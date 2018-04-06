"Dreamy," "mysterious," "romantic," "painful" and "misty-eyed" are words that come to mind when listening to "On the Banks of the Vistula," a symphonic poem by the Ukranian composer Boris Lyatoshinsky. That leads to the general question: what is the sound of Ukraine? We offer an answer in this hour of music, with eighty young musicians performing music by Ukrainian composers. Half of them play in the National Youth Orchestra of Germany, the other half made the trip from Ukraine to Bonn.

They begin with music by Franz Xaver Mozart, a name one might not think of in connection to Ukraine, but of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's two sons, the younger one spent almost his entire life in Lvov, a city in present-day Ukraine but then on the eastern edge of the Austrian empire. He was probably better off there than in Vienna or Salzburg, where his father's fame never faded. Among his over fifty extant works is the brief and cheerful D Major Overture on the playbill of this concert.

Boris Lyatoshinsky was a Soviet-era Ukranian composer. His symphonic poem "On the Banks of the Vistula" from 1958 has dramatic contrasts and big expressive moments. With the Vistula flowing from the Carpathian Mountains through Poland to the Baltic Sea, the "Vistula Project" concerned the expulsion of ethnic Ukrainians from Poland in 1947. So on one hand, one hears a lovely natural setting in the music; on the other, a brutal moment in post-World War II history. The music ranges from lovely lyrical melodies to military marches and frenetic dance parodies.

Composer Bohdan Sehin wrote a piece on commission by Deutsche Welle

In each season of the annual Campus Project of the Beethovenfest, Deutsche Welle commissions a new work of music. This time, it's a piece by the young Ukranian composer Bohdan Sehin. He named it "Galician Fantasy," Galicia being the region around Sehin's home town of Lvov. "My composition embodies my view of Lvov," explains Sehin. "It's a portrait of a very multifaceted city. And I made use of something very characteristic of it: the street musicians. A hundred years ago, when Lvov was part of Poland, 'batiar' music was very popular. That inspired me."

From a related event, the Telekom Beethoven Competition that takes place every two years in December in Bonn, we have samples of performances by the finalists.

Franz Xaver Mozart

Overture in D Major

Boris Lyatoshinsky

On the Banks of the Vistula, symphonic poem, op. 59

Bohdan Sehin

Galician Fantasy for accordion orchestra and orchestra (world premiere, commissioned by Deutsche Welle)

Stefan Hippe

Of the Moon and the Girl (world premiere, encore)

performed by:

North Rhine Westphalian State Youth Accordion Orchestra

Youth Symphony Orchestra Ukraine

National Youth Orchestra of Germany

Oksana Lyniv, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center Bonn on September 14, 2017

Tomoki Kitamura with DW reporter Rick Fulker

Ludwig van Beethoven

- Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, op. 37, 2nd movement (excerpt)

- Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, op. 19, 2nd movement (excerpt)

performed by:

Jo Jeong Lee, piano

Tomoki Kitamura, piano

Beethoven Orchestra Bonn

Conductor: Dirk Kaftan

Recorded by the Beethovenfest Bonn in the Telekom Forum, Bonn, on December 9, 2017