Study highlights car dealers' diesel dilemma

The ongoing diesel crisis is hitting German car dealers hard, especially in the used car market, a study by the German Automobile Trust (DAT) has revealed.

The survey released Tuesday found that 87 percent of dealers across the nation were now only able to sell second-hand diesel vehicles when offering huge discounts.

The DAT study pointed out that almost 30 percent of respondents said they wanted to get rid of their diesels as soon as possible, fearing yet another drop in the value of their cars or fearing looming bans on diesels in big German cities.

The image of diesel cars has been seriously tarnished by Volkswagen's 2015 admission that it had cheated on emissions tests. New registrations of diesel cars have been plummeting in Germany for months.

CO2 and NOx

In a separate study on Tuesday, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said CO2 emissions of newly registered cars in the European Union rose in 2017 after years of declining figures.

The agency said the increase was also attributable to more gasoline cars being sold again as a direct result of the diesel emissions-cheating scandal. While emitting less nitrogen oxide, petrol cars account for higher levels of CO2 emissions.

Only a massive shift to new-energy cars including electric vehicles would enable the car industry to free itself of its emissions problem, EEA officials noted.

But so far, e-cars or hybrids have been slow to conquer EU markets as they are still too expensive, and the re-charging infrastructure is still weak.

Who even needs a car these days? Welcome to the traffic jam! Germans are as attached to their forms of transport as the English are to their monarchy. No wonder: Gottlieb Daimler invented the modern car; Nicolaus August Otto co-invented the internal combustion engine. Every child knows the brands Daimler, BMW, Audi and VW, and that motorways were first built in Germany. But transport systems will become greener and more flexible, traffic researchers say.

Who even needs a car these days? The city of tomorrow Since 2008, more people live in cities than in rural areas, and that trend is increasing. Urban zones will become CO2-neutral, climate-adapted, digitized and automated, Fraunhofer Morgenstadt Initiative researchers say. Networking will encourage more efficient means of transport, the sharing economy will catch on, mobility will become a service. No more need for your own car.

Who even needs a car these days? Smart — the age of digitization With worldwide networking possible via the internet, cities and traffic systems can be coordinated. This could mean automatically switching traffic lights according to the flow of vehicles. Sensors could transmit data and prevent vehicles from hitting each other, thus avoiding accidents. Servicing, maintenance, insurance and parking meters may become unnecessary.

Who even needs a car these days? Traditionally safe versus digitally self-driving Will Amazon, Google and others become the new carmakers and put the drivers in the back seat? Interesting question — although self-driving cars have recently been dealt a setback. Testing at US company Uber was suspended after a self-driving car ran over a woman by night.

Who even needs a car these days? Goodbye to road rage? Today the streets are clogged, lights are red, you're stuck in a traffic jam, going to miss that appointment. Car horns, anger, insults: that's stressful. But rage and provocation could become things of the past if self-driving cars become the norm. Then, passengers can sit back and laugh about the old days.

Who even needs a car these days? The rise of the platform Order your ride or taxi by app. Public and collective transport is increasingly being organized via the internet. You can even pay for the service through your smartphone.

Who even needs a car these days? Discontinued model The car's future is electric, that seems to be the consensus; the only question is, when? Despite investing billions into e-cars, there's a lack of options and sites for charging electric vehicles. Together with high costs, consumers are concerned. Alternatives to e-cars could fill the gap: fuel-electric hybrids, and other vehicles powered by hydrogen or synthetic fuels.

Who even needs a car these days? Yellow goes green Postal workers are climate-friendly when they deliver letters by foot or bike, but for parcels they need vehicles. Deutsche Post (DHL) and Aachen Technical University have invented the CO2-free StreetScooters, powered by renewable energy. One of the challenges of the future is to make sure the electricity used in electric vehicles is also climate-friendly.

Who even needs a car these days? Jack of all trades It looks a little like a Smart car, but it's actually an e-bike on four wheels. The Podride is 1.8 meters (6 feet) long and has a closed cab with a comfy seat. It travels file on snow and ice, it's heated, it can manage steep and uneven slopes, and there is even storage space. The driver steers by way of two levers at the seat and pedals to power the rear wheels with help from the electric motor.

Who even needs a car these days? Autonomous flying car project From many clever minds comes a clever idea. A dozen companies are developing personal aircraft. This rocket-like Vahana flying car prototype from Airbus is designed to beam a passenger along at 9,150 meters (30,000 feet) altitude, reaching speeds of 480 kilometers (298 miles) per hour. Battery swaps would be like Formula 1 pit stops: quick landings, and on you go.

Who even needs a car these days? E-mobile in the air The Bauhaus Luftfahrt association is developing an airport and aircraft concept. The Ce liner would be power by two electric engines with aerodynamically efficient C-shape wings. Inner-city airports of the future would be arranged over several levels to save on space, with lift-off from the top level and battery charging on lower floors.

Who even needs a car these days? The steepest funicular in the world The Swiss mountain village of Stoos boasts the steepest cable railway in the world. It rises up 744 meters in altitude as it travels 1.7 kilometers in just four minutes. The village has 150 permanent residents, but 2,000 hotel beds for visitors to come and enjoy the view in the car-free resort. Maybe someday the Himalayas will have a similar system?

Who even needs a car these days? The mobility revolution is in full swing Can you imagine the world without your own car? Until now, the car has represented prosperity and independence. But experts see mobility as becoming smart in the near future, with cars being used by multiple users and forming just one part of a range of mobility offerings. Author: Karin Jäger



