpa/lbn

    Easter traditions

    Easter walk

    Nowadays going for a walk at Easter is more about getting some fresh air after dinner, but it does have a traditional background. The Easter walk welcomes in the spring and the new plants sprouting from the ground after a long winter. Goethe immortalized it in his famous play, "Faust." Today, many church communities and hiking clubs organize an Easter walk.

  • Oster-Demonstranten mit einem großenn Plakat gegen Atomraketen. Foto: dpa/lno

    Easter traditions

    Easter marches

    The first Easter march in Germany took place in 1960. Since then the marches have become a tradition here. Originally, people were protesting against nuclear weapons and the nuclear arms race during the Cold War. Today, various different peace organizations and environmentalists also take part in the marches.

    Author: Günther Birkenstock / jlw


Easter traditions  

