 Spain: Elephants roam highway after one killed in truck crash | News | DW | 02.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Spain: Elephants roam highway after one killed in truck crash

Emergency workers used a crane to lift an injured elephant from a nearby ditch as others roamed the highway. It was unclear why the circus truck overturned as it tried to overtake a car.

Elephant truck crash in Spain (Reuters/Twitter/Policia Local Albacete)

An elephant was killed and two others were injured after the truck carrying them crashed on a highway in southeastern Spain on Monday.

The circus truck, which was carrying five elephants, overturned as it was trying to overtake a slow-moving car in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha, according to the government department that oversees Spain's road network.

Read more: Elephant riding is a dark side of tourism

Traffic was blocked for two hours as three elephants wandered the highway after the crash, while emergency workers used a crane to lift another of the giant mammals from a nearby ditch.

General Director of Traffic at the Interior Ministry Gregorio Serrano posted a video of the injured elephant being lifted to safety on Twitter.

Local police also posted photos from the scene.

The truck's driver was unharmed, local media reported, while the four surviving elephants were being treated at a nearby industrial site.

Read more: Sri Lanka tackles the elephant in the roomDW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

amp/se (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Spain's wildlife emergency room

About 7,000 wild animals are treated each year at the GREFA wildlife hospital in Madrid. DW visited the patients, feathered and furred, to find out how humans put them at risk - and offer hope of conservation. (29.03.2018)  

Elephant riding is a dark side of tourism

The world's largest land mammal is a huge draw for tourists. But while Africa's elephants are more likely to be spotted roaming vast nature reserves, their Asian cousins are less fortunate.  (06.07.2017)  

Sri Lanka tackles the elephant in the room

Baby elephants have become the must-have status symbol for Sri Lanka's wealthy. The government has introduced new laws to protect them. But conservationists believe more action is needed to end mistreatment. (07.02.2017)  

Living in an elephant's footsteps

Elephants are amazing animals - not only because of their trunk. Their feet are also unique. Numerous animals dwell in the water-filled footprints that elephants have left behind. (27.03.2017)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Elephants on the move  

Related content

Autonomes Fahren

Uber suspends autonomous car testing after fatal crash 19.03.2018

The US ride-hailing company has said it is halting its pilot program for driverless cars after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday.

Elefanten in Namibia

German driver with elephants, horses stopped by Austrian police 12.01.2018

A dilapidated truck and trailer with two elephants and two horses on board has been stopped by police in Austria. The German driver was taking his cargo on a 1,000-kilometer trip to Budapest.

Libyen Europa Migration Zustände in Flüchtlingslagern

Migrants killed in Libyan truck accident 14.02.2018

A truck transporting migrants has flipped over in the Libyan town of Bani Walid, killing at least 22 people. At least 79 people have been injured and the local hospital says the situation is "catastrophic."

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 