 Survey: What's your favorite place to watch a good movie?
Euromaxx

Survey: What’s your favorite place to watch a good movie?

Watching a film at the Cannes Film Festival is a special treat. But there are plenty of easier-to-access places that are also great for movie viewing. We want to know: what’s your favorite spot to watch films?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion zu Filmfestspielen Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most eagerly awaited events in the world of cinema. Those who attend get to mingle with stars in a beautiful location. 


We picked four places where you can watch movies and would like to know, which of these is your favorite?
To take part, all you need to do is select your favorite place for watching films, and tell us why it’s your favorite.

At home on the couch

At the cinema

At festivals

At outdoor cinemas

None of these places is the one I like best.

To say thank you for participating, you will be entered into a draw to win a Euromaxx wristwatch. 

The deadline for sending us your entry is 11 May, 2018, 12 UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

Razzie Awards The Emoji Movie

'The Emoji Movie' wins Golden Raspberry for worst picture 03.03.2018

The infamous Razzie Awards have been announced, with voters from around the world deciding on the worst movie flops of 2017. "The Emoji Movie" — an animated film staring Sir Patrick Stewart — was picked as worst picture.

US-Schauspieler Will Smith

Will Smith to join Cannes Film Festival jury 26.04.2017

Hollywood stars like Will Smith and Jessica Chastain, as well as up-and-coming German director Maren Ade, will help choose the winners of the Golden Palms in May. The Cannes Film Festival has announced its jury.

Berlinale 2018 Film 3 Tage in Quiberon

Exploring film legend Romy Schneider's soul in '3 Days in Quiberon' 11.04.2018

The movie "3 Days in Quiberon," directed by Emily Atef, portrays the star of the "Sissi" trilogy in a period of crisis towards the end of her life. Here's a look back at Schneider's most memorable roles.

