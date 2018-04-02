 The great train debate: what’s to be done with France′s SNCF? | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 03.04.2018
Business

The great train debate: what’s to be done with France's SNCF?

Few trade disputes can get as bitter as those between French governments and the country's strongly protected railway workers. The state-owned SNCF and the unions have won previous battles. Will this one be different?

Frankreich Streik gegen Bahnreform (picture-alliance/abaca/P. Batard)

On the surface, French train drivers have it pretty sweet: they can retire on a full pension at the age of 52, have one of the best protected jobs in the country and count free travel and subsidized housing among the wide range of benefits they enjoy. Maybe there's a reason why the term 'gravy train' exists.

Yet they and many of their rail worker colleagues are not happy. On Monday night, staff at SNCF, the country's huge state rail operator, began a three-month strike in protest at President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform the debt-saddled entity.

Since coming to office, Macron has targeted various economic reforms and now his radar is fixed on the rail sector, long seen as a thorn in the side of French politicians. In February, his government announced plans aimed at shoring up major problems in SNCF, motivated in part by EU insistence on the need to open up rail markets.

The plans that have most stoked the ire of the various unions planning to hold rolling strikes between now and late June are those which aim to reduce new rail workers' benefits, particularly those related to pensions and early retirement.
Watch video 01:54

French workers go on strike

Tensions over how European governments handle their rail markets transcend borders, even if competition in those markets generally doesn't follow suit. Passions tend to run high on the issue, not just in France but in Germany and Britain, where debates similar to the one in France continue to chug away in the background.

No reforms please, we're French

SNCF operates practically the entire French railway system, including the famous high-speed TGV service, and is entirely state-owned. Previous attempts to reform the company have ended in defeat for French politicians, most notably in 1995 when major strikes forced then President Jacques Chirac to abandon his plans.

Any moves seen as been linked, however remotely, to privatization are fiercely opposed by a company whose supporters see it as an untouchable national treasure. "It's a public service, so we say 'no' to any competition," said Philippe Martinez, head of the CGT trade union, ahead of the latest strikes.

The French government sees things very differently. "The situation is alarming, not to mention untenable," said Prime Minister Edouard Phillipe on Monday. "Our network is today in a state of advanced dilapidation."

Few could credibly argue that the company is in good health. It currently has a debt pile of €46.6 billion ($57.3 billion) and increasingly has been beset by performance issues from delays to overcrowding, despite a previously strong reputation in this area. "Whether or not they take the train, the French are paying more and more for a public service that works less and less well," said Philippe.

Problems for the Trans-Europe-Express

There are plenty of reasons for the dire state of the SNCF finances. To be fair, they are not unique in this regard, as a quick comparison with their counterparts in Britain and Germany illustrates.

French President Emmanuel Macron (Getty Images/AFP/K. Jaafar)

French President Emmanuel Macron was elected on a platform of economic reform

Deutsche Bahn, Germany's state-owned rail service, had debts of €22 billion at the end of 2017. Beyond money concerns, it too is not immune to problems with service delays, overcrowding and increasing customer complaints about high prices.

British Rail was privatized in the late 1990s, yet similar concerns stalk the tracks there. Network Rail, the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the network in Britain, has debts of €51 billion while last November, the British government was forced to bail out a joint rail venture between the international transport group Stagecoach and Richard Branson's Virgin Group.

SNCF's struggles stem from several factors. Their trains, particularly the high-speed services, have struggled to handle competition from low-cost airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet. With that increased competition coming alongside rising operating costs, it has sharply lowered profit margins.

Incompetence and mismanagement hasn't helped the situation. In 2014, SNCF ordered 2,000 new trains that were too big to operate in many of the stations they were due to serve. That remarkable error cost close to €50 million to fix.

  • An Image of a clock at Antwerp Central Station

    Europe's seven most beautiful train stations

    Belgium's finest

    Antwerp's central station is possibly one of the most impressive train stations in the world. In 2009, it was named the fourth most beautiful train station in the world by US weekly Newsweek. It was built between 1895 and 1905.

  • Berlin's main station on the Spree.

    Europe's seven most beautiful train stations

    Let there be glass

    Berlin Hauptbahnhof (central station) couldn't be more different from Antwerp's. Glass is a main feature of the building which was completed in 2005. It is located at the site of the Berlin Lehrter station, which was destroyed in WWII. Berlin Hauptbahnhof may be in the German capital, but it's not the busiest of Germany's stations.

  • Hamburg Hauptbahnhof

    Europe's seven most beautiful train stations

    Germany's busiest

    Germany's busiest station is Hamburg. Some 450,000 people go through Hamburg central station every day, making it the second busiest train station in Europe. It also connects Denmark to central Europe - passengers can take a high-speed train from Hamburg to Copenhagen.

  • Paris' Gare du Nord

    Europe's seven most beautiful train stations

    Connecting the continent

    Paris' Gare du Nord is the busiest train station in Europe. With an annual transit of 190 million, it is also the busiest train station in the world outside Japan. Gare du Nord has direct links to Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

  • St. Pancras station in London

    Europe's seven most beautiful train stations

    The other side of the channel

    From Europe's busiest train station, you can head to the continent's financial center, London, where you would arrive at St Pancras station. It was opened in 1868, but the neo-gothic building got a makeover worth hundreds of millions of dollars, turning it into a major landmark in London.

  • Budapest Western railway station

    Europe's seven most beautiful train stations

    Heading east

    Budapest Western railway station was built by the Eiffel Company, founded by the man who designed Paris' Eiffel Tower. It is one of three main railway stations in the Hungarian capital.

  • A picture of Zagreb main station in Croatia.

    Europe's seven most beautiful train stations

    In the heart of Croatia

    Zagreb Glavni Kolodvor, is Croatian for Zagreb main station, in case you were wondering. It is the largest station in the Croatian capital and opened in 1892.

    Author: Chiponda Chimbelu


Add in the costs associated with maintaining SNCF workers' considerable privileges and it is easy to understand why Macron wants to, among other things, change SNCF's governance structure, reform worker rights and force the company to approach its debt pile differently.

Getting back on track?

The EU wants national governments to open up their rail markets and foster competition between different national providers, creating a pan-European rail market in the years ahead. Indeed, EU law will soon compel this.

Read more: Opinion: Europe and an Airbus on rails

SNCF sees the current Macron attempts to pave the way for this as part of a push towards privatization, although the government denies this, saying the company is in "the heritage of the French and will stay there".

Privatizing railways is a touchy subject on a continent in which trains possess an iconic grip on many travelers' minds. The merits of Britain's two-decade old privatization is still the subject of political debate in the country while Germany quietly shelved plans to privatize Deutsche Bahn a few years ago, in anticipation of a major backlash.

"This is the destruction of status and of public service," said François Grasa, another French trade union leader supporting SNCF. "It will be difficult for railway workers to ensure trains run safely, there will be repercussions for passengers."

Such heavy rhetoric aside, it is clear that something needs to be done to improve the position of SNCF. Yet as those in France know better than most, reform plans in this most tricky of sectors can very easily go off the rails.

