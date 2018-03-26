 The ′Homeland′?: Germany′s shifting cultural identity in film | Film | DW | 27.03.2018
Film

The 'Homeland'?: Germany's shifting cultural identity in film

Germany now has a federal ministry for "Heimat." But what does "homeland" have to do with German cinema? DW spoke with a film expert about how Germany's struggles with national identity have played out on the big screen.

  • man and woman walking in garden in Heimatfilm Grün Ist Die Heide (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    A major draw: 'Grün ist die Heide'

    In the postwar years, the Heimatfilm genre was one of the most successful in Germany. Films like "Grün ist die Heide" ("The Heath Is Green") drew millions to the cinemas. The Germans forgot the sorrows of their lives in the early 1950s by enjoying scenes of natural landscapes and heartbreaking stories. At a subliminal level, these films addressed subjects of flight and displacement.

  • Black and white still shows Leni Riefenstahl filming 'Das blaue Licht' in 1932 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Roots in silent films

    German cinema had already built up a strong connection to topics such as home and nature during the silent film era. In the genre known as "mountain films," director Arnold Fanck drew a connection between nature and mysticism. One of his most eager students was Leni Riefenstahl — seen here filming "Das blaue Licht" ("The Blue Light") in 1932.

  • Heimatfilm still with fawn and woman from Försterliesel 1956 (Imago/United Archives)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Box office triumph

    The 1950s was the high point of the Heimatfilm genre. Producers and directors usually set their stories in a green, mountainous backdrop. Subject matter swung between drama and kitsch. Films like "Försterliesel" ("Forest Liesel") drew in the masses. Later, those who studied film saw in the Heimat genre messages of despair and misery.

  • Filmstill 'Bierkampf' shows group at a beer table at the 1977 Oktoberfest (picture-alliance/dpa)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    New take on Heimat

    Decades later, directors like Herbert Achternbusch and Werner Herzog helped the Heimatfilm make a comeback. This time, though, Heimat was defined differently. Achternbusch, who originally stemmed from Bavaria and can be seen here (at right) in the film "Bierkampf" ("Beer Chase") made fun of Bavarian ways. This new take on Heimat was satirical and vicious.

  • Heimat Filmstill from Edgar Reitz shows Marita Breuer at a table (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Mirror to history

    Edgar Reitz returned Heimat to its honor in 1984 with his multi-film epic, "Heimat: A Chronicle of Germany." After premiering at the Venice Film Festival, the series gained international success. Reitz told the story of the residents of a village in the hills of the Hunsrück region with a subtlety and attention to detail. In doing so, he held up a mirror to the major events in German history.

  • Filmscene from Die andere Heimat by Edgar Reitz (picture-alliance/dpa/Concorde Filmverleih 2013/Christian Lüdeke)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Emigration and immigration

    Reitz was also responsible for the epic series "Die andere Heimat" ("Home from Home: Chronicle of a Vision") released in 2013. The genre took on yet another meaning as the director traced the steps of 19th century German immigrants to Brazil. Emigration and immigration are two sides of the same coin, and this shows how it can be viewed from many different perspectives.

  • 'Die Elbe von oben' shows buildings atop a citadel (doc.station)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Germany from above

    The most recent entry in the Heimatfilm genre shows Germany from a bird's-eye view. A documentary film like "Die Elbe von oben" ("The Elbe from Above"), shows Heimat as an abstract concept, looking at it from a distance. The beauty of the landscape is in the foreground, the surface of things dominating perspectives.

  • Film still Western The Searchers (picture-alliance/ Mary Evans Picture Library)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Heimat on the range

    Heimatfilms are not specific to Germany. In the US, they simply have a different name for the genre. The Western tells stories of land grabs and displacement, of new and old Heimat — most often from the perspective of the settlers — as seen here in "The Searchers" in 1956.

  • Italy film still from Amarcord shows men marching down a street (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ronald Grant Archive)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Italian view

    Movies focusing on Heimat have been produced in other nations as well. You could safely classify the works of director Federico Fellini in this genre. In "Amarcord" (1973) and other films, Fellini told stories of cities and provinces, of people and families — stories which could not possibly have been set anywhere else but in Fellini's native Italy.

  • Film still shows two men in a farming field (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    French idyll

    The birthplace of cinema has also contributed to the Heimat genre. French movies have long praised the exceptional beauty of a life lived in the countryside, in the typical French provinces. Eating and drinking, life and love — all are celebrated in films like "Les enfants du marais" ("The Children of the Marshland"), which was released in 1999, but set in 1918.

  • French film scene shows two men on bikes from Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis (picture-alliance/dpa/Prokino)

    'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

    Ch'tis take over the world

    French filmmakers have been adept at showing the opposites between the country's rural and city areas. By showcasing these regional differences, they have given a variety of dimensions to the discussion of Heimat. The 2008 movie "Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis" ("Welcome to the Sticks") shows what happens when a public servant from Provence is forced to move to northern France.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ct)


In the aftermath of World War II, Germany was a destroyed and divided nation that struggled to redefine its national, cultural and family traditions, especially its sense of "Heimat." The word roughly translates into "homeland," and its concept had been utilized by the Nazis as part of their murderously exclusive nationalist campaign.

The postwar search to redefine "Heimat" was on display in the 1950s through a new genre of so-called Homeland Films. This evolving German cinema also reacted to the rapid postwar lifestyle changes that were dissolving the structures that had defined homeland.

As the current German government inducts a controversial Homeland Ministry headed up by conservative Bavarian politician Horst Seehofer, DW spoke to psychologist and film expert Gerhard Bliersbach about how postwar cinema highlighted Germany's internal struggles with its cultural identity.   

Deutsche Welle: You have explored the German film genre known as "Heimatfilm" (literally translated as "Homeland film") in great depth. The word "Heimat" itself has no single unified definition, but it often carries connotations of cultural identity associated with place. The southern German state of Bavaria prides itself on its unique cultural identity. Do you think Bavarians, like Horst Seehofer, actually have a different relationship to and understanding of the word "homeland" than other Germans?

Gerhard Bliersbach: Yes, it's certainly possible that Bavarians — particularly those living in the countryside in Lower Bavaria — are more strongly rooted in the idea of "Heimat" on a day to day basis. But I think it's different in the big cities. And the idea of "Heimat" has also been watered down. It's disappearing.

I ask about Bavaria because most of the "Heimat" films from the 1950s were set in the mountains of Bavaria, or in Austria.

Yes, but not exclusively. Lots of films were set on the Lüneburg heath in Lower Saxony or along the Rhine river. The 1950s film crews often traveled around a lot.

Read more'Heimat' finds a homecoming in German politics

What did the German post-war "Heimatfilm" deal with? A common interpretation is that they served as a distraction for people in the aftermath of World War II. People went to the cinema to forget; they wanted to see beautiful nature, scenery and melodramatic stories.

I think that interpretation is too superficial and underestimates the films. If you look more closely at them, you can see they actually tend to sketch out life moments of great change: stories of young people who are trying to break away somehow, to go somewhere else, who then build relationships, distance themselves again and once again come back, resulting in conflict.

Film: The Heath is Green (picture-alliance/Keystone)

Sonja Ziemann and Rudolf Prack in 'The Heath is Green' (1951)

After the widespread destruction [of the Second World War], which also destroyed cultural and family traditions, I think the plan was simply to start off with the family in a village setting.

At the same time these films were a great lament about the huge loss that the protagonists carried with them – just look at "The Heath is Green," for example. In this sense, the "homeland" becomes a sort of blueprint in an uncertain world. It's also a return to something.

"Heimat" films were also made during the New German Cinema period in the 1970s and 80s. There were a few critical films, such as those by German filmmaker Herbert Achternbusch. He's also from Bavaria, but took a very different view of his homeland.

This film obviously picks up on intra-family or psycho-social dramas – chasms which open up as soon as you describe social relationships and family structure in more detail. Then [the homeland] looks different, of course. But in the films from the 1950s, it was obviously very much about reconciliation, about sorting out family ties — what actually still holds or may hold.

Gerhard Bliersbach psychologist and film expert (DW/J. Kürten)

Gerhard Bliersbach is an expert in the German 'Heimatfilm'

That idea could still play a big role today. For various reasons, many people fear foreigners and refugees coming into Germany. Perhaps there will be new homeland films based on a longing for old times?

I can't really see how that would happen, or what those kinds of stories would look like. It is probably that deep-seated feeling of not knowing who we are or where we belong. It was for this reason that the German Republic's first conservative government after the Second World War was very anxious to make the country socially acceptable again and to lead it into the European alliance.

Since then we Germans have been searching for something. We import aspects of everyday culture from Italy, France, Spain, Great Britain and now Turkey. It's a big hodgepodge of everyday cultural elements that we try to welcome and live by. But the result is not quite coherent.

Read moreOpinion: Germany's main struggle is with itself

It's interesting that in the film world "Heimat" is connected with nature and the countryside, and not with cities. Does this have a kind of maternal appeal after the chaos of the war?

Yes, in the conscience of the German Republic, the term "Heimat" is reminiscent of something maternal. It's the place of longing to which one returns. Actually, the homeland really starts to become meaningful when you think back over your life: Where did you settle? Where did you live your adult life? And then you are suddenly looking back on old times, old surroundings, which is very much characterized by the maternal. 

Gerhard Bliersbach is a psychologist, psychotherapist and author. His book "So grün war die Heide. Der deutsche Nachkriegsfilm in neuer Sicht" ("The Heath was so Green: A new perspective on German postwar cinema") was published by Beltz in Weinheim, 1985.

DW recommends

A deeper look at Germany's new Interior and Heimat Ministry

Germany's Interior Ministry is soon to be called the Interior, Construction and Heimat Ministry — giving it a more patriotic air. But what does the new moniker mean? And what policy areas will it be responsible for? (12.02.2018)  

Opinion: Germany's main struggle is with itself

Germany's new interior minister has polarized the country with his statements on Islam. But although he has opened up an important debate, he is going about it in exactly the wrong way, says DW editor-in-chief Ines Pohl. (18.03.2018)  

Making Heimat: The German pavilion at Venice's Architecture Biennale

The German contribution to the 2016 Architecture Biennale in Venice aims to send a political message: This is a country of immigrants. How does a culture of openness translate into architecture? (30.05.2016)  

'Heimat' finds a homecoming in German politics

The German term "Heimat," often translated as "homeland," was long thought of as tacky, regressive, and even politically dubious. But since the election, German politicians across the spectrum are using it once again. (07.10.2017)  

The Bavarian Alps – From Summit to Summit

There are some spectacular views to be enjoyed in the Bavarian Alps- especially from the Skywalk AlpspiX on the Alpspitze slopes, or from the walk-in telescope near Mittenwald in the Karwendel mountains. (23.09.2013)  

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer: 'Islam doesn't belong to Germany'

In a slight to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, new Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Islam is not part of German culture. His comments underscore his efforts to push the government to the right. (16.03.2018)  

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed

Horst Seehofer, a new member of Merkel's cabinet, has spoken quite a bit lately about "Heimat." What could he mean by that? Here, a look at the uniquely German genre, the Heimatfilm, and its international equivalents. (27.03.2018)  

Related content

Berlin Babylon Kino 11 mm Football Film Festival

Football, power and politics at the 11mm Film Festival 23.03.2018

The opening night of the festival's 15th edition featured the screening of "The Workers Cup." The film is a documentary about the lives of the migrants building the facilities for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

88. Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon - Innen

The history of the Oscars 01.03.2018

As the 2018 Academy Awards gets underway in Los Angeles, DW takes a look at the history of the famous film awards and how it has changed since it got started as a 15-minute gala.

Film Kubrick - 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum

Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey': still cult after 50 years 21.03.2018

To celebrate Stanley Kubrick's cinematic milestone from 1968, the German Film Museum is presenting an exhibition devoted to the masterpiece that explored the themes of artificial intelligence and existentialism.

Film

Heimatfilm Grün Ist Die Heide (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

The 'Homeland'?: Germany's shifting cultural identity in film

Germany now has a federal ministry for "Heimat." But what does "homeland" have to do with German cinema? DW spoke with a film expert about how Germany's struggles with national identity have played out on the big screen. 

Books

A person reads a book with a coffee in her hand (DW/K. Schenk)

What makes a book a bestseller?

All authors dream of looking at the bestseller list and seeing their book at the top. But what turns a book into a smash literary hit? Literary critic Jörg Magenau looks at whether or not there's a recipe for success. 

PopXport

Rea Garvey and his Irish roots

Rea Garvey only achieved his big breakthrough after moving to Germany. For his latest album, the Irish musician returned to his roots. We accompany him on a creative break in Ireland. 

Arts.21

Arts.21 - 'Italian Banksy' Paolo Cirio -from the series 'Street Ghosts', Paolo (Paolo Cirio)

Artist Paolo Cirio takes on the net giants

Facebook is under investigation over its handling of personal data belonging to some 50 million Facebook users. The scandal is no big surprise to Paolo Cirio whose subversive art shows just how much information we surrender to net giants. 

Digital Culture

Gemälde Delacroix Die Freiheit führt das Volk (picture-alliance/Luisa Ricciarini/Leemage)

The artworks Facebook has turned into porn

Pictures of artworks depicting nudity are constantly deleted from Facebook by algorithms and actual staff at the social media giant. This time, the victim was France's most esteemed national heroine.  

Lifestyle

Deutschland Karl Marx-Ampel in Trier (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

Marx directs traffic in hometown on 200th birthday

While Karl Marx was exiled from Germany and died in England, the author of "Das Kapital" remains a celebrated figure in his hometown of Trier, where he now adorns pedestrian traffic lights in the city center.  

