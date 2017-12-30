  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Steve Bannon calls Donald Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting 'treasonous'

Steve Bannon, a former top advisor to US President Donald Trump, accused Trump's son of holding a "treasonous" and "unpatriotic" meeting with Kremlin-linked figures in 2016, according to excerpts from a new book.

  • Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    'Fire and Fury'

    Excerpts published by US and British news outlets from American journalist Michael Wolff's new book " Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" about US President Donald Trump's administration have offered a look into the inner workings of the White House. From finding comfort in McDonald's hamburgers to Ivanka's presidential dreams, here are some excerpts from the book.

  • Melania Trump

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    'Melania was in tears'

    "Shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Night, when the unexpected trend – Trump might actually win – seemed confirmed, Don Jr. told a friend that his father, or DJT, as he calls him, looked as if he had seen a ghost. Melania was in tears – and not of joy. There was, in the space of little more than an hour ... a befuddled Trump morphing into a disbelieving Trump and then into a horrified Trump."

  • Ivanka Trump

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Ivanka Trump the 'first woman president'?

    "Balancing risk against reward, both Jared (Kushner) and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew ... Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she'd be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump."

  • Screenshot of Donald Trump's Instagram page, showing a post of him eating a BigMac from McDonald's

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Finding comfort in fast food

    "He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's – nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made."

  • Steve Bannon

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Bannon's theories

    "The real enemy, (Bannon) said, was China. China was the first front in a new Cold War. China's everything. Nothing else matters. We don't get China right, we don't get anything right. This whole thing is very simple. China is where Nazi Germany was in 1929 to 1930. The Chinese, like the Germans, are the most rational people in the world, until they're not."

  • Donald Trump Jr.

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Bannon: Donald Jr. was 'treasonous'

    "(Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and campaign manager Paul Manafort) thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers … Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," Bannon said.

  • Two people sitting before a Trump rally

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    'Losing was winning'

    "Once he lost, Trump would be both insanely famous and a martyr to Crooked Hillary. His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared would be international celebrities. Steve Bannon would become the de facto head of the tea-party movement ... Melania Trump, who had been assured by her husband that he wouldn't become president, could return to inconspicuously lunching. Losing was winning."


  • Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    'Fire and Fury'

    Excerpts published by US and British news outlets from American journalist Michael Wolff's new book " Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" about US President Donald Trump's administration have offered a look into the inner workings of the White House. From finding comfort in McDonald's hamburgers to Ivanka's presidential dreams, here are some excerpts from the book.

  • Melania Trump

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    'Melania was in tears'

    "Shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Night, when the unexpected trend – Trump might actually win – seemed confirmed, Don Jr. told a friend that his father, or DJT, as he calls him, looked as if he had seen a ghost. Melania was in tears – and not of joy. There was, in the space of little more than an hour ... a befuddled Trump morphing into a disbelieving Trump and then into a horrified Trump."

  • Ivanka Trump

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Ivanka Trump the 'first woman president'?

    "Balancing risk against reward, both Jared (Kushner) and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew ... Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she'd be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump."

  • Screenshot of Donald Trump's Instagram page, showing a post of him eating a BigMac from McDonald's

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Finding comfort in fast food

    "He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's – nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made."

  • Steve Bannon

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Bannon's theories

    "The real enemy, (Bannon) said, was China. China was the first front in a new Cold War. China's everything. Nothing else matters. We don't get China right, we don't get anything right. This whole thing is very simple. China is where Nazi Germany was in 1929 to 1930. The Chinese, like the Germans, are the most rational people in the world, until they're not."

  • Donald Trump Jr.

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    Bannon: Donald Jr. was 'treasonous'

    "(Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and campaign manager Paul Manafort) thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers … Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," Bannon said.

  • Two people sitting before a Trump rally

    'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

    'Losing was winning'

    "Once he lost, Trump would be both insanely famous and a martyr to Crooked Hillary. His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared would be international celebrities. Steve Bannon would become the de facto head of the tea-party movement ... Melania Trump, who had been assured by her husband that he wouldn't become president, could return to inconspicuously lunching. Losing was winning."


Former White House chief strategist and current head of the alt-right news website Breitbart Steve Bannon was highly critical of a June 2016 meeting between US President Donald Trump's campaign officials and a group of people with ties to the Kremlin, according to excerpts from an upcoming book.

Excerpts from Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" were shown to the newspaper the Guardian, which first reported on the quotes, as well as Reuters news agency.

Read moreDonald Trump's latest Russia tweets could amount to 'obstruction of justice'
Watch video 00:57

Bannon: Mainstream media 'part of the opposition party'

In the book, Bannon expressed astonishment about the meeting which was arranged by Trump Jr. and also included Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as well as then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

"The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn't have any lawyers," Bannon reportedly said.

"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s***, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," he is quoted as saying.

Read moreWhy the Russia probes don't cripple Trump's foreign policy

  • Donald Trump talks with a beauty contestant in Moscow.

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    2013: Mr Trump goes to Russia

    June 18, 2013. Donald Trump tweeted: "The Miss Universe Pageant will be broadcast live from MOSCOW, RUSSIA on November 9. A big deal that will bring our countries together!" He later added: "Do you think Putin will be going - if so, will he become my new best friend?" October 17, 2013 Trump tells chat show host David Letterman he has conducted "a lot of business with the Russians."

  • Cyberattacks are a key factor in the Russia allegations.

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    September 2015: Hacking allegations raised

    An FBI agent told a tech-support contractor at the Democratic National Committee it may have been hacked. On May 18, 2016, James Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, said there were "some indications" of cyberattacks aimed at the presidential campaigns. On June 14, 2016 the DNC announced it had been the victim of an attack by Russian hackers.

  • Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kisljak in Washington

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    July 20, 2016: Mr Kislyak enters the picture

    Senator Jeff Sessions - an early Trump endorser who led his national security advisory committee - met Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a group of other ambassadors at a Republican National Convention event.

  • Wikileaks chief Julian Assange

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    July 22, 2016: Assange thickens the plot

    Julian Assange's WikiLeaks published 20,000 emails stolen from the DNC, appearing to show a preference for Hillary Clinton over Senator Bernie Sanders.

  • USA FBI chief James Comey

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    July 25, 2016: Cometh the hour, Comey the man

    The FBI announced it was investigating the DNC hack saying "a compromise of this nature is something we take very seriously."

  • USA President Donald Trump

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    November 8, 2016: Trump elected

    Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. On November 9, the Russian parliament burst into applause at the news.

  • Russian politician Sergej Rybakow

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    November 10, 2016: Team Trump denies Russia link

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Rybakov said there "were contacts" between the Russian government and the Trump campaign during the election campaign. The Trump campaign issued a firm denial.

  • General Michael Flynn, US National Security Adviser.

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    November 18, 2016: Flynn appointed

    Trump named General Michael Flynn as his national security adviser. The former Defence Intelligence Agency chief was a top foreign policy adviser in Trump's campaign. Flynn resigned in February after failing to disclose full details of his communication with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

  • Ex-acting attorney general Sally Yates

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    January 26, 2017: Yates - 'The center cannot hold'

    Acting attorney general Sally Yates told White House counsel Don McGahn that Flynn made false statements regarding his calls with Kislyak. On January 30 Trump fired Yates for refusing to enforce his travel ban, which was later blocked by federal courts.

  • US attorney general, Jeff Sessions

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    March 2, 2017: Sessions recuses himself

    Trump said he had "total confidence" in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

  • ex-head of the FBI James Comey

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    March 20, 2017: FBI examines Trump-Kremlin links

    FBI Director James Comey confirmed before the House Select Committee on Intelligence that the FBI was investigating possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign.

  • Donald Trump and James Comey

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    May 9, 2017: Trump sacks Comey

    In a letter announcing the termination, Trump wrote: "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

  • Special counsel Robert Mueller

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    May 17, 2017: Mueller appointed special counsel

    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to look into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

  • Paul Manafort (Imago)

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    August 2017: FBI seizes documents from Manafort

    Shortly after Mueller convenes a grand jury for the investigation, the FBI seizes documents from one of Paul Manafort’s properties as part of a raid for Mueller’s probe. The former Trump campaigner manager stepped down in August 2016 after allegations surfaced that he had received large payments linked to Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.

  • Donald Trump Jr. (picture alliance/AP Photo/K. Willens)

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    September 2017: Trump Jr.'s talks to Senate committee

    Donald Trump Jr. tells the Senate Judiciary Committee he has not colluded with a foreign government. The closed-door interview relates to his June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, which was also attended by his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then campaign manager Paul Manafort. Trump Jr.’s emails, however, suggest the meeting was supposed to produce dirt on Clinton.

  • Symbolbild Soziale Netze (picture-alliance/dpa/Lei)

    How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

    October 2017: Internet giants allege Russian interference

    Facebook, Twitter and Google reportedly tell US media they have evidence that Russian operatives exploited platforms to spread disinformation during the 2016 US presidential election. The three companies are expected to appear before a Senate Intelligence Committee in November.

    Author: Jo Harper, Kathleen Schuster


Trump: Bannon has 'lost his mind'

Shortly after the initial reports on Bannon's quotes surfaced, the president sent out a statement decrying his former adviser's take on the Russia meeting.

"When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Trump said in the statement. Bannon left his post at the White House in August, returning to Breitbart and taking on several positions at odds with the Trump administration. "Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look."

Read more: Stephen Bannon: Four facts about the former 'Darth Vader' of the White House

"Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me," Trump also said in the statement, saying that Bannon "doesn't represent my base."
Watch video 00:26

Kushner: 'I did not collude with Russia'

'They're going to crack Don Junior like an egg'

The meeting is already part of a federal investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 US presidential election. Trump has denied any collusion took place.

The June 2016 meeting was proposed by an intermediary, who said that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was offering damaging information about Trump's rival, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Read moreWhat Robert Mueller's indictments of former Trump campaign officials mean for the president

Trump Jr. responded "I love it" in an email which he released himself on Twitter (albeit after being notified that a major US news organization was about to publish the information).

"They're going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV," Bannon reportedly said.

In Wolff's book, Bannon also said that the Russia probe by special counsel Robert Mueller will focus on money laundering.

He pointed to Kushner's financial dealings in particular as points of concern, calling Trump's son-in-law's financial dealings "greasy."

The book was based on over 200 interviews Wolff conducted with senior White House staffers, confidantes and even Trump himself, the book's publisher said. It is due to hit stores next Tuesday.

rs/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Donald Trump: No plans to fire Russia meddling probe chief Robert Mueller

US President Donald Trump has said he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the Russia meddling probe. Trump allies have accused Mueller of "unlawfully" obtaining thousands of emails. (18.12.2017)  

Marco Rubio: 'Vladimir Putin chose to interfere in US elections'

US Senator Marco Rubio, who ran against President Donald Trump during the Republican primaries, tells DW's Zhanna Nemtsova that talk of US President Donald Trump's impeachment over alleged Russian ties is premature. (13.12.2017)  

Deutsche Bank 'subpoenaed to provide Trump accounts' data'

Special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly asked Deutsche Bank to share data on the US president's business dealings. Trump's lawyer has denied that the bank's financial records were subpoenaed. (05.12.2017)  

Donald Trump insists no collusion shown in Flynn case

The US president has remained confident that testimony from his former national security adviser did not implicate him. But his new timeline on Michael Flynn raises further questions. (02.12.2017)  

Donald Trump's latest Russia tweets could amount to 'obstruction of justice'

Senior US lawmakers have warned President Trump after he fired off a series of controversial tweets about the FBI's Russia probe. In his latest tweetstorm, Trump again denied he had tried to obstruct the investigation. (04.12.2017)  

Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon leaves the White House

Chief of staff John Kelly and Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon have mutually agreed that Bannon is to leave the White House. Bannon is to return to his old job at right-wing Breitbart News. (18.08.2017)  

Why the Russia probes don't cripple Trump's foreign policy

The steady drip of revelations about the multiple inquiries into the Trump campaign's possible ties with Russia weaken the US and dominate world headlines. But that does not mean Washington is unable to act. (12.06.2017)  

Russia probe: Donald Trump ex-aide Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to 12 charges

Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and two others have been charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to charges including "conspiracy against the US" and has been arrested. (30.10.2017)  

What Robert Mueller's indictments of former Trump campaign officials mean for the president

By indicting two former Trump campaign officials and getting a guilty plea from a third associate, the independent probe into Russian election meddling has entered a new phase. Here's how it will affect the presidency. (31.10.2017)  

Stephen Bannon: Four facts about the former 'Darth Vader' of the White House

Soldier, banker, Breitbart player: Stephen Bannon already boasts a compelling biography. The last chapter was even more intriguing, as an influential voice in US President Donald Trump's ear. (18.08.2017)  

'Fire and Fury': A look inside Donald Trump's White House

Even before publication, a new book by American journalist Michael Wolff has triggered anger in Washington. Based on interviews with high-ranking officials and Trump himself, it offers a rare view into the White House. (04.01.2018)  

How Donald Trump's Russian connection unfolded

Allegations of collusion with the Kremlin have dogged Team Trump since the 2016 election campaign. As the US Attorney General Jeff Sessions dodges claims he was aware of links, we look at some of the key stepping stones. (30.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump launches scathing attack on former chief strategist: DW's Carsten von Nahmen from Washington  

Putin: Trump opponents 'invented' Russia scandal  

Bannon: Mainstream media 'part of the opposition party'  

Ousted Bannon returning to Breitbart News  

Kushner: 'I did not collude with Russia'  

Related content

Washington Präsident Trump Flynn und Bannon Oval Office at the White House

Donald Trump-Steve Bannon spat: President's lawyers issue legal threat 04.01.2018

An attorney for Donald Trump has sent a "cease and desist" letter to Steve Bannon. The former White House strategist is accused of making "defamatory statements" in a new book on the presidency by Michael Wolff.

Sam Clovis Donald Trump

Trump nominee Sam Clovis withdraws after Russia probe link 02.11.2017

Sam Clovis, President Donald Trump's pick for the Agriculture Department's top scientist, has withdrawn after he was tied to the ongoing Russia probe. Clovis was a former Trump campaign official and chief policy adviser.

USA Sonderermittler Robert Mueller

Mueller tells Trump White House to hand over key documents 21.09.2017

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators wants information from the White House related to alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Several White House aides are also to be interviewed.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 