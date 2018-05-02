 Swedish meatballs are actually Turkish — and other foods with unexpected origins | Lifestyle | DW | 03.05.2018
Swedish meatballs are actually Turkish — and other foods with unexpected origins

Will Turkish meatballs now fill the plates of hungry shoppers at Swedish furniture giant Ikea? News that Sweden's iconic dish came from the Ottoman Empire set off a social media flurry that drew in a German politician.

  • A sign shows swedish meatballs on an ikea poster (picture-alliance/dpa)

    8 foods with unexpected origins

    Swedish meatballs' Turkish origins

    ikea restaurants made them famous all over the world: Köttbullar, or Swedish meatballs. Sweden has now revealed that the recipe for its iconic dish actually came from Turkey. It was brought to the Scandinavian country by King Charles XII, who lived in exile in the Ottoman Empire in the early 18th-century. Unlike in Turkey, Swedes — and Ikea — often dish up meatballs with gravy and ligonberry jam.

  • English Muffin (picture-alliance/Food and Drink/J. Murphy)

    8 foods with unexpected origins

    English muffin: an American invention

    The English muffin actually doesn't come from England, though its creator did. Samuel Bath Thomas moved to the United States from England in 1874. It was only after crossing the Atlantic that he created the popular breakfast food that was baked on a griddle rather than in an oven. English muffins were imported for years into the UK from the US before British producers started making their own.

  • Hands hold a döner kebab sandwich (picture-alliance/chromorange/E. Weingartner)

    8 foods with unexpected origins

    Döner Kebab: somewhere between Germany and Turkey

    Döner Kebab can be found worldwide, and many say the popular grab-and-go meal originated in Germany. Kadir Nurman, a Turkish-born restaurateur who lived in Berlin, is said to have been the first person to take traditional Turkish spit-roasted meat and stuff it into a flatbread. While many contest his 1972 "invention," Nurman definitely helped make the meal a German — and a global — culinary hit.

  • A croissant (picture-alliance/Food and Drink Photos)

    8 foods with unexpected origins

    Croissant: imported into France

    What reputable French bakery would dare to not offer croissants? After all, the buttery, crescent-shaped pastry is practically synonymous with French baked goods. But the croissant actually comes from the Austrian "kipferl." This was brought to Paris by an Austrian artillery officer who adapted it into the croissant. And the "kipferl"? Its origins supposedly lie with the Ottomans.

  • Chimichanga (picture-alliance/Food and Drink Photos/M. Johnson)

    8 foods with unexpected origins

    Fajitas and chimichangas: north of the border creations

    The Spanish word "faja" means belt or sash, and "fajita" refers to the strips of beef skirt steak used in this dish. While prevalent on menus at Mexican restaurants today, the sizzling meal can actually be traced to West Texas cattle ranchers. The Tex-Mex chimichanga (above), a deep-fried burrito, has a similar story, though it is neither Texas nor Mexican — it was invented in Arizona.

  • New York bagel with cream cheese and salmon (picture alliance/Photoshot)

    8 foods with unexpected origins

    Bagel: aka the beigel

    Round with a hole in the middle; boiled, then baked: that's the bagel we know today. For many, it's a New York City specialty, or an American one at least. But the bagel actually traces its roots to Jewish communities in Poland. The name "bagel" comes from Yiddish, which was influenced by German dialects. Bagels were a mainstay of Polish cuisine before Polish Jews brought them to the US.

  • A fortune cookie (picture-alliance/ dpa/dpaweb)

    8 foods with unexpected origins

    Fortune cookies: a Chinese dessert, but not in China

    These crisp, hollow cookies that contain lucky numbers, words of wisdom or prophecies are served after a meal in Chinese restaurants in nearly every country — except for China, that is. They are not a tradition there. The sugary oracle is thought to have been first made by Japanese immigrants in California in the late 19th or early 20th century. A similar cookie is served in parts of Japan.

  • Hummus (picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv)

    8 foods with unexpected origins

    Hummus: controversial chickpeas

    While hummus' ingredients are easy enough to identify (chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon, garlic, salt), its origins are anything but clear. In fact, they can be downright controversial. Tension over the dip's origins even spiraled into a "Hummus war" after Lebanese and Israel both laid claim to it. The fact remains that hummus can be found widely across the Middle East and Mediterranean.

    Author: Cristina Burack


Sweden's recent announcement that Swedish meatballs are not originally from Sweden but in fact came from the Ottoman Empire, present-day Turkey's predecessor, set off a social media firestorm.

Sweden.se, Sweden's official website, which is run by various organizations including its culture and foreign affairs, tweeted late last week that the recipe for the iconic Swedish dish known as "kottbullar" is actually Turkish. 

Swedish King Charles XII brought the recipe for the meatballs home after spending time in exile in the Ottoman Empire in the early 18th century.

Many consider the dish to be a national dish of Sweden, in part thanks to its presence on Ikea menus at the Swedish furniture store's outlets around the world.

Read more: Insect meatballs top the food trends at Germany's Anuga trade fair

Sweden.se pointed out that lingonberry jam, a common accompaniment to Swedish meatballs, remains "as Swedish as it gets."

The reason behind the announcement was not clear.

Social media users reacted to the announcement humorously, with many using both the Turkish and Swedish flags side by side and some describing the revelation of the meatball dish's heritage as "identity crisis."

Others reacted with exaggeration to the announcement:

Many thanked the site for sharing the information, including German politician from the Green Party, Ali Bas.

Others still poked fun at the announcement by using yet another symbol that is associated with Swedish cuisine: the Swedish chef, a Jim Henson Muppet that was created to parody television celebrity chefs and who speaks a Swedish-sounding gibberish.

Turkish meatballs, known as "kofte," are balls made from ground beef or lamb meat that are usually well-seasoned and then baked, grilled or fried. Swedish meatballs sometimes contain pork and are usually served with a savory gravy sauce.

The revelation that Swedish meatballs actually come from a Turkish recipe opens a new puzzle when it comes to food origins: the Turkish daily Sabah reported that there are 291 variations of kofte in Turkey.

Additionally, similar meatball dishes exist throughout the Middle East, parts of Asia and Southeast Europe.
Watch video 04:04

Köttbullar: Meatballs from Sweden

