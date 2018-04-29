The results of our favorite attraction draw

In our new series about European landmarks, Euromaxx presents well-known monuments. We wanted to know which landmark you like best. Find out if you are the winner of our prize here.
Many thanks to everyone who sent us a photo of themselves with their favorite architectural landmark! All submissions were entered into a prize draw for a 3D model of the Eiffel Tower.
The winner of our draw is Carlos Avila Arquin from San Pablo De Heredia, Costa Rica. Congratulations!
In our series we present well-known architectural highlights from all over Europe: from the Charles Bridge in Prague to the Acropolis in Athens. What's your favorite sight?
With this year's Oscar award ceremony just around the corner, we asked you to send us a photo of an award you have received. You can find out if your name was chosen in our drawing here.
Euromaxx asked you to send in your best wintersports photos of yourselves. All those participating were entered in a prize draw for an exclusive Euromaxx-style watch. You can find out here if you won.
Hedge funds, high-frequency trading, financial deals worth billions: our economy is still based on the premise of unlimited growth. The documentary 'System Error' reveals how dangerous this fallacy can be. Was Marx right, after all?
On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends.
Amit Weiner's project "Music in Times of Tragedy" revives the oeuvre of the Jewish composers who were murdered by the Nazis but who created timeless music that has survived.
A fascinating world traveler and master of illusion, M.C. Escher is the focus of "Escher's Journey," a new exhibition at the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden which includes lesser-known works by the famous artist.
The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR."
