Steve Bannon calls Donald Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting 'treasonous'

Former White House chief strategist and current head of the alt-right news website Breitbart Steve Bannon was highly critical of a June 2016 meeting between US President Donald Trump's campaign officials and a group of people with ties to the Kremlin, according to excerpts from an upcoming book.

Excerpts from Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" were shown to the newspaper the Guardian, which first reported on the quotes, as well as Reuters news agency.

Read more: Donald Trump's latest Russia tweets could amount to 'obstruction of justice'

Watch video 00:57 Share Bannon attacks mainstream media Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2pFhc Bannon: Mainstream media 'part of the opposition party'

In the book, Bannon expressed astonishment about the meeting which was arranged by Trump Jr. and also included Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as well as then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

"The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn't have any lawyers," Bannon reportedly said.

"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s***, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," he is quoted as saying.

Read more: Why the Russia probes don't cripple Trump's foreign policy

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded 2013: Mr Trump goes to Russia June 18, 2013. Donald Trump tweeted: "The Miss Universe Pageant will be broadcast live from MOSCOW, RUSSIA on November 9. A big deal that will bring our countries together!" He later added: "Do you think Putin will be going - if so, will he become my new best friend?" October 17, 2013 Trump tells chat show host David Letterman he has conducted "a lot of business with the Russians."

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded September 2015: Hacking allegations raised An FBI agent told a tech-support contractor at the Democratic National Committee it may have been hacked. On May 18, 2016, James Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, said there were "some indications" of cyberattacks aimed at the presidential campaigns. On June 14, 2016 the DNC announced it had been the victim of an attack by Russian hackers.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded July 20, 2016: Mr Kislyak enters the picture Senator Jeff Sessions - an early Trump endorser who led his national security advisory committee - met Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a group of other ambassadors at a Republican National Convention event.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded July 22, 2016: Assange thickens the plot Julian Assange's WikiLeaks published 20,000 emails stolen from the DNC, appearing to show a preference for Hillary Clinton over Senator Bernie Sanders.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded July 25, 2016: Cometh the hour, Comey the man The FBI announced it was investigating the DNC hack saying "a compromise of this nature is something we take very seriously."

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded November 8, 2016: Trump elected Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. On November 9, the Russian parliament burst into applause at the news.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded November 10, 2016: Team Trump denies Russia link Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybakov said there "were contacts" between the Russian government and the Trump campaign during the election campaign. The Trump campaign issued a firm denial.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded November 18, 2016: Flynn appointed Trump named General Michael Flynn as his national security adviser. The former Defence Intelligence Agency chief was a top foreign policy adviser in Trump's campaign. Flynn resigned in February after failing to disclose full details of his communication with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded January 26, 2017: Yates - 'The center cannot hold' Acting attorney general Sally Yates told White House counsel Don McGahn that Flynn made false statements regarding his calls with Kislyak. On January 30 Trump fired Yates for refusing to enforce his travel ban, which was later blocked by federal courts.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded March 2, 2017: Sessions recuses himself Trump said he had "total confidence" in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded March 20, 2017: FBI examines Trump-Kremlin links FBI Director James Comey confirmed before the House Select Committee on Intelligence that the FBI was investigating possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded May 9, 2017: Trump sacks Comey In a letter announcing the termination, Trump wrote: "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded May 17, 2017: Mueller appointed special counsel Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to look into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded August 2017: FBI seizes documents from Manafort Shortly after Mueller convenes a grand jury for the investigation, the FBI seizes documents from one of Paul Manafort’s properties as part of a raid for Mueller’s probe. The former Trump campaigner manager stepped down in August 2016 after allegations surfaced that he had received large payments linked to Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded September 2017: Trump Jr.'s talks to Senate committee Donald Trump Jr. tells the Senate Judiciary Committee he has not colluded with a foreign government. The closed-door interview relates to his June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, which was also attended by his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump Jr.’s emails, however, suggest the meeting was supposed to produce dirt on Clinton.

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded October 2017: Internet giants allege Russian interference Facebook, Twitter and Google reportedly tell US media they have evidence that Russian operatives exploited platforms to spread disinformation during the 2016 US presidential election. The three companies are expected to appear before a Senate Intelligence Committee in November. Author: Jo Harper, Kathleen Schuster



Trump: Bannon has 'lost his mind'

Shortly after the initial reports on Bannon's quotes surfaced, the president sent out a statement decrying his former adviser's take on the Russia meeting.

"When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Trump said in the statement. Bannon left his post at the White House in August, returning to Breitbart and taking on several positions at odds with the Trump administration. "Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look."

Read more: Stephen Bannon: Four facts about the former 'Darth Vader' of the White House

"Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me," Trump also said in the statement, saying that Bannon "doesn't represent my base."



Watch video 00:26 Kushner: 'I did not collude with Russia'

'They're going to crack Don Junior like an egg'

The meeting is already part of a federal investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 US presidential election. Trump has denied any collusion took place.

The June 2016 meeting was proposed by an intermediary, who said that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was offering damaging information about Trump's rival, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Read more: What Robert Mueller's indictments of former Trump campaign officials mean for the president

Trump Jr. responded "I love it" in an email which he released himself on Twitter (albeit after being notified that a major US news organization was about to publish the information).

"They're going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV," Bannon reportedly said.

In Wolff's book, Bannon also said that the Russia probe by special counsel Robert Mueller will focus on money laundering.

He pointed to Kushner's financial dealings in particular as points of concern, calling Trump's son-in-law's financial dealings "greasy."

The book was based on over 200 interviews Wolff conducted with senior White House staffers, confidantes and even Trump himself, the book's publisher said. It is due to hit stores next Tuesday.

rs/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)