Slim hope for breakthrough in US-China trade talks

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived in Beijing on Thursday at the head of a high-powered delegation which also includes Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as well as White House economic advisers Peter Navarro and Larry Kudlow.

President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser Liu He is heading the Chinese side during the two-day meeting, which analysts believe will be unlikely to reach a breakthrough.

Ahead of the meeting, US President Donald Trump said in a message on Twitter that he expected Beijing to provide a "level playing field" for the United States in bilateral trade.

Trump is seeking to cut the American trade deficit with China — totaling $375 billion (€313 billion) last year — by $100 billion and gain concessions over policies that force foreign companies to share technology with Chinese partners.

The gathering comes months after the US president sparked a series of tit-for-tat exchanges by threatening to impose tariffs worth $150 billion tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting China to announce its own tariffs in retaliation.

Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry, told a regular news briefing that it was "not realistic" to expect all issues to be resolved in only one round of negotiations. "Discussions and negotiations should be based on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and the outcome mutually beneficial and win-win. Let's wait and see," she said Thursday, announcing that the talks had begun.

'Made in China 2025' in Trump's focus

Chinese diplomats meeting their US counterparts in recent weeks have indicated that Beijing was willing to help reduce America's huge trade deficit and open up its markets to more services and companies from abroad.

However, they dismissed Trump's demand for a deficit reduction by $100 billion as both arbitrary and nonsensical. They said the deficit was a result of structural problems such as America's poor infrastructure, US tax policies and consumers' low savings rates that made it harder for the country to compete globally.

For some Chinese officials, Trump's demands are also an indication of US unease about China's rise as an economic and military power, which has grown amid Beijing's recently announced strategy to overtake western industry leaders in advanced technologies.

Under president Xi, a program known as "Made in China 2025" aims to make the country a tech superpower by advancing development of industries that include semiconductors, artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals and electric vehicles. The plan mostly involves subsidizing Chinese firms, but also requires foreign companies to share their technologies with Chinese partners.

On that strategic blueprint, however, Beijing looks unlike to relinquish any ground says Yu Miaojie, a professor at Peking University's National School of Development. "The Made in China 2025 industrial policy concerns China's long-term development plan, so the overall direction won't change at all," he told the news agency AP.

And the state-run Global Times newspaper also struck a defiant tone when it said in a commentary on Thursday that it was China's "sovereign right to develop high-tech industry" which was connected to "the quality of rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" that would not be abandoned on external pressure.

Diverse opinions

For some observers, the diverse make-up of the US delegation — reflecting different opinions about China — could undermine Washington's stance during the talks.

In a research note, consulting firm Eurasia Group said: "The US delegation headed to Beijing is too large and unwieldly to accomplish much; it is a reflection of inter-agency rivalry on the US side and this will produce more posturing than actual negotiations with the Chinese." Therefore, the trip would produce few results and increased the risk that tariffs are adopted in the near future, it added.

Lü Xiang, an American affairs expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that the US side wouldn't get anything through blackmail. "China is waiting to see what [requests] the US will put on the table. But if they pull out a gun and point it at us, then they can finish their tea and leave," he told the British business daily Financial Times (FT).

But in the same newspaper, Kishore Mahbubani, a professor at the National University of Singapore, warned that China may be underestimating how dramatically US political and public opinion was swinging against Beijing's trade and economic policies.

"China has been successful in managing US relations for the past 20 years, but this creates a presumption in Chinese minds that what they have done over the past 20 years will continue to work. I don't think it can because the fear of China now is fundamentally different."