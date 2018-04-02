Spain: Elephants roam highway after one killed in truck crash

An elephant was killed and two others were injured after the truck carrying them crashed on a highway in southeastern Spain on Monday.

The circus truck, which was carrying five elephants, overturned as it was trying to overtake a slow-moving car in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha, according to the government department that oversees Spain's road network.

Traffic was blocked for two hours as three elephants wandered the highway after the crash, while emergency workers used a crane to lift another of the giant mammals from a nearby ditch.

General Director of Traffic at the Interior Ministry Gregorio Serrano posted a video of the injured elephant being lifted to safety on Twitter.

Local police also posted photos from the scene.

The truck's driver was unharmed, local media reported, while the four surviving elephants were being treated at a nearby industrial site.

Read more: Sri Lanka tackles the elephant in the room

amp/se (dpa, Reuters, AFP)