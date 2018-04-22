Swiss court denies Berlin's attempt to retrieve lost East German millions

The Canton of Zurich's Court of Appeals, Tuesday, has denied a German government claim to retrieve some 200 million Swiss francs ($205 million, €168 million) worth of funds that disappeared from an account belonging to a former East German export company at a private Swiss bank.

The case is part of a larger attempt by Berlin to track down funds that disappeared during the tumultuous period brought about by the collapse of communist East Germany.

Watch video 04:46 Share How luxury worked in east and west Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2hibp How luxury worked in east and west

Details of the case

The appeal came after a court of first instance ruled in favor of Swiss bank Julius Baer in December.

The amount, 200 million Swiss francs, is based on the missing funds, estimated at 97 million Swiss francs, plus interest lost since 1994.

The court found that Swiss bankers had no reason to doubt the legality of accepting transferred funds.

Why is the money in Switzerland? The cash was transferred to Cantrade bank, which was subsequently taken over by the Swiss private bank Julius Baer. The bank accepted transfers until 1992, despite the fact that they had become illegal as a result of German reunification in 1990.

Read more: The Hunt for East German Money