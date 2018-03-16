 The artworks Facebook has turned into porn | Digital Culture | DW | 21.03.2018
Digital Culture

The artworks Facebook has turned into porn

Pictures of artworks depicting nudity are constantly deleted from Facebook by algorithms and actual staff at the social media giant. This time, the victim was France's most esteemed national heroine.

  • Eugène Delacroix painting : Liberty Leading the People (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Artworks that have been banned by Facebook

    Liberty Leading the People

    Eugene Delacroix's painting commemorating the July Revolution of 1830 was the latest victim of Facebook's arbitrary censorship regulations. The work shows a woman known in France as Marianne, the personification of Liberty, leading an insurrection with naked breasts. That led Facebook to delete a post showing the painting. Later on, the company apologized for censoring the French national icon.

  • Gustave Courbet painting The Origin of the World

    Artworks that have been banned by Facebook

    The Origin of the World

    The depiction of female genitalia on this painting by Gustave Courbet from 1866 was long controversial. It was not exhibited publicly until 1988. In 2011, a French teacher's Facebook account was closed down after he had posted a picture of the painting. He sued the company, but a court determined in March 2018 that Faceboook didn't need to pay damages to the plaintiff.

  • Statuette Venus of Willendorf (picture-alliance/H.Fohringer)

    Artworks that have been banned by Facebook

    Venus of Willendorf

    The Paleolithic sculpture "Venus of Willendorf" was censored by Facebook as well. After labeling it as "dangerously pornographic," the company apologized for its mistake later on. The 11-centimeter-high sculpture depicts a rather fat naked woman. The figurine, created some 30,000 years ago, is seen as the most important item of Vienna's Museum of Natural History.

  • Neptune statue in Bologna (picture-alliance/chromorange/A. Forkel)

    Artworks that have been banned by Facebook

    Neptune

    Facebook's prudery doesn't only target depictions of females. In 2017, an Italian author tried to promote her website on stories set in Bologna with pictures of the Neptune statue located on Piazza del Nettuno. Facebook blocked the post showing the Renaissance statue, deeming the image "explicitly sexual."

  • The Little Mermaid statue (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    Artworks that have been banned by Facebook

    The Little Mermaid

    Unveiled in 1913, the bronze statue depicting a mermaid has become an icon of Copenhagen's waterside promenade. After Denmark's former minister for agriculture tried to draw attention to a blog with a picture of the sculpture, her post was deleted by Facebook. Apparently the statue had "too much bare skin or sexual undertones." The social media giant later apologized and approved the image.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (ad)


The notorious Facebook algorithms have once again stirred an outcry.

Last weekend, the social network renowned for its commitment to social causes — but less for its commitment to artistic freedom — was again at work. The victim this time was the famous painting, "Liberty leads the People," by French artist Eugene Delacroix.

The 1830 artwork depicts a rebellion during the July Revolution led by Marianne, France's most famous national heroine. What enraged the Facebook team in Silicon Valley was the fact that she was depicted not only with naked feet, but also with naked breasts.

Read moreFacebook removes Hungarian official's anti-migrant Vienna video

Nudity, not hate speech, is the villain

Facebook regulations forbid any depiction of nudity on its site. However, the company has repeatedly come under fire for its inconsistent censoring of content.

What many critics don't understand is the fact that Facebook's algorithms are good at identifying nudity, yet often ignore hate speech and depictions of violence — even including executions. In Germany, protest against this lopsided censorship has been growing for months, for example via the hashtag #nippelstatthetze ("nipple instead of hate"). 

Venus of Willendorf (picture-alliance/H.Fohringer)

This stone age sculpture was deemed 'dangerously pornographic'

In early March, Facebook banned a picture of the stone age statue, "Venus of Willendorf," viewing it in the "dangerously pornographic" category. The company then retracted its censorship and even apologized. It did the same in the case of Marianne.

But in another instance, Facebook was less understanding.  A French user who had been banned from the network in 2011 for posting Gustave Courbet's "The Origin of the World" sued the company and demanded compensation. On March 15, a French court said that Facebook was wrong to close the account, but would not have to pay compensation because "damages" could not be proven.  

Read moreFacebook slammed for censoring German street artist

Gustave Courbet's the Origin of the World“

A French court said Facebook was wrong to ban a user for posting an image of Gustave Courbet's 'The Origin of the World'

Guidelines are too vague

These days, bus stops in Germany feature Facebook advertising posters that address the ongoing controversy about banned content. The poster promotes a short video in which a Facebook employee explains that the network must take the different cultural origins of its users into account, adding that this was why some of the guidelines were "broader than we would like them to be."

Read more: Cambridge Analytica: Facebook ‘outraged’ over misuse of user data 

In general, pictures of breasts were banned as soon as a nipple appeared, she explained.  There was a notable exception, however, concerning photographs of paintings and sculptures. Other depictions of nudity that had previously been censored but now are acceptable include pictures of mothers breastfeeding their babies.

If you're curious about other images that were previously censored by Facebook, please take a look at our picture gallery above.
