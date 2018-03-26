The Easter Quiz

Easter is Christianity's most important holiday and in Germany it is marked with church services. But beyond church there are traditions that make Easter an attractive time to visit Germany. Test your knowledge!
The Spreewald or Spree Forest is a UNESCO biosphere reserve whose name is drawn from the river Spree that runs through it in a labyrinth of more than 200 small canals. Besides being noted for its biodiversity, it's also home to a Slavic minority called the Sorbs. Some of their age old customs, such as delicately decorated Easter eggs, are still in brilliant evidence. Tamsin Walker went to explore.
Eggs are everywhere ahead of Easter. In Germany, they even grow on trees and are eaten with special miniature utensils. Now that's true love.
