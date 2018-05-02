 The results of our favorite attraction draw | Euromaxx | DW | 04.05.2018
Euromaxx

The results of our favorite attraction draw

In our new series about European landmarks, Euromaxx presents well-known monuments. We wanted to know which landmark you like best. Find out if you are the winner of our prize here.

DW Sendung Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Collage (DW)

Many thanks to everyone who sent us a photo of themselves with their favorite architectural landmark! All submissions were entered into a prize draw for a 3D model of the Eiffel Tower. 

DW Sendung Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion (Samuel Torres)

The winner of our draw is Samuel Torres from Chile. Congratulations!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 17 Wahrzeichen

