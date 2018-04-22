Swiss court denies Berlin's attempt to retrieve lost East German millions

Germany took Swiss private bank Julius Bär to court in its search for missing GDR millions. But Berlin's claims to the lost cash have suffered a damaging blow.
The Canton of Zurich's Court of Appeals, Tuesday, has denied a German government claim to retrieve some 200 million Swiss francs ($205 million, €168 million) worth of funds that disappeared from an account belonging to a former East German export company at a private Swiss bank.
The case is part of a larger attempt by Berlin to track down funds that disappeared during the tumultuous period brought about by the collapse of communist East Germany.
Details of the case
Why is the money in Switzerland? The cash was transferred to Cantrade bank, which was subsequently taken over by the Swiss private bank Julius Baer. The bank accepted transfers until 1992, despite the fact that they had become illegal as a result of German reunification in 1990.
Read more: The Hunt for East German Money
Rudolfine Steindling, a Viennese communist known as "Red Fini," is said to have used her connections to the East German government to transfer hundreds of millions of marks to Swiss bank accounts.