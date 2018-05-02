Theresa May's Conservatives beat expectations in England elections

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party performed better than expected in local elections in England, according to partial results published on Friday.

Analysts described the local elections as a bellwether for May's government as it navigates the UK's departure from the EU.

With 95 out of 150 councils declared, the Conservatives had gained two councils and lost three, while the opposition Labour Party had gained one and lost two. The Conservatives also made gains in Brexit-supporting regions.

The Conservatives managed to hold Wandsworth council, which was targeted by an ambitious Labour Party campaign. The council is considered a Tory stronghold — one of very few within the Labour-dominated capital London — since former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's time in office.

The UK Independence Party (UKIP), considered the force that pushed the Conservatives into calling the 2016 Brexit referendum, lost 86 seats, continuing its implosion since the public vote on EU membership. The Liberal Democrats, considered the only British party to oppose Brexit, made significant gains, claiming more than 40 seats in local councils.

Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes Theresa May's shoe tick Great Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has a thing for leopard print, which was first noted when she wore leopard print heels to a Tory party conference in 2002. "The Sun" tabloid recently published a photo of May's characteristic shoes standing on the heads of male Tory politicians. The headline: "Heel Boys." Politically speaking May is known for taking no nonsense in pushing through reforms.

Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes May meets Merkel Theresa May has frequently been compared to German Chancellor Angela Merkel: Both were raised by Protestant clergy fathers, both are childless and are known for their persistence. Merkel, whose endless collection of boxy, often drab pantsuits have earned her a reputation as a fashion dud, simply doesn't comment on clothes. But May is open about her hobby. The two leaders meet in Berlin on July 20.

Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes Style is allowed "Theresa May has a subscription to 'Vogue' and the keys to number 10 Downing Street and, unlike any of the post's previous incumbents, she does not see a conflict in that fact," wrote "The Guardian's" Imogen Fox, calling May a "leader who unashamedly enjoys fashion." May is pictured entering 10 Downing Street as the new prime minister on July 13, just after a meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes A kiss for the Conservatives "Kitten heels are to Mrs May what a large bottom is to Kim Kardashian, both embrace their appearance to push their agenda - albeit the former in a more dignified way than the latter," wrote "The Telegraph" earlier this month. But what would Kim say about these bold kiss mouth ballerinas? While the internet has been awash with fashion advice for May, others insist her politics should be the focus.

Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes Dressed for the Queen Theresa May was welcomed by Queen Elizabeth, who appointed her as prime minister on July 13. The Queen is known for her penchant for uni-tone outfits in bold solid colors. Perhaps May's much talked about florescent yellow skirt was a nod to the royal mum's own style.

Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes A suit statement Clothes can carry messages. When Theresa May, on her second full day in office, met Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh, she boldly donned the colors of the Union Jack - complete with stylishly pointed red heels. May had weakly opposed Brexit, but switched camps in the run-up to becoming prime minister. Sturgeon's solid blue suit paired with a white top echoed the Scottish flag.

Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes Sparkling steps Pictured in June 2015 in London, Theresa May sports bejeweled royal blue flats with tassles. The BBC listed her shoe fetish in its "Seven notable things about the UK's next prime minister." Beyond her closet, May is known for pushing through police reforms and well as increased surveillance policies in a bid to curb terrorism fears. She's said to be a tough, but polite negotiator.

Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes Accessories: Not just shoes May is pictured here at the 2016 Henley Royal Regatta, an annual rowing event on the Thames. She is often seen with elegant hats - which, admittedly, seems typically British. Her attention to details - from head to foot - accentuate her femininity, while other female politicians like Hillary Clinton seem focused on neutrality. Will May's passion for fashion inspire other women in politics? Author: Kate Müser



Anti-Semitism haunts Labour

Labour's national campaign coordinator, Andrew Gwynne, said that their defeat in Barnet, a London borough they had previously won from the Tories, was due to an anti-Semitism row that has engulfed the opposition party.

"We have got a job to do to rebuild trust and confidence with the Jewish community across the country," Gwynne, who also serves as a shadow communities minister, told BBC Radio 4. "There are so many Jewish people who do share Labour's values."

From lawmakers to Jewish interest groups, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been criticized for failing to curb anti-Semitism among his supporters and even within the party — the most notable example being former London Mayor Ken Livingstone.

Labour's Adam Langleben, who lost his seat in Barnet, told The Guardian newspaper that Corbyn had planned to visit the borough on Saturday for a victory speech, but that has changed now.

"We want him to come to Barnet anyway, to apologize to Jewish Labour activists, to Barnet Labour and to the Jewish community here so we can start the healing process," said Langleben.

Even Labour lawmakers have called on Corbyn to do more to uproot anti-Semitism from the party

