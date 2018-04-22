 The kippa, a sign of respect for God | Lifestyle | DW | 25.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

The kippa, a sign of respect for God

Berlin is a holding a "wear a kippa" protest following the recent anti-Semitic attack in the city. Has wearing indicators of certain religions become dangerous in Germany? And what does the Jewish yarmulke stand for?

  • A yarmulke atop a man with gray hair (picture alliance/dpa/W. Rothermel)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Yarmulke

    European Jews started wearing the yarmulke, or kippa, in the 17th and 18th centuries, turning the skull cap into a religious symbol. Pious Jews are expected to cover their heads, but the fabric isn't that important, and a hat or scarf is acceptable, too. Jewish Halacha law requires men and boys to cover their head when they pray, visit a synagogue or a Jewish cemetery or study the religion.

  • Archbishop Stephan Burgerwearing a miter (picture alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Miter

    The miter is the ceremonial headdress worn by bishops, mainly in the Roman-Catholic Church. It goes back to the 11th century, with the tall, peaked hat deeply cleft on the sides and adorned with two ribbons at the back symbolizing the Old and the New Testaments.

  • Man wearing an orange Sikh turban (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Dyck)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Dastar

    Members of the Sikh faith, a monotheistic religion founded in India's northern Punjab region in the 15th century, wear a dastar. A dastar is usually worn by men, with orange being a popular color. Underneath the cloth headwear, which is re-knotted every morning, Sikh men let their hair grow freely.

  • woman wearing a chador at the ballot box (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Kappeler)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Chador

    In Farsi, the word chador means "tent," and that is what this garment worn by observant Muslim women in some parts of the Middle East resembles. Usually black, it covers a woman from the head down, hiding the shape of the body, revealing only the face. The chador is worn over a woman's regular clothing.

  • Nuns wearing habit and veil (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Nun's veil

    Nuns almost always wear a distinctive veil to complete their religious garment, the habit. Novices' veils are white, while professed nuns usually wear a black veil, or one in their habit's color. Depending on the religious order, veils come in different sizes and shapes. Some are elaborate and cover the woman's entire head; others are simply pinned to the sister's hair.

  • Muslim woman wearing a headscarf (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Schiffmann)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Headscarf

    Is a woman's headscarf a religious headdress, or a symbol of oppression? In the West in particular, that continues to be a matter of heated debate. It is certainly the most well-known female head covering. Turkish women (as in this photo) tie headscarves differently from women in Arabic countries.

  • Hasidic man with fur hat and a woman wearing a curly white wig in a car (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Y. Dongxun)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Sheitel

    The ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish community in New York has strict rules for married women, who are required to shave their hair and wear a wig, the "sheitel." In her 2012 bestseller memoir "Unorthodox," US author Deborah Feldman describes growing up in the ultra-religious group.

  • Film still, Don Camillo holds a bomb high over his head (Picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Birett

    A bit of cloth, strips of cardboard and a tassle — voila, the birett, a head covering worn by Roman Catholic priests since the 13th century. In the Netherlands, Germany, Britain and France, the hat has four corners. In many other countries, it has three. If you remember the character Don Camillo (played by French actor Fernandel in a series of films in the 1950s and '60s), you know the hat!

  • Tuareg with a turban (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/RUN-McPhoto)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Tagelmust

    The cotton scarf that can be up to 15 meters long is worn by Tuareg Berber Muslim men throughout western Africa. The tagelmust covers the head and is pulled over the mouth and nose against wind-born sand in the desert. The turban-style headdress is worn by adult men only. When indigo blue, the tagelmust's dye can rub off on the skin, hence the Tuareg being called the "blue men of the desert."

  • Man wearing fur-trimmed shtreimel (picture-alliance/NurPhoto)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Shtreimel

    The Jewish shtreimel hat is made of velvet and has a wide fur trim, usually sable. Married men wear the hat on Jewish holidays and for religious festivities. The eye-catching headgear originated in Hasidic communities in southeastern Europe, a tradition that became nearly extinct in Europe after the Holocaust.

  • Amish people riding with a horse and buggy (DW/S. Sanderson)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Hats and bonnets

    The Amish are a conservative Christian group in North America that originated in the tradition of the Anabaptist movement in Switzerland and southern Germany. The first Amish fled to the US in the early 18th century to escape religious persecution. They live simple lives, and shun modern technology and conveniences. The women wear plain bonnets; the men wear straw or felt hats.

    Author: Klaus Krämer (db)


  • A yarmulke atop a man with gray hair (picture alliance/dpa/W. Rothermel)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Yarmulke

    European Jews started wearing the yarmulke, or kippa, in the 17th and 18th centuries, turning the skull cap into a religious symbol. Pious Jews are expected to cover their heads, but the fabric isn't that important, and a hat or scarf is acceptable, too. Jewish Halacha law requires men and boys to cover their head when they pray, visit a synagogue or a Jewish cemetery or study the religion.

  • Archbishop Stephan Burgerwearing a miter (picture alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Miter

    The miter is the ceremonial headdress worn by bishops, mainly in the Roman-Catholic Church. It goes back to the 11th century, with the tall, peaked hat deeply cleft on the sides and adorned with two ribbons at the back symbolizing the Old and the New Testaments.

  • Man wearing an orange Sikh turban (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Dyck)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Dastar

    Members of the Sikh faith, a monotheistic religion founded in India's northern Punjab region in the 15th century, wear a dastar. A dastar is usually worn by men, with orange being a popular color. Underneath the cloth headwear, which is re-knotted every morning, Sikh men let their hair grow freely.

  • woman wearing a chador at the ballot box (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Kappeler)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Chador

    In Farsi, the word chador means "tent," and that is what this garment worn by observant Muslim women in some parts of the Middle East resembles. Usually black, it covers a woman from the head down, hiding the shape of the body, revealing only the face. The chador is worn over a woman's regular clothing.

  • Nuns wearing habit and veil (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Nun's veil

    Nuns almost always wear a distinctive veil to complete their religious garment, the habit. Novices' veils are white, while professed nuns usually wear a black veil, or one in their habit's color. Depending on the religious order, veils come in different sizes and shapes. Some are elaborate and cover the woman's entire head; others are simply pinned to the sister's hair.

  • Muslim woman wearing a headscarf (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Schiffmann)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Headscarf

    Is a woman's headscarf a religious headdress, or a symbol of oppression? In the West in particular, that continues to be a matter of heated debate. It is certainly the most well-known female head covering. Turkish women (as in this photo) tie headscarves differently from women in Arabic countries.

  • Hasidic man with fur hat and a woman wearing a curly white wig in a car (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Y. Dongxun)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Sheitel

    The ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish community in New York has strict rules for married women, who are required to shave their hair and wear a wig, the "sheitel." In her 2012 bestseller memoir "Unorthodox," US author Deborah Feldman describes growing up in the ultra-religious group.

  • Film still, Don Camillo holds a bomb high over his head (Picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Birett

    A bit of cloth, strips of cardboard and a tassle — voila, the birett, a head covering worn by Roman Catholic priests since the 13th century. In the Netherlands, Germany, Britain and France, the hat has four corners. In many other countries, it has three. If you remember the character Don Camillo (played by French actor Fernandel in a series of films in the 1950s and '60s), you know the hat!

  • Tuareg with a turban (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/RUN-McPhoto)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Tagelmust

    The cotton scarf that can be up to 15 meters long is worn by Tuareg Berber Muslim men throughout western Africa. The tagelmust covers the head and is pulled over the mouth and nose against wind-born sand in the desert. The turban-style headdress is worn by adult men only. When indigo blue, the tagelmust's dye can rub off on the skin, hence the Tuareg being called the "blue men of the desert."

  • Man wearing fur-trimmed shtreimel (picture-alliance/NurPhoto)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Shtreimel

    The Jewish shtreimel hat is made of velvet and has a wide fur trim, usually sable. Married men wear the hat on Jewish holidays and for religious festivities. The eye-catching headgear originated in Hasidic communities in southeastern Europe, a tradition that became nearly extinct in Europe after the Holocaust.

  • Amish people riding with a horse and buggy (DW/S. Sanderson)

    Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

    Hats and bonnets

    The Amish are a conservative Christian group in North America that originated in the tradition of the Anabaptist movement in Switzerland and southern Germany. The first Amish fled to the US in the early 18th century to escape religious persecution. They live simple lives, and shun modern technology and conveniences. The women wear plain bonnets; the men wear straw or felt hats.

    Author: Klaus Krämer (db)


Wearing a yarmulke was an "experience," 21-year-old Adam said. He told DW he was not Jewish at all, but an Israeli Arab, and that he had wanted to show a friend that it wasn't dangerous at all to wear the head covering in public. He unluckily experienced an attack that same day.

In 2013, a Berlin Rabbi had said the city had "no-go areas for Jews." The Central Council of Jews has also warned Jews against wearing their traditional skullcap in neighborhoods with a large percentage of Muslims. Now Berlin is holding a "wear a kippa" demonstration on Wednesday in solidarity with the city's Jewish community.

Read more: Opinion: Anti-Semitic violence? Germany must decide

What does the kippa stand for, what is the headgear's religious significance for Jews?

Kippa is Hebrew for head covering, usually a brimless cap made of cloth. Some kippot (the plural of kippa) are plain, others more ornate. The cap is also known as the yarmulke, a Yiddish word — the language of the Ashkenazi Jews from Eastern Europe.

In Israel, the yarmulke is a telltale sign of the specific religious movement the wearer adheres to.

Debated among Jewish religious experts

Jewish Halacha law requires men and boys to cover their head when they pray, visit a synagogue or a Jewish cemetery or study the religion. While the kippa has become a religious symbol, any other head covering, such as a hat or scarf, would do, too.

The kippa covering is common at Jewish festivities. All men, even if they are not Jewish, must wear a yarmulke when they enter a synagogue.

two boys wearing yarmulkes (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

The yarmulke is obligatory at a Talmud Torah school

Jews are not obligated to wear the skullcap outside of these religious services. Orthodox Jews, however, often wear their kippa at all times as a sign of reverence for God. To them, it makes sense to wear the yarmulke all day long as they often intersperse the day with blessings and thanksgiving.

Reform Jewish communities often don't even wear the kippa during prayer services but make it optional, as the tradition is not based on a biblical command or the Talmud, writings that are the primary source of Jewish religious law and tradition.

While Judaism developed more than 3,000 years ago, wearing a kippa is relatively new, and only asserted itself among European Jews in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Wearing it in public as an experiment

The "experiment" of wearing a kippa in public and documenting the reactions isn't new, either. In 2015, Israeli journalist Zvika Klein walked the streets of Paris for hours wearing a yarmulke and recorded people's reactions — spitting out, calling him names — with a hidden camera.

That same year, Amit Jacobi, an Israeli artist, walked through different neighborhoods all over Berlin, without encountering any aggressive reactions.
Watch video 02:44

How dangerous is it to wear a kippa in Berlin?

DW recommends

Video of alleged anti-Semitic attack in Berlin sparks outrage

Religious and political leaders condemned the attack on two men wearing kippas in an affluent Berlin neighborhood. One of the victims says he wore the Jewish head covering as a kind of experiment. (18.04.2018)  

Germany's Merkel warns of increased anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The German chancellor called it "inconceivable" that Jewish institutions still need police protection. Angela Merkel said that Germany's new government needs an anti-Semitism commissioner. (27.01.2018)  

Opinion: Anti-Semitic violence? Germany must decide

A video has surfaced showing an Arabic-speaking man striking at another young man wearing a yarmulke — in broad daylight in Berlin. DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl is concerned about where Germany is headed. (18.04.2018)  

Yarmulke, mitra or veil: religious head coverings across the globe

Followers of various religions wear special head coverings to express their faith and show humility and dignity. Yarmulkes, mitras, veils and turbans are made of a great variety of materials. (25.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

How dangerous is it to wear a kippa in Berlin?  

Related content

Screenshot Youtube Antisemitischer Angriff in Berlin

Attacker in anti-Semitic video turns himself in to police 19.04.2018

Police say the attacker in the video, which has created a global uproar, is a 19-year-old from Syria. But experts warn about premature conclusions about "imported anti-Semitism" in the German capital.

Jüdisches Leben in Polen

Jews in Poland fight to keep the past alive 23.04.2018

Jewish life is returning to Poland, but it’s a painstaking process – one that isn't made any easier by the current government’s policies on commemoration. Rina Soloveitchik pays a visit to a Jewish community in Warsaw.

Symbolbild Antisemitismus in Deutschland

Opinion: European anti-Semitism is not imported 02.04.2018

In Europe and in Germany, there is currently a lot of talk about "imported anti-Semitism," supposedly brought here by Muslims. Yet hatred of Jews is part of Christianity's DNA, Krsto Lazarevic writes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mexiko Proteste in Guadalajara (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/El Universa/J. A. Mendoza)

Fate of 3 murdered film students horrifies Mexico

Mexican students caught unaware amid a drug gang turf battle were killed and dissolved in acid — a case that's emblematic of Mexico's 30,000 missing people. Director Guillermo del Toro and others expressed their dismay.  

Covers and participants of Writing in Migration Festival (Inter Kontinental )

Berlin holds its first African literary festival

Berlin's first literature festival with and by African writers, "Writing in Migration" explores these authors' trans-cultural experiences. Ahead of the event, DW spoke to three authors taking part in its program.  

The instrumental group Opera Fuoco (Beethovenfest/Orchestra Opera Fuoco)

Beethoven's 'Instagram Symphony'

Beethoven's Eighth Symphony is a work not to be underestimated, says conductor David Stern. This hour we'll discover why he calls it the "Instagram Symphony." 

Farbencode - Buchenwald im Fruehling (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/R. Bala)

April 25th is Germany's Day of the Tree

There are about 90 billion trees in Germany. These forests make up almost a third of the country. Areas of recreation for locals and tourists. 

Berlin Philharmonie Moderatorin Sarah Willis (@kostümberlin)

Sarah's Music Orchestras

A wonderful collection of orchestras - classical, jazz, female, youth, airline and musical! Sarah Willis revisits some of her favourite - and rather unusual - orchestras which she has featured on Sarah's Music so far. 