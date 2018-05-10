 South Africa government takes control of troubled North West province | News | DW | 13.05.2018
News

South Africa government takes control of troubled North West province

South Africa's national government has taken over administrative control of the strife-torn North West province. Public anger over graft and poor public services erupted last month, leading to looting and police clashes.

A police officer looks on as protesters chant slogans during protests in Mahikeng, in the North West province, South Africa (Reuters/S. Sibeko)

South Africa's national government on Sunday took control of the country's troubled North West province.

The province has seen crowd protests over poor public services and widespread graft allegations in recent weeks. Public anger boiled over last month as protesters looted shops, burnt cars and clashed with police officials.

Read more: South Africa's president faces ANC rebellion

Protesters have also demanded the resignation of local government leader Supra Mahumapelo, a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) and close ally of scandal-plagued former President Jacob Zuma. Mahumapelo has so far refused to step down but has since gone on a leave of absence.
Watch video 03:11

South Africa — land expropriation without compensation?

Ramaphosa cut short a visit to the Commonwealth summit in the UK to deal with the first major crisis of his young presidency.

First for South Africa

South Africa's National Council of Provinces (NCOP) said on a statement on Sunday that Ramaphosa had told his Cabinet that he had decided to invoke a constitutional clause allowing the central government to take control of North West.

"When a province cannot or does not fulfill an executive obligation in terms of the constitution or legislation, the national executive may intervene by taking any appropriate steps to ensure fulfillment," the NCOP said.

According to South Africa's Sunday Times Newspaper, the move marks the first time the national government has ever taken control of an entire provincial administration.

Authorities in the capital, Pretoria, had already placed the platinum-rich province's health and treasury departments under central control and deployed military medics to treat hospital patients.

Read more: Cape Town water crisis: adapting to a water-scarce future
Watch video 05:10

South Africa's struggle with drought

dm/amp (AFP, Reuters)

South Africa's president faces ANC rebellion

Three ministers have called for South African President Jacob Zuma to resign in his most serious leadership challenge to date. The president is embroiled in multiple scandals and is losing support within his own party. (28.11.2016)  

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa seeks to quell violent regional protests

President Cyril Ramaphosa returned to South Africa early to manage provincial protests over living standards and corruption. Ramaphosa has vowed to crack down on mismanagement. (21.04.2018)  

South Africa: Jacob Zuma dismisses 'politically motivated' charges

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has proclaimed his innocence after appearing in a preliminary hearing into corruption charges. He told supporters outside court that the charges were politically motivated. (06.04.2018)  

Cape Town water crisis: adapting to a water-scarce future

Cape Town might have dodged Day Zero, but a new hyper-consciousness of water use looks set to be the new normal — and not just for the drought-hit African city. (26.03.2018)  

