 ′Star Trek 4′ to be directed by a woman for the first time, S.J. Clarkson | Film | DW | 27.04.2018
'Star Trek 4' to be directed by a woman for the first time, S.J. Clarkson

S.J. Clarkson will reportedly become the first woman to direct a Star Trek movie. As Trekkies meet in Dortmund for an international convention headlined by William Shatner, here's the latest news from the Enterprise.

Regisseurin SJ Clarkson (Getty Images/AFP/J. MacDougall)

The next sequel of the "Star Trek" saga could be directed for the first time by a woman, according to Thursday's reports by entertainment trade magazines The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Production company Paramount is in talks with S.J. Clarkson to direct the fourth installment in the rebooted film series starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto.

Clarkson directed episodes from TV series including "Dexter," "Bates Motel" and "Orange is the New Black," as well as the Marvel-based series "Jessica Jones" and "The Defenders."

Read more: The story behind Star Trek's legendary success

  • Neue Netflix-Serie «Star Trek: Discovery» (picture-alliance/dpa/J.Thijs)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    The future is female

    The latest Netflix series "Star Trek: Discovery" features Michelle Yeoh (left), as Captain Philippa Georgiou, and Sonequa Martin-Green, as First Officer Michael Burnham (right). Star Trek has always been a pioneer in diversity, casting Asian and African American actors and actresses in leading roles. The first Star Trek female captain was Kathryn Janeway in "Star Trek: Voyager" (1995-2001).

  • Film Star Trek Raumschiff Enterprise 1979 (Foto: imago)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    From the moon to the entire universe

    The Starship Enterprise got off to a rather bumpy start in the US. That changed with the increasing interest in the Apollo program and the successful lunar landing in 1969. Suddenly, people were closer to space and science fiction was hip. More and more TV stations aired the science fiction series - in Germany starting in 1972. The number of Star Trek fans grew steadily.

  • Star Trek Enterprise im Dock, Anfang der 60er Jahre (Foto: dpa)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    The first Enterprise

    The first model, which could fly through the endless expanses of space, has the label "U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701." Built in the year 2245, it was under the control of Captain Kirk from 2264 until 2269. Kirk eventually has to destroy it, so it can't be used by enemies. All later models are prepared for the worst and can separate the "saucer" section from the hull in an emergency.

  • Pille, Spock und Kirk beim beamen (Foto: dpa)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    Beam me up, Scotty

    When Scotty is in the transporter room and is moving the huge sliders, and the high-pitched squeal of the beamer is painful to listen to, then it's possible that the body which was just turned into molecules on an alien planet will not come back in one piece. If all goes well, all travelers materialize back to their original shape, like above.

  • Brücke mit Urbesatzung (Foto: dpa)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    Multicultural workplace

    For the first time in the US entertainment industry, all racial and gender boundaries are overcome. People from Scotland, Russia and Japan work together on the bridge with Americans. Two women are also part of the team, one of whom is black and plays an important role as an officer. Actress Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura is the first black woman with such a strong role.

  • NASA-Mitarbeiter und Darsteller der Fernsehserie Raumschiff Enterprise (Foto: NASA/Wikicommons)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    Inspiration for NASA

    In 1976, NASA engineers named the prototype of their space shuttle "Enterprise." Of course, on the day of the big press event, the entire case was present - except one individual. Who could that be?

  • Leonard Nimoy als Mr. Spock (Foto: dpa)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    Spock is a legend

    The alien with a human face and pointy ears is called Vulcan Spock. On the side of Captain James T. Kirk, he is the first officer aboard the Enterprise. His favorite word is "fascinating." The vulcan salute (pictured) is still a fun party trick - not everyone can do it. The actor Leonard Nimoy, who passed away in 2015, never got rid of his role as Mr. Spock.

  • Star Trek Leonard Nimoy als Mr. Spock (Foto: Imago)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    Back to the past

    In 1984, "Star Trek IV - The Voyage Home" was the first hugely successful Star Trek movie. The Enterprise arrives from the future back in the middle of the 1980s. The now somewhat dated crew makes fun of itself. Scotty tries to talk to a computer mouse, and Spock must hide his ears and dresses up as a hippie on drugs.

  • Star Trek The next generation Filmszene (Foto: dpa)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    The next generation

    In 1987, the Enterprise saga continued. It took place a good 100 years later than the first one. Meanwhile, the team of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (left) consists of numerous aliens, including the Klingon Worf and the ship psychologist Troi from the planet Betazed. The figure that would become a hit is Data (right), a friendly android with deadly precision and all too human traits.

  • Filmszene Star Trek - Der Aufstand, Klingone Worf (Foto: dpa)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    'nuqneH - qapla': Worf's mother tongue

    "Klingon" was invented in 1984 by linguist Marc Okrand. It is a speakable and writable language that was created for warlike Klingons from the planet Kronos and, accordingly, sounds harsh. Nevertheless, Shakespeare plays have been translated into Klingon, and DW even once created a website in the language. Some Trekkies still make the effort of learning it.

  • Michael Bully Herbig Film Traumschiff Surprise (imago/United Archives)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    Humor transcends universes

    Star Trek has inspired countless parodies in the US but also in Germany. German actor and filmmaker Michael "Bully" Herbig spoofed the show in his movie "(T)Raumschiff Surprise" ("Dreamship/Starship Surprise") where he portrayed Mr. Spuck (which translates as Mr. Spit). The movie revolves around a crew of a space cab and contains references to the "Star Wars" universe as well.

  • Star Trek Beyond 2016, Filmszene (Foto: dpa)

    Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

    No end in sight

    In July 2016, the feature film "Star Trek - Beyond" was released in cinemas. Kirk, Spock & Co. are played by young actors, the rest is taken care of using the latest technology. The Enterprise is now set to be sent on another mission to explore further uncharted territory: the fourth and fifth installments of the reboot films are in pre-production.

    Author: Silke Wünsch, Miriam Karout / rb


Actor Chris Pine will be back in the role of Kirk. According to Variety, time travel will allow his character to meet his father, played by Chris Hemsworth, who had already appeared in the 2009 "Star Trek." Zachary Quinto is also set to return as Spock. 

Paramount is also preparing another project in the blockbuster series, to be directed by Quentin Tarantino and produced by J.J. Abrams, which is said to be set in another timeline and would be released after "Star Trek 4."

Read more: When science fiction becomes reality

Germany as a Star Trek destination

The latest news from the film industry is bound to be discussed by Trekkies at Destination Star Trek, Europe's official convention for fans of the series and the films, which is held this year at the Messe Westfallenhallen in Dortmund from April 27 to 29.

Star Trek Flash-Galerie (Paramount)

William Shatner, the most famous Captain Kirk

This year's event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" series, which premiered in 1993 and ran until 1999.

Along with several actors from the 90s series, the convention will welcome several other stars from the Star Trek universe.

An absolute cultural icon is also among confirmed guests: the man who portrayed the first Captain Kirk, William Shatner. 

eg/als (dpa, efe)       

 

When science fiction becomes reality

From talking robots to self-driving cars, modern technology was envisioned in films and books long before it became reality. As the International Exhibition of Inventions opens in Geneva, we look at real-life sci-fi. (29.03.2017)  

The story behind Star Trek's legendary success

New crew, new starship, new adventures: "Star Trek: Discovery" comes more than 50 years after the original series debuted on TV. Here's a look back at how it became so successful. (25.09.2017)  

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans

The cult science fiction series was launched in the US on September 8, 1966, but it took years for it to become a worldwide success. Its popularity has continued to this day - through space and time. (27.04.2018)  

Star Trek Enterprise Anfang der 60er Jahre

Star Trek: Neverending success and diehard fans 27.04.2018

The cult science fiction series was launched in the US on September 8, 1966, but it took years for it to become a worldwide success. Its popularity has continued to this day - through space and time.

Stephen Hawking bei Futurama

How Stephen Hawking became a pop culture star 14.03.2018

The British physicist and cosmologist, who died on March 14, was not only a best-selling author but an unmistakable figure in pop culture. A brief history of how that happened.

Star Trek Filme Raumschiff Enterprise

Fifty years of “Star Trek” 01.08.2016

After 50 years the “Star Trek” universe is still as popular as ever. KINO visits a science fiction exhibition, meets a fan making his own “Star Trek” films, and looks at the new film, “Star Trek Beyond.”

Regisseurin SJ Clarkson (Getty Images/AFP/J. MacDougall)

'Star Trek 4' to be directed by a woman for the first time, S.J. Clarkson

S.J. Clarkson will reportedly become the first woman to direct a Star Trek movie. As Trekkies meet in Dortmund for an international convention headlined by William Shatner, here's the latest news from the Enterprise.  

Covers and participants of Writing in Migration Festival (Inter Kontinental )

Berlin holds its first African literary festival

Berlin's first literature festival with and by African writers, "Writing in Migration" explores these authors' trans-cultural experiences. Ahead of the event, DW spoke to three authors taking part in its program.  

01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

PopXport quiz: Who penned the original of "Seemann"?

Take part in the quiz and you could win great CDs! We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original.  

Shah's visit protests photo by Ludwig Binder (Haus der Geschichte/Ludwig Binder)

Exhibition 'The 68er': photos of a movement, then and now

Ludwig Binder's photos covered the events that led to the 1968 student revolts in Germany, from the Shah's visit to the Rudi Dutschke attack. Jim Rakete revisits the central figures of the movement, 50 years later. 

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their new son outside St Mary's Hospital in London (picture-alliance/empics/A. Chown)

Meet His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

Britain's Prince William and Duchess Kate have revealed the name of their newborn son: Louis Arthur Charles. Here are a few other British royal babies who've also had to smile for the camera. 

