Switzerland: Duck snapped twice for speeding in 30km zone

A speed camera in western Switzerland has snapped a duck twice within a period of three days, Swiss police said on Friday.

The camera in Köniz, a municipality southwest of the city of Bern, picked up the first offense as a duck shot through the air 22 kilometers an hour (13.5 miles per hour) over the speed limit for vehicles.

"The duck was traveling in a low-altitude flight at 52 kilometers per hour in a 30 kilometer zone," local police said in a statement accompanying a picture of the airborne speed-fiend.

Three days later, the same camera snapped a duck flying at a similar speed.

But police said they could not determine whether it was a repeat-offender or whether they were dealing with a flock of felons.

The duck or ducks were lucky to escape a hefty bill. Exceeding the speed limit by 21 kilometers per hour in a built-up area in Switzerland can result in an official police complaint, a fine and a minimum one-month driving ban.

The alpine country calculates fines based on the offender's wealth. In 2010, it billed a Swiss driver some $290,000 for clocking 137 kilometers per hour in a 80 kilometer zone.

