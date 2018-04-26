'Star Trek 4' to be directed by a woman for the first time, S.J. Clarkson

The next sequel of the "Star Trek" saga could be directed for the first time by a woman, according to Thursday's reports by entertainment trade magazines The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Production company Paramount is in talks with S.J. Clarkson to direct the fourth installment in the rebooted film series starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto.

Clarkson directed episodes from TV series including "Dexter," "Bates Motel" and "Orange is the New Black," as well as the Marvel-based series "Jessica Jones" and "The Defenders."

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans The future is female The latest Netflix series "Star Trek: Discovery" features Michelle Yeoh (left), as Captain Philippa Georgiou, and Sonequa Martin-Green, as First Officer Michael Burnham (right). Star Trek has always been a pioneer in diversity, casting Asian and African American actors and actresses in leading roles. The first Star Trek female captain was Kathryn Janeway in "Star Trek: Voyager" (1995-2001).

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans From the moon to the entire universe The Starship Enterprise got off to a rather bumpy start in the US. That changed with the increasing interest in the Apollo program and the successful lunar landing in 1969. Suddenly, people were closer to space and science fiction was hip. More and more TV stations aired the science fiction series - in Germany starting in 1972. The number of Star Trek fans grew steadily.

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans The first Enterprise The first model, which could fly through the endless expanses of space, has the label "U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701." Built in the year 2245, it was under the control of Captain Kirk from 2264 until 2269. Kirk eventually has to destroy it, so it can't be used by enemies. All later models are prepared for the worst and can separate the "saucer" section from the hull in an emergency.

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans Beam me up, Scotty When Scotty is in the transporter room and is moving the huge sliders, and the high-pitched squeal of the beamer is painful to listen to, then it's possible that the body which was just turned into molecules on an alien planet will not come back in one piece. If all goes well, all travelers materialize back to their original shape, like above.

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans Multicultural workplace For the first time in the US entertainment industry, all racial and gender boundaries are overcome. People from Scotland, Russia and Japan work together on the bridge with Americans. Two women are also part of the team, one of whom is black and plays an important role as an officer. Actress Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura is the first black woman with such a strong role.

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans Inspiration for NASA In 1976, NASA engineers named the prototype of their space shuttle "Enterprise." Of course, on the day of the big press event, the entire case was present - except one individual. Who could that be?

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans Spock is a legend The alien with a human face and pointy ears is called Vulcan Spock. On the side of Captain James T. Kirk, he is the first officer aboard the Enterprise. His favorite word is "fascinating." The vulcan salute (pictured) is still a fun party trick - not everyone can do it. The actor Leonard Nimoy, who passed away in 2015, never got rid of his role as Mr. Spock.

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans Back to the past In 1984, "Star Trek IV - The Voyage Home" was the first hugely successful Star Trek movie. The Enterprise arrives from the future back in the middle of the 1980s. The now somewhat dated crew makes fun of itself. Scotty tries to talk to a computer mouse, and Spock must hide his ears and dresses up as a hippie on drugs.

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans The next generation In 1987, the Enterprise saga continued. It took place a good 100 years later than the first one. Meanwhile, the team of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (left) consists of numerous aliens, including the Klingon Worf and the ship psychologist Troi from the planet Betazed. The figure that would become a hit is Data (right), a friendly android with deadly precision and all too human traits.

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans 'nuqneH - qapla': Worf's mother tongue "Klingon" was invented in 1984 by linguist Marc Okrand. It is a speakable and writable language that was created for warlike Klingons from the planet Kronos and, accordingly, sounds harsh. Nevertheless, Shakespeare plays have been translated into Klingon, and DW even once created a website in the language. Some Trekkies still make the effort of learning it.

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans Humor transcends universes Star Trek has inspired countless parodies in the US but also in Germany. German actor and filmmaker Michael "Bully" Herbig spoofed the show in his movie "(T)Raumschiff Surprise" ("Dreamship/Starship Surprise") where he portrayed Mr. Spuck (which translates as Mr. Spit). The movie revolves around a crew of a space cab and contains references to the "Star Wars" universe as well.

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans No end in sight In July 2016, the feature film "Star Trek - Beyond" was released in cinemas. Kirk, Spock & Co. are played by young actors, the rest is taken care of using the latest technology. The Enterprise is now set to be sent on another mission to explore further uncharted territory: the fourth and fifth installments of the reboot films are in pre-production. Author: Silke Wünsch, Miriam Karout / rb



Actor Chris Pine will be back in the role of Kirk. According to Variety, time travel will allow his character to meet his father, played by Chris Hemsworth, who had already appeared in the 2009 "Star Trek." Zachary Quinto is also set to return as Spock.

Paramount is also preparing another project in the blockbuster series, to be directed by Quentin Tarantino and produced by J.J. Abrams, which is said to be set in another timeline and would be released after "Star Trek 4."

Germany as a Star Trek destination

The latest news from the film industry is bound to be discussed by Trekkies at Destination Star Trek, Europe's official convention for fans of the series and the films, which is held this year at the Messe Westfallenhallen in Dortmund from April 27 to 29.

William Shatner, the most famous Captain Kirk

This year's event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" series, which premiered in 1993 and ran until 1999.

Along with several actors from the 90s series, the convention will welcome several other stars from the Star Trek universe.

An absolute cultural icon is also among confirmed guests: the man who portrayed the first Captain Kirk, William Shatner.

