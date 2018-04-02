 Teenager survives 12 hours in Los Angeles sewer | News | DW | 03.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Teenager survives 12 hours in Los Angeles sewer

A teenager has been rescued from the toxic sewers of LA in what emergency services said was an unlikely rescue. The operation involved a team of about 100 people who searched 730 meters of pipe.

Los Angeles emergency services rescue a teenage boy who fell into the sewer system (picture-alliance/AP/LA Times/F. Orr)

A 13-year-old boy who fell into a Los Angeles sewer was rescued on Monday, after spending more than 12 hours in the city's toxic sewer system.

Jesse Hernandez had been playing on top of wooden planks that covered an access portal to the sewer during a family outing at a Los Angeles park on Sunday when one of the planks broke, causing him to fall almost eight meters into the sewer below.

The children he was playing with immediately notified adults, who called emergency services and a search through the labyrinth of underground pipes began.

Read more: The LA water residents don't dare drink

The sewer system carries liquid at varying depths at a speed of almost 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) per hour.

Emergency services used floating cameras to search 730 meters of pipes before they found images of handprints on a sewage pipe. A sanitation crew hurried to the area and opened a manhole, where they found Hernandez near a maintenance hatch under a road at 6 a.m. local time (1100 UTC/GMT).

The arc Hernandez made with his fingers that led rescuers to finding him (picture-alliance/AP)

The arc Hernandez made with his fingers that led rescuers to finding him

"The first thing they heard was 'Help!'" said Adel Hagekhalil, assistant general manager of the sanitation department.

Hernandez told Los Angeles' KNBC-TV that he was tired and a bit scraped up, but otherwise okay. "I was praying to God to help me and to not die," Jesse said. "It was all quiet. You could just hear the water running through and you couldn't see anything. It was dark."

Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), praised Hernandez for not only surviving being swept through the pipes but for being able to find a pocket of breathable air.

Read more: From noxious sludge to clean water

"Any subterranean location, particularly one that involves waste, can produce toxic gases — methane, hydrogen sulfide — so breathable air is a key element," Humphrey said. "The odds of someone falling into such a pipe and surviving are slim. The odds were not in his favor, and many would call it miraculous."

Hagekhalil said that the likelihood of someone being found safe in a situation like Hernandez's diminishes by the hour.

Hernandez was given medical assistance and called his family before being decontaminated and taken to a nearby hospital, the LAFD said.
Watch video 02:42

Deaths of sewage cleaners in Delhi spark outcry

law/msh (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Switzerland: Sewers flush with gold and silver

Sewers in Switzerland are hiding tiny particles of gold and silver among the grease and waste. Researchers have found tons of silver and more than 40 kilograms (90 pounds) of gold in Swiss waste water. (12.10.2017)  

The LA water residents don't dare drink

When residents of a low-income housing project in South Los Angeles turn on their faucets, the water runs black, brown and yellow. Now they're fighting for the right to clean drinking water. (04.07.2017)  

From noxious sludge to clean water

Across the globe, 1.8 billion people rely on water sources contaminated with feces. To mark World Water Day we look at a solution that could improve health in Bangladesh by safely recycling waste. (22.03.2017)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Converting waste water into electricity  

Deaths of sewage cleaners in Delhi spark outcry  

Related content

Frau cremt sicht die Hände ein

Austrian woman poisons local water treatment plant with mercury-laced remedy from India 28.02.2018

A cancer patient reportedly brought back 10 kilograms of mercury-loaded remedies from India and caused a major headache for local water authorities. She is now undergoing medical treatment.

Schweiz Abwasser-Kanal

Switzerland: Sewers flush with gold and silver 12.10.2017

Sewers in Switzerland are hiding tiny particles of gold and silver among the grease and waste. Researchers have found tons of silver and more than 40 kilograms (90 pounds) of gold in Swiss waste water.

USA Präsident Donald Trump in Puerto Rico

US President Donald Trump in Puerto Rico says Hurricane Maria devastation not 'real catastrophe' 03.10.2017

Trump told Puerto Ricans they could be "proud" more people did not die in Hurricane Maria as had in a "real catastrophe." In a trip to the island, he also called rescue workers' efforts "nothing short of a miracle."

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 