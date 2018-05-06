 Thinning out the crowd at Eurovision | Music | DW | 09.05.2018
Music

Thinning out the crowd at Eurovision

In the first of two semifinals of this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon, 10 out of 19 entries have been selected to go on to the final on Saturday.

Estonia's Elina Nechayeva at the Eurovision Song Contest (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

In a decision co-determined in equal parts by an expert jury and call-in votes from across the continent, those countries are Austria, Estonia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Finland and Ireland.

Cesar Sampson of Austria, candidate for the Eurovision Song Contest (Imago/Viennareport)

Cesar Sampson of Austria kept his performance simple

Austria's entry is a heart-wrenching love song sung by Cesar Sampson. The charismatic artist displays what some are calling the Salvador effect – reflecting the fact that emotions and simple, heartfelt singing are what propelled singer Salvador Sobral to last year's win, bringing the contest to Portugal. That approach has been adapted by several artists in the current season.

It came as no surprise that Netta's extravagant entry passed the semifinal hurdle. Many have already identified the defiantly original Israeli artist as this year's winner.

  • Mikolas Josef from Czechia sings with a bowtie on (Andres Putting)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Silke: Mikolas Josef (Czech Republic)

    The Czech Republic's entry in 2018 sounds like nothing you've heard from them before. "Lie To Me" is electro-hip-hop of the finest sort! The young singer is really good, the number itself funny and it reminds me a bit of the poppy Snoop Dogg hit "Drop It Like It's Hot." Czech contestants have been dropped like they're hot in past years, but I see this act possibly landing among the top 10.

  • Ryan O'Shaughnessy (Reuters/P. Nunes)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Rick: Ryan O'Shaughnessy (Ireland)

    In the video, two young men in love are dancing through the streets of Dublin. The quiet and light, airy and slow ballad was selected from over 300 songs in Ireland. With it, the country could return to its glory days of the 90s, when it saw many ESC triumphs. It sounds unlike anything else at Eurovision this year.

  • Sennek singing on stage at ESC rehearsals (Andres Putting)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Silke: Sennek (Belgium)

    Belgium is always good for a surprise and this year that comes in the form of a warm and powerful soul voice belonging to singer Sennek and her "Matter Of Time" ballad. I didn't think much of it from the get-go but then in the refrain, it was like the sun had risen right in front of me. Great song, great voice.

  • Michael Schulte rehearsing for Eurovision Song contest (Andres Putting)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Rick: Michael Schulte (Germany)

    The tears flow, real and honest. The song has everything: a solid structure, moving refrain, relatable text and a message that everyone could have personally experienced — the death of a loved one. Michael Schulte is not only friendly and quite personable, he is clearly a professional. It's hard to find something to say against him.

  • Five members of the punk band AWS carry Hungarian flags (Imago)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Silke: AWS (Hungary)

    Every year I go to Wacken for DW to report on what's new at the heavy metal festival. The Hungarian band AWS would fit right in there. These five guys will blast the audience out of their seats with a very loud rock anthem that will make you lose your hearing and sight. I love it when the ESC sounds like that, too. I'm all for headbanging!

  • Eurovision Songcontest AWS from Hungary (Imago)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Rick: AWS (Hungary)

    Praise for the extreme punk-rock sounds and the courage to deliver a song in the national language. The video shows boisterous music, children playing, smiling faces. Only later does one notice that this song is about dying. The no-frills message: everything is finite, so we should lead a happy life.

  • Israeli singer Netta at Eurovision 2018 rehearsals (Andres Putting)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Silke: Netta (Israel)

    What in the world is this? A woman who cackles and sings and roars?!? She reminds me of Beth Ditto. With her song "Toy," about a self-determined woman, she needs no backup singers nor wind machine nor gimmicks to make her clothes look like they're aflame. This woman is a hand grenade, which makes up for slightly flat lyrics like "I'm not your toy you stupid boy." No wonder Netta is a fave.

  • Netta at ESC dressed like a bride (Getty Images/F. Leong)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Rick: Netta (Israel)

    What else could we expect? A bit pudgy, sassy, thumbing her nose at conventions — this artist and her song let loose as they celebrate differences. While the opener is a bit deceptive because of its tone and shifts in rhythm, this song really cracks as it shifts into a contagious dance number with a message — "I'm not your toy!" seems fitting during a time of debates about women's rights.

  • Confetti reins down on Norwegian singer Alexander Rybak (picture alliance/AP Photo/A. Braastad)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Silke: Alexander Rybak (Norway)

    "That's How You Write A Song": the title says is all. Rybak has written a song that has it all: a good-mood pop track that could be the hit of the summer. It's hard to sit still when such a funky dance number comes on. And this singer who can play the violin — we all remember him as the winner of the contest in 2009, right? He's likely to rocket to the top right alongside Israel's Netta.

  • Alexander Rybakat Eurovision rehearsal (Andres Putting)

    Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

    Rick: Alexander Rybak (Norway)

    It's impossible to listen and not to bob along with your head or tap your hand and smile. Rybak once wrote Eurovision history by taking home the highest score ever and he could make it to victory again. His play on imaginary hovering stringed instruments is sweet, though nothing new. But then, when he digs out the real violin: it's all over with.

    Author: Silke Wünsch, Rick Fulker


Outlandishness is exhibited by Estonia's Elina Nechayeva (top picture) as well, who sings "La forza" draped in a stage-encompassing dress and hits high notes followed by even higher ones, demonstrating her formal training as an opera singer. For sheer contagious fun, Eleni Foureira from Cyprus tosses her long mane of hair while singing the dance number "Fuego."

Unsurprising was Mikolas Josef's interim success as well. The Czech model and street musician looks like a schoolboy, but his song "Lie To Me" packs a punch with rap and dance elements. 

A conventional rock ballad with a strong scent of authenticity is served up by Albania's Eugent Bushpepa, while Bulgaria's Equinox offer a sweeping ballad in "Bones."

Netta Barzilai of Israel, candidate for the Eurovision Song Contest Eurovision Song contest (Getty Images/F. Leong)

Netta Barzilai of Israel

A gentle love song embellished in the stage act by a same-sex dancing couple is Ireland's entry and will go on to the final on Saturday. A soft ballad from Lithuania probably got pushed up to the next level on the strength of its message, since Ieva Zasimauskaite's voice in "When We're Old" is not particularly strong or characteristic.

In the video to "Monsters," Finland’s Saara Aalto sang to a production resembling a soft-core orgy at a metrosexual Last Supper, but with a tamed-down stage presentation in the Eurovision semifinal, the song turned out to have carrying power on its own strength.

A stirring moment of Tuesday's semifinal came during the wait for the television audience vote tally, when Salvador Sobral's song from 2017 sounded out, but sung by his co-contestants from the previous year.

The stage in Lisbon's Altice Arena, designed by Florian Wieder from Germany, was kept simple this year. With fewer stage gimmicks, the focus is on the performances.

A total 43 countries entered the competition. The second semifinal will be held on Thursday and the final on Saturday, May 12, expected to be watched by a television audience of 180 million viewers.

  • women standing on stage holding flowers and a medal in bare feet (1967) (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Sandie Shaw

    By today's standards, the stage dress of the British singer Sandie Shaw is rather cute. But in 1967 two things caused minor public outraged. First, the singer wore a mink dress. Second, Shaw performed her song "Puppet On A String" barefoot. Nevertheless, she won. Many have since performed barefoot at the ESC, including the German candidate Levina in 2017. But it didn't help — she was next to last.

  • two men and two women perform on stage wearing colorful velvet, polyester and platform boots (AFP/Getty Images/O. Lindeborg)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Abba

    What look to us today like a collection of damaged Mardi Gras costumes was considered state-of-the-art style in the 1970s. Swedish pop band Abba scored points with these daring combinations of velvet, polyester and platform boots. Their song "Waterloo" won the contest in 1974 — and thus began one of the most successful careers in pop music history.

  • Nicole (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Oy)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Nicole

    The 80s were the decade of big hair, shoulder pads and bright colors. Not so with Nicole. In 1982, in the British spa town of Harrogate, the German contestant seated herself with her guitar in a brave black dress with a white lace collar and chanted "A little peace" before winning the contest — and reaching number one on the British pop charts.

  • man sings on stage in a turquoise velvet suit (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Lenz)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Guildo Horn

    In 1998, Guildo Horn, a long-time Schlager music satirist, performed for Germany in a garish turquoise velvet suit. The sweaty, long-haired contestant sang "Guildo hat euch lieb!" (Guildo loves you!) before tearing off his jacket and scaling a pole on the side of the stage. Horn placed seventh.

  • woman wearing feathers holds up her arms (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Dana International

    The transgender singer from Israel upstaged Guildo Horn's velvet suit in 1998 with a bolero featuring colorful plumage. With her song "Diva" she made a stand for tolerance and gender fluidity and won the competition. Her black dress with feather sleeves was designed by French fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier and will be long-remembered by the Eurovision faithful.

  • five men wearing horror masks holding a Finnish flag (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/J. Carstensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Lordi

    Many Eurovison fans might have been initially shocked by the appearance of the masked Finnish monster band in 2006. But the fainthearted audience ultimately embraced Lordi's outre horror garb, cheering the ghoulish band on as they easily won the 2006 song contest in Athens with the song "Hard Rock Hallelujah."

  • Finland ESC 2007 Verka Serduchka (picture-alliance/dpa/Lehtikuva/H. Saukkomaa)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Verka Serduchka

    The Ukrainian comedian and performer dressed in drag, and a futuristic sequined ensemble with a star atop her silver spangled swim cap, during the 2007 contest in Helsinki. Singing the upbeat "Dancing Lasha Tumbai" with her band who wore complementary outfits, she won second place but upset Russian fans — and officials — for apparently singing the lyric "Russia Goodbye."

  • Singers on stage with butterfly wings (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Cartensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    3 + 2

    Oslo 2010: At first, the three ladies and two gentlemen from Belarus stood on stage in the standard way and sang their sugary ditty "Butterflies." But suddenly butterfly wings shot out of the backs of the singers; the act of kitsch was punished with second-last place. German contestant Lena won that year — maybe because she wore a rather simple dress.

  • A woman singing with flames projected onto her ball skirt (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Aliona Moon

    In 2013 in Malmö, Sweden, the Moldavian contestant stood tall in high-tech fashion as she was hoisted onto a pedestal while donning a dress onto which LED lights projected fiery visual montages. Singing her flaming heart out on the epic ballad, "A Million," Aliona Moon's only problem was that she wasn't allowed to move for fear of revealing herself.

  • Conchita Wurst at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 (AFP/Getty Images)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Conchita Wurst

    In 2014, Austrian singer and drag queen stunned the song contest in Copenhagen in a dazzling gold-laced dress set off with her signature beard. The transgender performer triggered some conservatives across Europe when she won Eurovision with her uplifting power ballad "Rise Like A Phoenix." Soon after, the diva featured on the runway at Paris fashion week.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (sb)


Lifestyle  