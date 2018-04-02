 South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela dies, aged 81 | Breaking News | DW | 02.04.2018
South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela dies, aged 81

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a stalwart of South Africa's anti-apartheid movement, has died after a long illness, her family says. She was the ex-wife of late President Nelson Mandela.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a leading, yet controversial figure in South Africa's long struggle against the apartheid regime, died on Monday after what her family said was "a long illness."

She was also married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, 27 of which were spent apart from him during his long imprisonment.

They separated just two years after he was finally released in 1990, and divorced in 1996.

Read more: South Africa: The rise and fall of the ANC

Allegations of violence

Winnie herself spent several periods in prison for her anti-apartheid activities, even being tortured by government security forces.
After Apartheid

She was long at the forefront of the struggle against the white-minority government in South Africa, but began to be seen as a liability to the liberation movement after she started facing accusations of being involved in deadly violence against suspected traitors.

Among other things, she was widely linked to a practice known as "necklacing" — burning people alive by means of a lit petrol-soaked tire around their necks — once declaring in a speech in 1986 that "with our boxes of matches and our necklaces we shall liberate this country." 

Although later implicated by damning testimony at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings set up after the end of apartheid, she denied involvement in any murders.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who headed the commission, said of her: "She was a tremendous stalwart of our struggle, and icon of liberation — something went wrong, horribly, badly wrong."

Political activities

After Nelson Mandela became president, she served as a deputy minister in his government, but was later sacked for insubordination.

However, she rehabilitated her political career, despite even facing a 2003 conviction for fraud, and won a seat in parliament in 2009 elections.

Her assessment of her ex-husband's achievement was less than flattering in a newspaper interview in 2010 in which she said: "Mandela let us down. He agreed to a bad deal for the blacks."

However, she regularly visited Nelson's bedside in his final months and said she was present when he died in December 2013.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Goodbye, Nelson Mandela

    Most South Africans will remember Nelson Mandela with a smile. They fondly called him by his clan name "Madiba." More than anyone else, he shaped the history of the "new South Africa." After spending almost three decades in prison, he became the first elected black president in 1994.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    First black law practice co-founder

    Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was born on July 18, 1918 in Eastern Cape Province in South Africa. After he finished school, he decided to study law. As a student he was politically active, fighting against apartheid. In 1952, he opened the first black law practice with Oliver Tambo in Johannesburg.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Apartheid

    Apartheid - the strict segregation of black and white people - greatly affected Mandela's childhood and youth.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Mandela the boxer

    At a young age, Mandela was a passionate boxer. "In the boxing ring, status, age, skin color and wealth don't matter," he said about his favorite sport. He kept fit even when imprisoned: as part of his daily routine, he lifted weights, did squats and push-ups.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Sentenced to life in prison

    1964: Police forces push back people gathered in front of the court house where the trial against Mandela and other anti-apartheid activists is taking place. In the so-called Rivonia trial, Mandela is sentenced to life imprisonment because of his political actions.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Decades in prison

    Mandela spent 18 years in a five square meter prison cell on Robben Island. He was given the identification number 46664. "I was only known as a number," Mandela said after his release.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    The fight continues

    While Mandela was behind bars, the fight against apartheid continued. His then wife, Winnie Mandela (center), became a leading figure in the fight against the white minority government.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    The world takes an interest...

    …in South Africa's fate. A charity concert for Nelson Mandela was held in London's Wembley Stadium in 1988. Internationally renowned musicians celebrated his 70th birthday and spoke out against apartheid. Some 70,000 people watched the concert which lasted 10 hours. It was broadcast in over 60 countries.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Freedom, finally

    On February 11, 1990 - after 27 years - Mandela was released from prison. This photo shows him and then wife Winnie raising their fists to show their pride in the blacks' fight against the white apartheid regime.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Back to politics

    In May 1990, Mandela returned to the helm of the African National Congress (ANC) and led talks with then-President Frederik Willem de Klerk (left). The talks make way for a South Africa without apartheid. In 1993, he and de Klerk received the Nobel Peace Price.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Mandela's allies

    Oliver Tambo (left) and Walter Sisulu (right) were among Mandela's closest allies. Together, they founded the ANC Youth League in 1944 and organized mass demonstrations against the apartheid regime. Sisulu was sentenced to life imprisonment; Tambo spent 30 years in exile. After 1990, they all held leadership positions within the ANC.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    South Africa's first black president

    May 10, 1994 has gone down in history. After the first free democratic elections were held in April, Mandela was sworn in as the country's first black president. He remained in office until 1999, succeeded by his protege Thabo Mbeki.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Reconciliation not revenge

    In 1996, Mandela set up the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to help deal with the crimes committed during apartheid. South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu headed the TRC. The Commission's work was criticized by many victims who could not accept that those who committed crimes and publicly admitted their guilt, were not puníshed.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    World Cup preparations

    On May 15, 2004 it was announced South Africa would be the host nation for the FIFA World Cup in 2010. Here, Mandela proudly holds the cup. The whole country was ecstatic and celebrated as Mandela had helped pave the way for South Africa to host this major sporting event. It was first World Cup on the African continent.

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Has the rainbow nation failed?

    In 2008, xenophobia and violence erupted in many slums of major cities. Numerous immigrants died. The question was asked: Is this still the "rainbow nation" founded by Mandela where everyone lives together in harmony? Has the rainbow nation failed?

    Nelson Mandela - the voice of freedom

    Mandela's last years

    During the last years of his life, Mandela retired from public life to spend more time with his family. Here he is seen celebrating his 93th birthday with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

