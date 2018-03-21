 South Sudan′s economy is among the victims of the conflict | Africa | DW | 23.03.2018
South Sudan

South Sudan's economy is among the victims of the conflict

As the armed conflict rages on, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir is looking for ways to revive the economy. The solution he came up with was to replace the finance minister. But will that help?

South Sudanese women carrying sacks of food

Economists say the reason South Sudan's economy is in disarray is instability. The only way to revive the economy, they argue, is to restore peace and stability, thereby giving production a chance and encouraging investors to come back to the country.

Last week, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir sacked and immediately replaced his long serving Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau with Salvatore Garang, himself a formerly sacked undersecretary at the finance ministry. Kiir said at the time that a change in the leadership of the finance ministry will help the economy along.  At the swearing-in ceremony of his new minister he said: "We have lost the value of our currency and there is nothing that we can do soon to gain the value of our currency unless we produce. This is a challenge that is ahead of you and you must think very hard on how to get out of this.”

Garang is the fourth finance minister since the conflict in South Sudan broke out four years ago. His appointment comes amid soaring prices of goods and services and increasing devaluation of the South Sudanese pound. The currency has fallen steeply since the outbreak of the conflict. Five years ago one US dollar (80 eurocents) bought five South Sudanese pounds; the current exchange rate is 1:240. Accordingly, prices for goods and services rocketed, making life hard for ordinary citizens.

Skyrocketing prices

A South Sudanese government soldier wearing a wig and holding a grenade launcher

The armed conflict is at the root of South Sudan's problems

A 50kg (110 pounds) sack of flour used to cost 120 South Sudanese pounds before the outbreak of the conflict. In Juba markets today, people pay 7,000 South Sudanese pounds for the same amount. This is twice the monthly salary of a senior civil servant in the national government.

Kimo Adiebo is a professor of economics at the University of Juba. He is critical of Kiir's motives for the reshuffle and points out that the president often reappoints politicians who have been accused of corruption and lack of public morals. "If you want to control the economy, you have to address the spillovers of the war, the insecurity resulting in lack of confidence on the part of the private sector and also development partners,” Adiebo told DW.

The economist accuses the government of increasingly overspending on security. Almost 50 percent of the budget is allocated to security. The money should be spent on sectors like agriculture and infrastructure as a way to foment the economy, Adiebo said.

A myriad of problems

South Sudanese children being fed

South Sudan's population is dependent on foreign help to survive

He added that, despite the difficult times, former Finance Minister Dhieu had tried to improve the situation by making it difficult for individuals to cash checks at the ministry of finance - a corruption scheme then in existence – and stopped issuing monies to government officials to travel abroad.

Augustino Ting Mayay, a policy analyst with South Sudan's Sudd Institute, a private research firm, says that besides the state of the economy, Garang will also have to deal with other serious problems. "You have civil servants who have not been paid for months. You have corruption that plagues the economy and the ministry of petroleum is littered with that. If you look at remittances from oil revenue, you will find some issues there.”

South Sudan depends almost completely on oil revenue; the export finances up to 98 percent of the annual budget. But half of the oilfields have been destroyed in the armed conflict, seriously reducing the state's income.

  • Nord-Uganda Reise von Sheila Mysorekar und Aarni Kuoppamäki (Sheila Mysorekar)

    Travelling the Ugandan border with South Sudan

    On the road

    Northern Uganda. Country manager Sheila Mysorekar and project manager Aarni Kuoppamäki are on the road, visiting partner broadcasters of DW Akademie. Travelling to radios in remote places near the South Sudanese border is often arduous. It is hot, the journey is long, and it is better not to travel at night. They set out at dawn, on their way from Adjumani to the north, towards South Sudan.

  • Nord-Uganda Reise von Sheila Mysorekar und Aarni Kuoppamäki (Sheila Mysorekar)

    Travelling the Ugandan border with South Sudan

    Waiting for the ferry

    The White Nile. The ferry runs at irregular times, so you are in for a long wait. The local residents claim that there are lots of crocodiles in the river, but they are impossible to spot.

  • Nord-Uganda Reise von Sheila Mysorekar und Aarni Kuoppamäki (Sheila Mysorekar)

    Travelling the Ugandan border with South Sudan

    Crossing the Nile

    Sheila Mysorekar, country manager South Sudan, on a ferry crossing the Nile. The next destination is Moyo. The partner stations of DW Akademie are located in remote areas and therefore not easy to reach.

  • Nord-Uganda Reise von Sheila Mysorekar und Aarni Kuoppamäki (Sheila Mysorekar)

    Travelling the Ugandan border with South Sudan

    Solar radio

    The radios in this region of Uganda face a lot of challenges: lack of funds, electricity cuts, and also economic and social challenges due to the civil war in the neighbouring country South Sudan. A staff member of Usalaama shows a simple radio, operated by solar energy. These radios are being distributed amongst South Sudanese refugees in this area, in order to enable them to access information.

  • Nord-Uganda Reise von Sheila Mysorekar und Aarni Kuoppamäki (Sheila Mysorekar)

    Travelling the Ugandan border with South Sudan

    Fixing the tire

    On the road again – and a puncture. Project manager Aarni Kuoppamäki and the driver change the flat tire. A reliable driver who knows the area and speaks the local languages is absolutely vital.

  • Nord-Uganda Reise von Sheila Mysorekar und Aarni Kuoppamäki (Sheila Mysorekar)

    Travelling the Ugandan border with South Sudan

    Fleeing South Sudan

    Northern Uganda, refugee camp Palorinya, founded in January 2017. Now, mere five months later, more than 153.000 refugees are living here. The majority hail from South Sudan. On the left you can see the original village, on the right the tents set up by UNHCR.

  • Nord-Uganda Reise von Sheila Mysorekar und Aarni Kuoppamäki (Sheila Mysorekar)

    Travelling the Ugandan border with South Sudan

    Vital water

    Palorinya refugee camp: Filling up the watering place. The people here are lacking everything, because day after day, more refugees arrive, fleeing from the civil war in South Sudan.

  • Nord-Uganda Reise von Sheila Mysorekar und Aarni Kuoppamäki (Sheila Mysorekar)

    Travelling the Ugandan border with South Sudan

    Precious radio

    Palorinya refugee camp: A small boy with his few belongings: a bowl of maize flour – and a radio.

  • Nord-Uganda Reise von Sheila Mysorekar und Aarni Kuoppamäki (Sheila Mysorekar)

    Travelling the Ugandan border with South Sudan

    War widows

    Palorinya refugee camp: These women arrived recently. With their children, they walked hundreds of miles all the way from southeastern South Sudan. All of them are widows – their husbands were killed by militia.

  • Nord-Uganda Reise von Sheila Mysorekar und Aarni Kuoppamäki (Sheila Mysorekar)

    Travelling the Ugandan border with South Sudan

    Learning in shifts

    Palorinya refugee camp: South Sudanese refugee youth in a makeshift school set up by UNHCR and UNICEF. The teachers are Ugandans who teach the children in several shifts per day.

    Author: Sheila Mysorekar


 

DW recommends

South Sudan's famine threat looms large

Up to six million people in South Sudan face extreme hunger a report by the UN says, that's an increase of 40 percent since 2017. The report warns that famine could return to the country in the throes of civil war. (26.02.2018)  

Conflict in South Sudan with hyperinflation, food insecurity threatening famine for 2018

Fighting in South Sudan has prevented food production, displaced communities and disrupted markets. According to a new UN report, the country's hunger crisis has worsened significantly over the past year. (06.11.2017)  

South Sudan: Armed groups free over 300 child soldiers

UNICEF has said the children are the first of a group of 700 due to be freed in the coming weeks. Even after the release, thousands of children are forced to carry guns and fight in the conflict-torn country. (07.02.2018)  

Travelling the Ugandan border with South Sudan

Borderline experiences (29.05.2017)  

Related content

Uganda Bürgerkrieg und Hunger im Südsudan treiben Menschen zur Flucht

South Sudan President Salva Kiir downplays refugee crisis 24.08.2017

The flood of refugees fleeing South Sudan aren't "a big deal," says President Salva Kiir in an exclusive interview with DW, adding that many were "chased away by social media" in a conspiracy against his government.

Südsudan Salva Kiir Mayardit

South Sudan president sacks central bank chief 15.01.2017

President Salva Kiir has sacked the central bank governor a week after a Swiss firm offered to bail out the nascent state's empty coffers. If it goes ahead the loan would damage US efforts to isolate the Juba government.

Südsudan Panakuach - Südsudanische Soldaten

US sanctions South Sudan officials over involvement in attacks 07.09.2017

Three South Sudanese officials have been slapped with economic sanctions by the United States over profiting from the country’s civil war. Meanwhile, South Sudan released its new budget with a heavy military bias.

Send us your feedback via SMS

