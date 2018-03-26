 The Easter Quiz | DW Travel | DW | 29.03.2018
Travel

The Easter Quiz

Easter is Christianity's most important holiday and in Germany it is marked with church services. But beyond church there are traditions that make Easter an attractive time to visit Germany. Test your knowledge!

Berlin and beyond: Spreewald Easter eggs

WorldLink: Berlin and beyond, a Sorbian Easter 28.03.2018

The Spreewald or Spree Forest is a UNESCO biosphere reserve whose name is drawn from the river Spree that runs through it in a labyrinth of more than 200 small canals. Besides being noted for its biodiversity, it's also home to a Slavic minority called the Sorbs. Some of their age old customs, such as delicately decorated Easter eggs, are still in brilliant evidence. Tamsin Walker went to explore.

Symbolbild Ostern Osterhase Kaninchen Eier Ostereier

Germany's love affair with the egg 28.03.2018

Eggs are everywhere ahead of Easter. In Germany, they even grow on trees and are eaten with special miniature utensils. Now that's true love.

Abschiebung von Ausländern am Flughafen Berlin-Schönefeld Stempel abgeschoben

Fewer deportations from Germany due to lack of travel documents 26.03.2018

The number of migrants who cannot be deported rose in Germany in 2017. Authorities often struggle to obtain the relevant travel documents from their countries of origin, according to a report.

