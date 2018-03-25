 Somalia′s parliament and presidential palace rocked by nearby car bomb blast | News | DW | 25.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Somalia's parliament and presidential palace rocked by nearby car bomb blast

A car bomb in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has killed at least four people and injured several others, according to reports. The bomb detonated at a security checkpoint just 200 meters from the presidential palace.

Map of Somalia

Plumes of smoke could seen billowing over the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Sunday after a car bomb was detonated near the parliamentary headquarters and presidential palace.

Somali police said the blast had killed at least four people along with the driver of the car, and injured around 10 others. Among the dead were two soldiers, officials said.

Read more: Opinion: Horrific Somalia bombing is sign of government's powerlessness

The car bomb went off after security personnel stopped a suspicious vehicle at one of several checkpoints erected along a road leading to the parliament and presidential palace, senior police captain Mohamed Hussein told the AP news agency.

The blast site was located next to the Interior Ministry and just 200 meters (yards) away from the presidential palace.

A few hours earlier, another car bomb attack killed one person and the driver in the Sinka Dheer area, just outside of Mogadishu. Officer Mohamed Abdi said the explosion occurred as soldiers arrived at the scene to inspect a suspicious car which had become stuck on a sandy road.
Watch video 00:47

Stories from Somalia: Hodan Nalayeh

Al-Shabab: An ever-looming threat

Sunday's blast comes just three days after at least 14 people were killed by a car bomb near the near the Weheliye hotel on the capital's busy Makka Almukarramah road.

Mogadishu has repeatedly been targeted by the Somalia-based jihadi group al-Shabab, the deadliest extremist group in Africa, which is seeking to topple the country's Western-backed government. A truck bomb attack on the capital in October killed more than 500 people, the deadliest single attack in Somalia's history. Only a few other attacks anywhere in the world have killed more people since the 9/11 terror attacks on New York City in 2001.

Read more: Escape from al-Shabab: 'I was turned into a sex slave'

The threat posed by al-Shabab reflects the struggle Somalian forces face in maintaining security in the country.

The country's security is currently handled by a 21,000-strong African Union force, although those troops are expected to withdraw completely by 2020.

The United States has also stepped up efforts in the fight against al-Shabab, having carried out dozens of drone strikes on jihadi targets in the region over the past year. The effectiveness and accuracy of those drones has often been questioned, however.

Germany announced last month that it was ending its participation in an eight-year European Union training mission in Somalia, withdrawing the 5,000 Bundeswehr troops stationed in the country by the end of March.

  • Somalia Mehr als 260 Tote nach Doppel-Anschlag in Mogadischu (Reuters/F. Omar)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    In the face of terror

    The truck was loaded with explosives and detonated at a busy junction in the heart of Mogadishu in the afternoon of September 14, 2017. The explosion of the rolling bomb killed at least 276 people and injured hundreds more. It was the worst terror attack in the history of Somalia. Nearly three decades of civil war and terror have also robbed the population of its resilience to drought.

  • Malnourished child being fed by her mother (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Fighting starvation - a Somali reality

    Xamdi is a child of Somali nomads and has been in the nutrition ward of Mogadishu's Banadir Hospital since the beginning of August. Her mother feeds her with the peanut -based 'Plumpy’nut' paste against severe acute malnutrition. Xamdi is three years old and only weighs seven kilograms. Most kids in Germany in the same age group weigh twice as much. About 800,000 Somalis are facing starvation.

  • A child with a bandaged head and hand which hold the needle and feeding tube (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Collapsed health system - even in the capital

    This boy recovers in the bed next to Xamdi. He is fighting pneumonia, one of the all too common infections caused by chronic malnutrition and overcrowded conditions in Mogadishu's refugee camps. His hands are wrapped in paper to prevent him from pulling out his feeding tube. Banadir Hospital is the biggest public clinic in the capital, but even here the collapse of the health system is visible.

  • Children and a woman stand amongst makeshift tents held together by pieces of cloth (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Mogadishu - city of refugees

    Mogadishu is full of makeshift homes. Many nomads and countryside dwellers are determined to stay. They have fled civil war, terror, violence and hunger. The city's population has swollen to nearly 2.5 million. At least 600,000 are officially regarded as 'internally displaced people'.

  • Makeshift tents in an IDP camp (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Camp life takes a heavy toll

    The congested and unhygenic living conditions in the camps are a health hazard. Acute respiratory tract infections and watery diarrhea are common diseases amongst Mogadishu's internally displaced population. Life in the makeshift camps is a daily struggle for the next meal and the next bucket of water.

  • Two children sit back to back on a rock (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Life in waiting

    There is not much to do inside the camps but to sit and wait. Many children don't have access to education. Most makeshift camps lack playgrounds or other recreational spaces.

  • Two men walk;a motorbike-rider and a car drive through a street between ruined buildings (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    City of ruins

    There is much hardship outside the camps, too. Especially the old part of Mogadishu is pockmarked by nearly three decades of internal conflict. But there are also signs of new beginnings.

  • A group of young men take a 'selfie' in Peace Park (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Selfie time

    Early September 2017: These youngsters are having a good time in Mogadishu's Peace Park. All of them are students, all of them express faith in the new government of western-backed President Mohamed. One of them wants to become a civil aviation engineer. He says: "It is much safer here than five years ago." Five years ago al-Shabab ruled the capital. Today the extremists send suicide bombers.

  • A poster at the entrance to Peace Park tells visitors to leave behind their weapons (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    No hand granades

    Right at the entrance to Peace Park, visitors are reminded to leave behind Kalashnikovs, knives, hand granades and pistols.

  • Crowds in the foreground and boats in the water at Liido beach (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    The happening place

    Liido beach draws huge crowds especially after Friday prayers. People meet to dance and play soccer. Soccer is hugely popular in Somalia. Young lovers meet to court each other. Mogadishu's Liido beach was deserted under al-Shabab's brief rule of the capital.

  • A street with two minarets in the background (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Reconstruction in full swing

    The international community has started to invest in rebuilding Somalia's shattered state. Reconstruction is most visible in the capital. This new street was built with Turkish help. Turkey has also set up a huge military base in Mogadishu to train Somali soldiers.

  • A woman walks past a fenced villa under construction (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Walls and fences

    New villas spring up throughout town. Somalia's returning diaspora invests in Mogadishu's booming property market. So do politicians and other strongmen. Many of the new buildings are surrounded by high blast walls and concertina wire to fend off terrorists, criminals and rivals.

  • A street lined with houses as seen from above (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Green Zone

    The airport ground has become the expats' hub. Like Bagdad and Kabul, Mogadishu has a green zone. The United Nations and most of the returning diplomatic missions live and work on the vast compound which has developed around Mogadishu's International Airport. It is fenced off and guarded by African Union troops.

  • The painted front of a beauty salon shows pictures of beauty products, dresses, henna adorned hands and feet (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    City of murals

    Most of Mogadishu's shopfronts sport hand-painted murals which add some much needed color to a city slowly rising from its ruins.

  • An advert shows two women posing in matching purple robes (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Online shopping

    Modern billboards are also conquering the streets, advertising online shopping for Arab fashion or entry details for private education institutions.

  • Women and girls look into the camera (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Not for all

    The city's new attractions are out of reach for the many displaced and poor. Somalia's progress and stability will also depend on the state's ability to win the trust of its people. Right now nearly seven million people, which is about half the country's population, depend on humanitarian aid.

  • Young men sit in the ruins of a building (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Youth bulge

    More than half of Somalia's population is under 18. The majority of citizens was born after the overthrow of Mohammed Siad Barre in 1991 - the pivotal event that caused the country to become a failed state. The capital's youth, if not engaged meaningfully, often feel disenfranchised, adding to Somalia's continued vulnerability.

    Author: Sandra Petersmann


DW recommends

Escape from al-Shabab: 'I was turned into a sex slave'

Security agencies and human rights groups in Kenya are worried by the increasing number of young women and girls joining Somalia's terrorist group al-Shabab. But for those who escape, life can get even more difficult. (03.03.2018)  

Rights group: Al Shabab forcibly recruits children

“We are taking them for Jihad,” al Shabab militants reportedly told teachers at a school in Somalia. The rights group Human Rights Watch has documented the evidence. (15.01.2018)  

Somalia: Death toll mounts after Mogadishu palace attack

Dozens of people were killed in twin car bomb blasts in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, in what appears to have been a foiled attack on the presidential palace. Islamist militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. (24.02.2018)  

Opinion: Horrific Somalia bombing is sign of government's powerlessness

Somalia is in such a dire mess that the newly elected government has no chance of stopping al-Shabab, thought to be behind Saturday's lethal truck bombing in Mogadishu. (16.10.2017)  

AU in Somalia: underfunded and overwhelmed

AMISOM, the African Union mission in Somalia, claims to have successfully repulsed an attack by al-Shabab militants on one its military bases. Its ability to protect and support the Somali government is limited. (10.06.2016)  

Pentagon: US drone strike kills over 150 al-Shabab militants

Al-Shabab militants were preparing "a large-scale attack" on US and African Union forces, said the Pentagon. The airstrike comes as Somalia struggles to develop a domestic counterterrorism apparatus to combat the group. (07.03.2016)  

Germany to end participation in EU military mission in Somalia

The soldiers are part of the EU's "European Union Training Mission Somalia" (EUTM) that began in 2010. Germany has said it will continue to offer political support to the war-torn African country. (02.02.2018)  

Mogadishu - city of extremes

Somalia's capital is both - a city of dispair and hope. Mogadishu has been ravaged by nearly 30 years of civil war but is now at the helm of rebuilding a failed state. (16.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Stories from Somalia: Hodan Nalayeh  

Related content

Somalia Al-Shabaab Kämpfer

Escape from al-Shabab: 'I was turned into a sex slave' 03.03.2018

Security agencies and human rights groups in Kenya are worried by the increasing number of young women and girls joining Somalia's terrorist group al-Shabab. But for those who escape, life can get even more difficult.

Abschiebung

The 77 Percent: Escaping al-Shabab 27.02.2018

Security agencies and human rights groups in Kenya are worried by the increasing number of young women joining Somali’s terrorist group al-Shabab. In the coastal region, it’s claimed the militia is using women to gather information and spy for them — as they arouse less suspicion. In Mombasa, Diana Wanyonyi met one of the women who has since returned from Somalia.

Somalia Mogadishu - Bombenangriff

Somalia: Death toll mounts after Mogadishu palace attack 24.02.2018

Dozens of people were killed in twin car bomb blasts in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, in what appears to have been a foiled attack on the presidential palace. Islamist militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 