 The issues rocking the Cannes Film Festival | Film | DW | 08.05.2018
Film

The issues rocking the Cannes Film Festival

Selfies are forbidden on the red carpet; Harvey Weinstein is persona non grata in Cannes, but Lars von Trier no longer is. While #MeToo remains a dominant issue, there are more women on the jury than in the competition.

  • Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz in a film still (Memento Films)

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    An Iranian opener

    Persian director Asghar Farhadi has been given the honor of opening the festival this year. The two-time Oscar winner has two big stars in his Spanish-Italian-French co-production "Everybody Knows." Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem play the lead roles in the thriller, which is up for the Golden Palm along with 20 other nominees.

  • Two men in a film still from 'BlacKkKlansman' by Spike Lee (USA) ( D. Lee/F. Features)

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    Hollywood engagement

    US director Spike Lee and his latest movie "BlacKkKlansman" is a contender for the Golden Palm. Lee, who has often dealt with the subject of racism in his previous work, looks at the case of a police officer who smuggled himself into the Ku Klux Klan in this movie. Spike Lee is one of just two US directors (the other is David Robert Mitchell) in contention this year.

  • Two men holding hands and kissing in film still from 'Sorry angel' by Christophe Honoré (Frankreich) (C. Honoré )

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    A strong showing from France

    French cinema naturally sees the Cannes Film Festival as a game on home turf. A total of five French films are competing this year: from the arthouse film "The Image Book" by 87-year-old master Jean-Luc Godard to the love story "Sorry Angel" (above) by director Christophe Honoré, the cinematic motherland presents itself more strongly than any other nation in the competition.

  • Russian director Kirill Serebrennikow's latest film in black and white (K. Serebrennikow )

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    Competing politics

    There's often something new afoot in Cannes but this year the novelty is political: two films in the competition are by directors who are under house arrest in their homeland. Iranian Jafer Panahi sent his film "Three Faces," while the Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov forwarded his latest contribution, "Leto" (above). It's unlikely the directors can present their work in Cannes personally.

  • The Turkish film entry shows a couple talking in a garden (nbcfilm)

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    Artsy films from the world over

    Arthouse films by big name directors: these have been of particular interest in Cannes over the past few years. They've taken a back seat this year as the world awaits new works by famous directors. Pictured here: Turkish star director Nuri Bilge Ceylan's "The Wild Pear Tree" traces the fate of a young writer who returns to their rural home.

  • Cate Blanchett on the red carpet (Getty Images/I. Gavan)

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    A woman for (jury) president

    The film which will take home the Palme d'Or on May 19 is decided by, among others, Australian actress Cate Blanchett, who is the 2018 president of the jury. She sits on the jury along with several other women, including actresses Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart (from France and the US respectively) along with directors Andrey Petrovich Zvyagintsev (Russia) and Denis Villeneuve (Canada).

  • A couple in a car talking in a film still from The House That Jack Built (Zentropa-Christian Geisnaes)

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    Lars von Trier's return

    It was a bit unexpected that the Danish director Lars von Trier would appear again at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2011, he caused a scandal after he had allegedly expressed sympathy for Adolf Hitler at a press conference. The festival then excluded him. But this year Trier can show his new movie, "The House That Jack Built," albeit outside the competition.

  • Wim Wenders meets the pope in POPE FRANCIS – A MAN OF HIS WORD (W. Wenders)

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    The German and the Pope

    Once again, we are looking for German directors at the competition in Cannes in vain. There are a few films being shown on the side and "out of competition," including Wim Wenders' new documentary "Pope Francis – a man of his word" who is presenting his film at the Croisette. The film was created in close collaboration with the head of the Catholic Church.

  • A man on a horse while a boar runs behind him from a film still 'In my Room' (U. Köhler)

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    Ulrich Köhler makes it to the "Un certain regard" series

    Yet German director Ulrich Köhler was able to make the leap into the renowned side events, "Un Certain Regard" with his film, "In My Room." In the film, Köhler, who is the life partner of the award-winning director Maren Ade, looks at the midlife crisis of a man who wakes up one morning only to realize that all of humanity has disappeared.

  • Ingmar Bergman and two others in a still from the documentary by Margarethe von Trotta (Epicentre Films )

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    Von Trotta's personal look at Ingmar Bergman

    A third German is represented in Cannes: Margarethe von Trotta is showing her documentary "Ingmar Bergman," which she staged together with Felix Möller. Von Trotta had a personal relationship with Bergman. The festival honored the Swede, who was born 100 years ago, in 1997 with the "Palm of the Palm," a special prize for the "best director of all time."

  • Han Solo and Chewbacca in Star Wars: Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.)

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    Han Solo's world premiere

    As American films are not well represented at the festival this year, fewer Hollywood stars are expected. But fans of blockbuster cinema will still go home happy. The latest Star Wars opus "A Star Wars Story" premieres in Cannes. The film shares the experiences of Han Solo in a plot-heavy flick located in the Star Wars chronology spectrum as being before the very first movie from 1977.

  • Cannes 2018 (imago/Panoramic/L. Urman)

    Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

    The question of Netflix

    One of the controversies to hit the Cannes film festival ahead of its opening was an argument with streaming platform Netflix. Questions about their presence at the festival and what they can show arose as Cannes requires a theatrical release for the works while Netflix premieres their own works online, for subscribers. The argument could not be resolved and Netflix films won't be screened.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ct)


Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi's psychological thriller opens the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. His film, "Everybody Knows," starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, is his first work in Spanish.

While fans are ready to wait for hours to get a picture of the star couple on the red carpet, they will not be allowed to snap a selfie with them in the background.

"You don't come to Cannes to see yourself. You come to Cannes to see films," said Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux on Monday about outlawing selfies at the event.

Read more: 'Grotesque' selfies banned at Cannes Film Festival

Penelope Cruz und Javier Bardem (Getty Images/C. Alvarez)

Javier Bardem deckared his love for Penelope Cruz in Cannes in 2010. The couple open the film fest together

Struggling with gender equality

"The entire world has changed since last September," added Fremaux, referring to allegations of sexual abuse in the film and entertainment business.

In a year dominated by the #MeToo movement, the number of female filmmakers at the film fest is higher than many years, but there's still a long way to go in the battle of the sexes.

Only three women directors will be vying for the Palme d'Or among a selection of 21 works: Lebanon's Nadine Labaki for "Capernaum," France's Eva Husson for "Girls of the Sun," and Italian Alice Rohrwacher with "Lazzaro Felice."

This is still better than in 2010 and 2012, when the competition didn't even include a single film directed by a woman.

A majority of women however make up the jury, including actresses Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux and director Ava DuVernay. It is headed by Australian actress Cate Blanchett, a vocal campaigner against sexual harassment, who revealed on the opening night of the festival in an interview with US entertainment magazine Variety that Harvey Weinstein had acted inappropriately towards her.

Read more: Cate Blanchett joins German petition for Russian theater director's freedom

Cannes film fest: Cate Blanchett on the red carpet in 2015 (Reuters/R. Duvignau)

Cate Blanchett on the red carpet in 2015

Political filmmakers

The 2018 competition also features highly political names. Iranian director Jafar Panahi and his Russian counterpart Kirill Serebrennikov are in the running for the prestigious Palme d'Or prize — even though neither can leave their home country. Despite pleas with authorities in the two countries, festival director Thierry Fremaux was pessimistic on Monday about their chances of making it. Panahi is under a work and travel ban and Serebrennikov is under house arrest.

Read more: Join banned filmmaker Jafar Panahi on a 'Taxi' ride through Tehran

Another renowned political voice, US director Spike Lee, is also in the line-up. His film "BlacKkKlansman," starring Adam Driver ("Star Wars"), is about a black policeman who manages to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

Nouvelle Vague provocateur Jean-Luc Godard is premiering latest work in the competition, "Le livre d'image."

Read more: 10 memorable winners of the Palme d'Or

Lars von Trier back in Cannes

In a separate section, German veteran Wim Wenders will be showing his documentary, "Pope Francis — A Man of his Word," while the latest Star Wars spin-off focusing on Han Solo, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," will celebrate its premiere, adding stars to the festival's legendary red carpet.

Von Trier was also reinstituted this year after being banned from the festivalCannes ban  in 2011 for joking about being a Nazi and having sympathy for Hitler. His latest film, "The House That Jack Built" will be screened outside of competition.

"He is not anti-Semitic. He is not anti-Jewish. He is not a Nazi. He was punished, and (festival president) Pierre Lescure along with the board decided that the punishment had lasted long enough," Fremaux said.

Icelandic pop singer Björk had alleged in October that Von Trier had sexually harassed her during the making of the movie "Dancer in the Dark," claims denied by the Danish film director.

Read more: A 'Utopia' in Björk's world of music

Lars von Trier (imago/D. Heerde)

A controversial character: Lars von Trier

Netflix boycotting the festival

Streaming giant Netflix decided to pull out of the festival shortly before the program was revealed in April, despite potentially having four films in the running for honors, including Paul Greengrass' much-awaited "Norway" about the 2010 Utoya massacre.

Netflix's surprise move is seen as retaliation for a new Cannes rule banning movies that are not first released in French cinemas from the competition.

Who will win the Palme d'Or?

Will a female director obtain the festival's highest accolade, the Palme d'Or?

As very few women have been nominated throughout the history of the festival, they also have less chances of winning. New Zealand's Jane Campion remains the only female director to have obtained the prestigious top award, for "The Piano Lesson" in 1993. In the best director and best screenplay categories, there have been only four women among the 111 winners. 

Last year's Palme d'Or went to "The Square," a Swedish satirical drama directed by Ruben Östlund.

The award ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 19.

eg/ct (AFP, dpa)

 

