 Switzerland: Duck snapped twice for speeding in 30km zone | News | DW | 20.04.2018
News

Switzerland: Duck snapped twice for speeding in 30km zone

A duck or pair of ducks have been caught by the same speed camera flying at more than 20 kilometers per hour over the limit. The feathered felons are still at large.

A Swiss speed camera photo, taken in Köniz, clocks a male duck flying at 52 km/h in a 30 km/h zone. (picture-alliance/dpa/Polizei Köniz)

The male mallard was far enough over the limit to qualify for a one-month driving ban

A speed camera in western Switzerland has snapped a duck twice within a period of three days, Swiss police said on Friday.

The camera in Köniz, a municipality southwest of the city of Bern, picked up the first offense as a duck shot through the air 22 kilometers an hour (13.5 miles per hour) over the speed limit for vehicles.

"The duck was traveling in a low-altitude flight at 52 kilometers per hour in a 30 kilometer zone," local police said in a statement accompanying a picture of the airborne speed-fiend.

Three days later, the same camera snapped a duck flying at a similar speed.

But police said they could not determine whether it was a repeat-offender or whether they were dealing with a flock of felons.

The duck or ducks were lucky to escape a hefty bill. Exceeding the speed limit by 21 kilometers per hour in a built-up area in Switzerland can result in an official police complaint, a fine and a minimum one-month driving ban.

The alpine country calculates fines based on the offender's wealth. In 2010, it billed a Swiss driver some $290,000 for clocking 137 kilometers per hour in a 80 kilometer zone.

Ducks who love snails who love wine

