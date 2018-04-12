 The kippah, a sign of respect for God | Lifestyle | DW | 19.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

The kippah, a sign of respect for God

A young Israeli wearing a Jewish head covering in Berlin was attacked. Has wearing indicators of certain religions become dangerous in Germany? And what does the Jewish yarmulke stand for?

head with yarmuilke (picture alliance/dpa/W. Rothermel)

Wearing a yarmulke was an "experiment," 21-year-old Adam said. He told DW he was not Jewish at all, but an Israeli Arab, and that he had wanted to show a friend that it wasn't dangerous at all to wear the head covering in public. He unluckily experienced an attack that same day.

In 2013, a Berlin Rabbi had said the city had "no-go areas for Jews." The Central Council of Jews has also warned Jews against wearing their traditional skullcap in neighborhoods with a large percentage of Muslims.

Read more: Opinion: Anti-Semitic violence? Germany must decide

What does the kippah (also known as the yarmulke) stand for, what is the headgear's religious significance for Jews?

Kippah is Hebrew for head covering, usually a brimless cap made of cloth. Some kippot (the plural of kippah) are plain, others more ornate. 

In Israel, the yarmulke is a telltale sign of the specific religious movement the wearer adheres to.

Debated among Jewish religious experts

Jewish Halacha law requires men and boys to cover their head when they pray, visit a synagogue or a Jewish cemetery or study the religion. While the kippah has become a religious symbol, any other head covering, such as a hat or scarf, would do, too.

The kippah covering is common at Jewish festivities. All men, even if they are not Jewish, must wear a yarmulke when they enter a synagogue.

two boys wearing yarmulkes (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

The yarmulke is obligatory at a Talmud Torah school

Jews are not obligated to wear the skullcap outside of these religious services. Orthodox Jews, however, often wear their kippah at all times as a sign of reverence for God. To them, it makes sense to wear the yarmulke all day long as they often intersperse the day with blessings and thanksgiving.

Reform Jewish communities often don't even wear the kippah during prayer services but make it optional, as the tradition is not based on a biblical command or the Talmud, writings that are the primary source of Jewish religious law and tradition.

While Judaism developed more than 3,000 years ago, wearing a kippah is relatively new, and only asserted itself among European Jews in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Wearing it in public as an experiment

The "experiment" of wearing a kippah in public and documenting the reactions isn't new, either. In 2015, Israeli journalist Zvika Klein walked the streets of Paris for hours wearing a yarmulke and recorded people's reactions — spitting out, calling him names — with a hidden camera.

That same year, Amit Jacobi, an Israeli artist, walked through different neighborhoods all over Berlin, without encountering any aggressive reactions.
Watch video 02:44

How dangerous is it to wear a kippa in Berlin?

DW recommends

Video of alleged anti-Semitic attack in Berlin sparks outrage

Religious and political leaders condemned the attack on two men wearing kippas in an affluent Berlin neighborhood. One of the victims says he wore the Jewish head covering as a kind of experiment. (18.04.2018)  

Germany's Merkel warns of increased anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The German chancellor called it "inconceivable" that Jewish institutions still need police protection. Angela Merkel said that Germany's new government needs an anti-Semitism commissioner. (27.01.2018)  

Opinion: Anti-Semitic violence? Germany must decide

A video has surfaced showing an Arabic-speaking man striking at another young man wearing a yarmulke — in broad daylight in Berlin. DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl is concerned about where Germany is headed. (18.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

How dangerous is it to wear a kippa in Berlin?  

Related content

Symbolbild Antisemitismus in Deutschland

Opinion: European anti-Semitism is not imported 02.04.2018

In Europe and in Germany, there is currently a lot of talk about "imported anti-Semitism," supposedly brought here by Muslims. Yet hatred of Jews is part of Christianity's DNA, Krsto Lazarevic writes.

Rent-a-Jew: How well do you know your 'kippah' from your 'tallit'? 14.12.2016

Amid a rise in anti-Semitism, ambassadors of the "Rent-a-Jew" project are holding seminars to shed light on daily Jewish life in the hope of "breaking down barriers." Despite around 100,000 Jews living in Germany, many people know very little about Judaism.

Projekt Rent-a-Jew

Rent-a-Jew project hopes to ward off anti-Semitism in Germany 17.02.2017

With a population of 100,000 Jews, Germany is home to the world's fastest-growing Jewish community. And yet many Germans have never met a Jewish person - something "Rent a Jew" aims to change. DW's Kate Brady reports.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bildergalerie Roman Polanski 80. Geburtstag (Film: Der Painist) (imago stock&people)

75 years on: the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in film

The uprising by Jewish people entrapped in the Warsaw Ghetto 75 years ago has been well documented in art and literature. Here, a look at how the event has served as fodder in films.  

Lizzie Doron israelische Schriftstellerin (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Israel's 70th: not a happy celebration for author Lizzie Doron

Award-winning Israeli author Lizzie Doron became renowned for her books depicting the Jews' traumas. When she started researching the life of Palestinians — and became friends with the enemy — everything changed.  

Christian Höppner (DW/Jan Röhl)

President of German Cultural Council comments on his resignation from Echo board

As a former member of the advisory board for the Echo prize, Christian Höppner accepted the nomination of the controversial rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang. Their popularity demonstrates a deep social rift in Germany. 

Deutschland Blumen am Innufer in Passau (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel/)

The Spring Quiz

Winter is over, the first leaves are budding on the trees and crocuses are breaking through the cold ground. How well do you know spring in Germany? Test your knowledge! 

Berlin Philharmonie Moderatorin Sarah Willis (@kostümberlin)

Sarah's Music Orchestras

A wonderful collection of orchestras - classical, jazz, female, youth, airline and musical! Sarah Willis revisits some of her favourite - and rather unusual - orchestras which she has featured on Sarah's Music so far. 