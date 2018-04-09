 Strikes in Germany continue as Verdi union leader warns of ′real trouble′ ahead | News | DW | 11.04.2018
News

Strikes in Germany continue as Verdi union leader warns of 'real trouble' ahead

Tens of thousands of public sector workers in Germany have gone on strike amid a spat between unions and the government over wage increases. The European Central Bank is watching the drama closely.

Public sectors hold up verdi cash notes in a warning strike in Bavaria (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

Two of Germany's biggest labor unions organized a second day of "warning" strikes on Wednesday as they tried to pile on pressure ahead of a fresh round of labor negotiations with the government.

Services union Verdi said more than 25,000 of its public sector members in six states walked out on Wednesday, while the German Civil Servants' Union (dbb) said thousands of its members stopped working in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

Hospitals, sanitation facilities, public kindergartens and public administration offices were among the services affected. The southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg experienced some of the most severe disruptions.

Thousands of people were forced to arrange alternative transport as public transport in many cities, including the North Rhine-Westphalian capital of Dusseldorf, came to a standstill.

Read more: Lufthansa cancels over 800 flights amid mass public sector walkouts

Protesters in Frankfurt Oder during warning strikes on Wednesday (picture-alliance/dpa/A.I. Bänsch)

Verdi strikers in the eastern German city of Frankfurt Oder carried signs reading: "We are worth it"

Wage demands

The unions called the strikes, which began on Tuesday, to push the federal and communal governments to increase wages for some 2.3 million public sector workers by 6 percent or, at a minimum, by €200 ($250).

Labor leaders have also called on public sector employers to increase remuneration payments to trainees and interns by €100.

Government and union representatives are set to meet on Sunday to start a third round of wage negotiations. The last two rounds ended without any offer from the federal or state governments.

  An airport information board showing flight times

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Hundreds of cancellations

    German airline Lufthansa said it had to cancel more than half of its 1,600 scheduled flights on Tuesday as a result of the strike. Its budget subsidiary, Eurowings, was also affected.

  Passengers at checkin counters at Frankfurt airport

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Travel plans disrupted

    An estimated 90,000 travelers are affected by the disruptions at several major airports, including Frankfurt and Munich. Passengers traveling within Germany were told they could exchange their flight for a train ticket, or change their flight time free of charge.

  Lufthansa planes on the tarmac

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Grounded

    Tuesday's walkout affects ground traffic personnel, customer support and some airport fire services across Germany. But the broader dispute over public sector pay also involves kindergartens, rubbish collection, utility companies and local transport.

  A sign at Frankfurt airport tells passengers to contact their airline

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Prepare to wait

    A notice board warns passengers at Frankfurt airport — Germany's largest hub — to contact their airline for more information.

  Verdi union members block a bus depot in Essen

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Pay dispute

    Germany's Verdi labor union is demanding a 6 percent pay increase for the 2.3 million public sector workers it represents. It says wages have suffered, with airports in particular failing to pass on the profits from surging passenger numbers to staff. Here, union members block a bus depot in the western city of Essen

  Traffic in Cologne

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Bumper to bumper

    Disruptions to local buses and trains in Cologne also led to traffic chaos on the roads, with commuters facing long delays on their way to work.


'Trouble beckons'

Verdi chief Frank Bsirske said Germany's strong economic performance meant there was public money available for workers.

"Public coffers are full as never before — when, if not now, would it be the time for wage increases?" he said.

Speaking at a 7,000-strong union demonstration in the western city of Bonn, dbb head Ulrich Silberbach called on the government to compromise in this weekend's talks.

"Real trouble beckons if [public sector] employers … do not finally understand that they need to invest in their current and future workforce to make the government fit for the future," he said.

Hitting back, the head of the Association of Municipal Government Employers' Unions, Klaus-Dieter Klapproth, said the strikes were negatively affecting the general public "without actually influencing the course of negotiations."
Watch video 01:37

Strikes in Germany

More strikes slated for Thursday

Verdi said more warning strikes would take place across Germany on Thursday, with disruptions expected for public transport in multiple cities including Hanover, Wolfsburg and Stuttgart.

The third round of negotiations will include the participation of German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and could last until Tuesday.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is closely watching the drama. The German economy is Europe's largest and any broad-based wage increases could lift inflation across the continent, potentially influencingthe ECB to wind down a massive stimulus program.

