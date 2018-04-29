Swiss Alps: 4 climbers die after bad weather hits Pigne d'Arolla mountain route

A major rescue operation was launched on Monday after the alarm was raised at dawn for a group of 14 ski tourers who had been forced to spend the night outdoors on an exposed mountainside, at more than three thousand meters (9,842 feet) altitude.

The manager of the 'Cabanne des Vignettes' mountain cabin above the Swiss-Valaisan resort of Arolla at 3,160 meters called for help for the group and a major rescue operation was launched. It involved seven helicopters with rescue experts and doctors from the local air companies Air Glacier and Air Zermatt and the Swiss Air-Rescue Rega service.

One person was found dead on the mountain in the Pigne d'Arolla region, apparently as a result of a fall. Three others died in hospital after they were rescued.

Swiss police said in a statement on Monday: "Four people lost their lives, five others are in a critical state." Others from the group of 14 were suffering from "mild hypothermia" but their lives were not in danger, police said.

Following the high mountain route

According to first reports, the ski tourers had formed two groups - one of ten hikers including a mountain guide, the other of four - when they left the Cabanne des Dix at 2,928 meters on Sunday. They planned to follow the Serpetine classic route to the Vignettes mountain cabin where they intended to spend the night.

But as they reached the Pigne d'Arolla area the groups were engulfed in an unexpected storm with high winds, snow and extreme cold. They had to spend the night outside and by the time they were rescued, they were suffering from differing degrees of hypothermia.

None of the victims have yet been identified. An investigation has been initiated by the local authorities.

The hikers had been following a relatively well-followed route over the mountains first charted by walkers in the mid-19th century during the summer months between Chamonix in France and Zermatt in Switzerland. The route, with several variations, takes between a week and 12 days with overnight stops in mountain cabins and small inns and hotels.

