 The 'Markle sparkle': Why Prince Harry's fiancée reminds people of Princess Diana
Culture

The 'Markle sparkle': Why Prince Harry's fiancée reminds people of Princess Diana

Who exactly is Meghan Markle, the 36-year-old fiancée of Prince Harry? With one month to go until the wedding of the year, a new biography on the American actress-cum-future princess's life hits the bookshelves.

Meghan Markle US-Schauspielerin und Verlobte von Prinz Harry (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/A. Grant)

Meghan Markle has captured the imagination of young wannabe princesses around the world: An attractive young woman, who has dug her way into the heart of Britain's most eligible bachelor, is transforming the way many people perceive the age-old institution of the Royal Family.

Celebrity biographer Andrew Morton, who has chronicled the lives of several members of the Royal Family including Princess Diana and her son Prince William, says in his newly published biography on Meghan Markle, entitled "Meghan — A Hollywood Princess," that she is bringing "star quality" to the monarchy — something he also refers to as the "Markle sparkle."

Read more: Queen's lingerie maker Rigby & Peller loses royal warrant over bra-fitting details

Andrew Morton's biography on Meghan Markle (DW/S. Sanderson)

Andrew Morton's biography on Meghan Markle was released just one month before her wedding to Prince Harry

"Meghan is an exciting and genuinely charismatic addition to the Royal Family — she makes the House of Windsor seem relevant again," Morton says about Markle.

"She will complement her husband and the august institution she has married into, bringing a freshness, diversity and warmth to the chilly corridors of Buckingham Palace."

And he might just be right: If you scratch a little underneath the surface of Meghan Markle's Hollywood credentials, you will see an intelligent and devoted defender of human rights in addition to the gifted and driven actress. But how did Meghan Markle become such a multifaceted young woman?

In his book, Andrew Morton highlights the major stages of the 36-year-old's life, whose background and upbringing were anything but average — and whose upcoming role as a member of the Royal Family might just be the greatest role she has had to play in her life.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date for May 19

Not just a pretty face

Growing up biracial with her parents divorced early on into her life, Rachel Meghan Markle had to learn how to assert herself and stand up for her values. She staged a protest at her school against the first Gulf War in 1990, and just two years later she wrote a letter of complaint to Procter & Gamble in response to an ad campaign, which inadvertently cast women as belonging in the kitchen to do the washing up.
Watch video 03:20

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interviewed

Aged only 11, Meghan Markle told the consumer goods giant that she wished to see a world of equality, where the value of women wasn't confined to domestic life. "I don't think it's right for kids to grow up thinking these things, that mom just does everything," she said at the time. She thereby contributed to having the wording of the TV ad changed to sound more inclusive. Markle's campaign even got her on the news, perhaps foreshadowing her future on the silver screen to come.

Andrew Morton emphasizes that it was also because of her mixed-race background that Meghan Markle displayed "a readiness to view the world from different perspectives, from both sides."

"Meghan's letter-writing campaigns, her interest in current affairs, her purposeful travelling and gender awareness, were all of a piece with a young girl embarking on a journey where feminism could coexist with femininity," Morton writes in his biography.

Meghan Markle's parents and teachers realized early on that the young girl was strongly driven by her social conscience, and looked up to those who were devoted to making a change — especially women. One of those role models in Markle's life apparently was Princess Diana of Wales.

The 'D' word

In his biography, Andrew Morton says that Meghan Markle cried when images of Princess Diana's funeral were broadcast around the world, as did thousands of people around the globe. But with Meghan Markle, that moment may have hit a particularly sensitive nerve, as she reportedly admired the Princess of Wales throughout her teenage years.

Read more: Why I didn't watch Princess Diana's funeral

Morton says Meghan "was intrigued by Diana not just for her style but also for her independent humanitarian mission." Both Meghan Markle and Princess Diana have indeed stood out for their care and compassion, but Morton's biography takes those parallels even further:

"It is interesting that those who taught her, or knew her, spontaneously mention the 'D' word in the same breath as Meghan," Morton writes. "Comparisons with Diana are inevitable."

"Similarities can been seen in her broader humanitarian work and popular, glamorous appeal."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle merchandise (DW/S. Sanderson)

The UK is getting ready for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day — including with merchandise to mark the occasion

A childhood friend of Markle's, Ninaki Priddy, is even quoted in the book as saying that Markle "wants to be Princess Diana 2.0."

Whether or not Markle will live up to those standards is yet to be seen, however, with a series of public and private charitable appearances in recent months, Meghan Markle looks set to make headlines for more than just her classy outfits.

Read more: How Princess Diana became a fashion icon

The other side of Meghan Markle

However, Morton also stresses a key difference between Diana and Meghan Markle: "She is a woman who is camera-ready, not camera-shy."

"In some ways, the groomed and camera-ready Miss Markle was the woman that Diana always strove to become."
Watch video 02:01

Royal wedding to boost UK economy

The camera clearly loves Meghan Markle, but Meghan Markle also loves the camera. Her four-season stint on the successful TV series "Suits" proves that she is a confident actress, who knows how to present herself in the best possible light — a skill the Markle picked up early on growing up in Los Angeles in the shadow of the glamour of Hollywood.

But Morton's book also alleges that along with bringing her global success, her stardom also resulted in her turning more shallow: He stresses that Markle has come to be extremely protective of her personal brand, writing, "a networker to her fingertips, she seemed to be carefully recalibrating her life, forging new friendships with those who could burnish and develop her career."

Morton's biography suggests that this was also the reason for Markle ending her first marriage with film producer Trevor Engleson. Thus, Morton's account of Meghan Markle's life and her motivations also sounds cynical at times — and perhaps justifiably so. But Morton also repeatedly acknowledges Markle's strong sense of right and wrong, presenting Markle's ambitions in context: "This is at heart an old-fashioned story of local girl makes good."

Prinz Harry and Meghan Markle (picture alliance/AP/dpa/F. Augstein)

Meghan Markle will have been dating Prince Harry for almost two years on their wedding day

History in the making

Whatever resulted in Meghan Markle's divorce continues to play a major role in the discourse about her upcoming nuptials with Prince Harry. Former British MP Ann Widdecombe publicly criticized Markle as not appearing to be "prepared" for the role of the wife of a highly-ranking member of the Royal Family. However, those comments hit a sore point with the House of Windsor.

Meghan Markle will be the "first divorced biracial American to take her place in the House of Windsor," Morton writes, stressing that in doing so, she "will be making history."

Both race relations and divorce have been contested issues in the Royal Family, with historic events such as the abdication of Edward VIII or Prince Charles's reluctant marriage to Diana have shown in the past. Accepting Meghan into the fold of the Royal Family is seen as the latest exercise in the past 20 years to modernize the House of Windsor and its reputation.

A 'royal' after all

Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry highlights not only the more liberal approach to divorce the Royals have taken since Prince Charles's second marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, but also a more relaxed attitude towards race relations.

Princess Diana of Wales (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Fraser)

Andrew Morton draws parallels between Megan Markle and Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana of Wales

Over a century ago, Queen Victoria's friendship with her Indian attendant Abdul Karim caused a major scandal at the royal court — to a point that nearly all documents pertaining to Abdul Karim's existence were destroyed upon Victoria's death. These events were recently dramatized in the 2017 movie "Victoria and Abdul," featuring Judi Dench and Ali Fazal in the lead roles.

But the times have changed since the Victorian era — even within the inner circles of the Royal Household, with reports suggesting that Meghan Markle was warmly welcomed by her future in-laws during Christmas last year.

Read more: Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's German roots

In one point, however, Meghan Markle has failed to stand out. Though technically a "commoner," Meghan Markle's paternal bloodline actually goes back to King Robert I of Scotland, who reigned in the early 14th century. Morton also quotes a genealogist, saying Markle is a 24th generation descendant of Edward III, who ruled England during the 14th century. In fact, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it would appear, are "very, very distant cousins."

Regardless of race, Meghan Markle's blood appears to run at least a little bit blue.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (picture-alliance/empics)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged

    The US TV actress and the prince, fifth-in-line to the British throne, met in July 2016 after they were introduced through friends. In September this year, she told Vanity Fair: "We're in love." Now they've revealed their engagement, and plan to marry in the spring of next year.

  • Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle at Invictus Games in Toronto (picture-alliance/empics/N. Denette)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    A smiling couple

    Prince Harry and Markle were photographed holding hands for the first time in September 2017, during a wheelchair tennis competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The games for disabled or wounded soldiers and veterans were created by Harry.

  • Princess Diana (L), Prince Harry, (2nd L) Prince William (2nd R) and Prince Charles (R) gather for the commemorations of VJ Day, 19 August 1995 in London(Johny Eggitt/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    The young Harry

    The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late princess Diana, Prince Henry of Wales — familiarly known as Prince Harry — was born in 1984. His childhood was dominated by his parents' messy divorce and Diana's tragically early death. The family is shown pictured together in 1995, with Harry on the left side next to his mother, and his brother Prince William next to their father.

  • Prince William (left) and Prince Harry, the sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, bow their heads as their mother's coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey (Adam Butler/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    After Princess Diana's death

    Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Harry was only 12 at the time, and his brother William, 15. This iconic picture shows the young princes bowing their heads as their mother's coffin is carried out of Westminster Abbey. The tragic event deeply affected Prince Harry.

  • Prince Charles (R), former husband of Diana, their two sons, Harry (C) and William follow the hearse in a Limousine as the coffin of Princess of Wales (Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    A long process of grief

    Earlier this year, Harry admitted how much he had struggled throughout his life. In support to a mental health campaign, he revealed in an interview with the Daily Telegraph that he came "very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions." He added: "Shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well."

  • Prince Harry (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    The playboy prince grows up

    The impulsive prince appears to have inherited his mother's ability to connect with people, as well as her sense of mischief. Often photographed with different attractive women, he was long labelled a "playboy." He once told Newsweek that he "wanted out" of the Royal Family.

  • Britain's Prince Harry wearing his monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of his Apache Helicopter (John Stillwell/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    The army as escape

    Photographs of him wearing a swastika at a costume party that were published in 2005 caused outrage. The same year he entered the army, as many other royals have done, and spent 10 years serving in the British forces. He later admitted that his military service "was the best escape I've ever had" from the constant public attention.

  • Prince William and Harry (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Wigglesworth)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    A popular prince

    Following his military career through which he served twice in Afghanistan, Harry has turned into one of Britain's most popular royals, not just within the country but globally. Like his mother, he uses his public profile to raise awareness for different causes, including a recent campaign about mental health with William and Kate.

  • Prinz Harry mit Freundin Meghan Markle bei den Invictus Games in Toronto (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lawson)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    Meghan Markle

    Britain barely knew who Meghan Markle was when her name started appearing on newspapers' front pages last October. Born in 1981 in Los Angeles, the actress portrays a lawyer in the hit TV show "Suits." News coverage on Prince Harry's girlfriend was hard-hitting, however, including comment pieces with "racial undertones" and "outright sexism and racism" online, said Harry's office.

  • Meghan Markle (picture-alliance/AP Invision/J. Strauss)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    First marriage with producer

    Part of the criticism comes from her former marriage with film producer Trevor Engelson, from 2010 to 2013. Markle also had her own lifestyle blog, thetig.com, which she recently shut down. On it, she had proudly declared her independence: "I've never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I've always wanted to be a woman who works," Markle once wrote.

  • Meghan Markle (picture-alliance/SOLO Syndication/M. Large)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    Humanitarian work

    Like the prince, Markle does humanitarian work. She's an ambassador for the Canadian charity "World Vision Canada," which works for children in developing countries, and she also campaigns for women's rights with the UN. The actress has a degree in communications.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry (Imago/ZUMA Press)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    With Queen Elizabeth's blessing

    "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Like all royals in direct line of succession, Harry and Meghan's union had to be approved by the Queen. This blessing demonstrates how much monarchy has changed: Not so long ago, a royal marrying someone who was divorced would have been inconceivable.

  • Flash-Galerie Kate und William Hochzeit 29.04.2011 (dapd)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    Watched by billions

    Prince Harry's wedding with Meghan Markle is bound to attract the world's attention. Some 2.4 billion people watched the wedding ceremony for Harry's elder brother William and his wife Kate Middleton in 2011.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


