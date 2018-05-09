SpaceX delays first commercial flight

American aerospace company SmartX on Thursday postponed the first commercial flight of its updated Falcon 9 rocket after a last-minute technical glitch.

The rocket's onboard computers stopped the countdown about one minute before the brand new Block-5 edition of the Falcon 9 was due to take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on its first mission, to carry a communications satellite into orbit for Bangladesh.

Controllers for billionaire Elon Musk's private launch company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies, said the flight would be delayed for at least 24 hours and it would try again on Friday.

The rocket's first flight was stopped with less than a minute to go on the countdown

Reason for glitch uncertain

The exact reason for Thursday's automatic shutdown of the final launch sequence was not determined.

Launch commanders will have to go through data logs produced by onboard computers to find out what may have gone wrong.

The Falcon 9 Block-5 has about 100 upgrades for greater power, safety and reusability than its Block-4 predecessor.

Its recoverable main-stage booster is designed to be reused at least 10 times with minimal restoration between flights, allowing for more frequent launches at a lower cost, which is a key element of SpaceX's business model.

Normalizing space travel

Rocket reusability is also one of Musk's broader aims for normalizing space travel and ultimately sending humans to Mars.

So far, the company has safely return-landed 24 of its boosters and reflown 11 of them.

The Block-5 is the first rocket from Musk's company to fulfill NASA's requirements for its Commercial Crew Program to carry agency astronauts to the International Space Station.

But NASA requires seven successful flights before the new rocket can receive the final certification for a manned mission.

The Block-5 will also be used to launch US Air Force global positioning satellites and other high-value, military and national security payloads.

Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel Ready for take-off It was April 12th, 1961: Yuri Gagarin took off on board a Vostok-1 rocket and surrounded the earth in a full orbit. He was the first man in space. The foundry engineer was still being trained as a fighter pilot, when chosen for the space mission. Seven years after his space flight - on 27th March, 1968, he had a fatal crash with an MIG-15 fighter jet during a training excercise.

Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel Belka and Strelka lead the way Before Gagarin, space engineers had hardly any experience with living creatures in space. The two dogs Belka and Strelka, along with a rabbit, 40 mice and two rats, were the first animals to survive a trip into space. They took off on 19th August, 1960, on board the satellite Sputnik-5 and returned safely inside a landing capsule.

Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel A celebrated hero After his return, Gagarin became a celebrity. He traveled the whole world as an ambassador for the Soviet space program. Professionally he was supposed to become a trainer for future cosmonauts. But first he wanted to complete his training as a fighter pilot. His fatal accident occurred during one of the training flights - possibly caused by a risky maneuver.

Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel International recognition Despite the ongoing Cold War, Gagarin received recognition for his achievement in East and West alike. But the news also sped up the Americans' efforts to prove themselves in space. This edition of the Huntsville Times, quotes German-American rocket engineer Wernher von Braun as warning the US not to lag behind the Soviet space program.

Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel One year later - John Glenn follows Gagarin into orbit On February 20th, 1962, it was the Americans' turn: A Mercury-Atlas-6 rocket carried the first astronaut into space. Three times he orbited the earth. John Glenn was a more experienced pilot than Gagarin. Before becoming an astronaut, he had already begun a career as a fighter and test pilot with the marines, breaking the supersonic record of the time.

Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel Emancipation in space: The first woman cosmonaut follows soon after. A mere two years after Gagarin, the Soviet Union sent its first female cosmonaut into orbit. Valentina Tereshkova spent three days aboard space ship Vostok-6 and circled the earth 48 times. Here she stands between her cosmonaut colleagues Gagarin und Bykovski. She is a celebrity to this day: At the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in 2014 in Sotchi, she carried the Olympic flag.

Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel Winning the race to the moon On 20th July 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon. The USA were winning the race in space. To this day, NASA remains the only agency that has had men on the moon. However, for the last four decades the moon has not received very much attention. Research and development have focused primarily on space stations, earth observation, telecommunications and deep space exploration.

Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel Gagarin as a myth Especially in Eastern Europe, people held the memory of Gagarin alive. The Soviet Union made an effort to enable all allied socialist countries to send their own astronauts into space, such as Eastern Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and others. This was meant as a symbol of socialist unity and friendship.

Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel Today: International cooperation on the ISS With the end of the East-West confrontation, the race of the political systems faded and cooperation grew. It all started, when the Soviets invited western astronauts to visit the MIR Space Station in the late 1980s. Today, efforts are concentrated on the International Space Station (ISS). Besides Russia and the US, participants include Europe's ESA, Canada and Japan.

Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel Tomorrow: A joint future on the moon? In the decades to come, cooperation is most likely going to increase. Where will the journey lead us? It may be back to the moon. A moon village like this might one day even become a successor to the ISS. Author: Fabian Schmidt



law/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)