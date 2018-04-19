 Swedish musician DJ Avicii dies aged 28 | News | DW | 20.04.2018
News

Swedish musician DJ Avicii dies aged 28

The Swedish-born DJ had been visiting Oman at the time of his death. His publicist confirmed the news, but did not mention what had caused his death.

Avicii (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Sussman)

Swedish DJ and music producer Avicii was found dead on Friday in Oman. He was 28.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th," publicist Diana Baron said.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," she added, without saying what had caused his death.

Avicii was among the most successful DJs of Electronic Dance Music (EDM). His hits include "Wake Me Up," "Hey Brother" and "Le7els."

Fellow DJ Calvin Harris offered his condolences on Twitter, writing: "Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do."

Health problems

Avicii had suffered from acute pancreatitis caused in part by excessive drinking. In 2014, he had his gallbladder and appendix removed and he canceled touring in 2016.

The artist continued making music thereafter and had been nominated for the 2018 Billboard Music Award for his album "Avicii (01)."

He collaborated with artists including Coldplay, Madonna, Lenny Kravitz, Santana and Wyclef Jean.
amp/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

