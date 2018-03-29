 Simon Rattle named honorary conductor of Germany′s National Youth Orchestra | Music | DW | 29.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Simon Rattle named honorary conductor of Germany's National Youth Orchestra

Simon Rattle is leaving the Berlin Philharmonic later this year, but isn't out of a job. He'll continue as the music director at the London Symphony Orchestra — and now he's added a new position to the mix.

Simon Rattle (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Sir Simon Rattle has been named honorary conductor of Germany's National Youth Orchestra (BJO), a position that will allow him to maintain an active connection to the country's music scene after his final appearance as the Berlin Philharmonic's music director on June 20.

The British conductor, 63, has regularly worked with the youth orchestra ever since the Berlin Philharmonic became the BJO's official sponsor in 2013, occasionally leading joint appearances of both orchestras.

Read more: Berlin Philharmonic puts music over maestros with new chief Kirill Petrenko

'Special musical friendship'

Sönke Lentz, the youth orchestra's project director, said Rattle had been named honorary conductor "in recognition of the special musical friendship and inspiration we have experienced with him over the past eight years."

He added that the new position would open up "a new perspective for collaboration."

Rattle was equally enthused: "What an enormous pleasure to meet this wonderful next generation of colleagues!"

Simon Rattle (Monika Rittershaus)

Rattle is no stranger to National Youth Orchestra

High-profile collaborators

The 100 members of the National Youth Orchestra, all between the ages of 14 and 19, meet three times a year to rehearse with high-profile conductors and soloists. Programs are performed on subsequent tours in Germany and abroad.

Since 2016, the BJO has been the regular guest orchestra at the Campus Project, an annual collaboration between the Beethovenfest Bonn and DW.
Watch video 03:27

A new era for the Berlin Philharmonic

DW recommends

EU brings youth orchestra back from the brink

The EU Youth Orchestra has been saved at the last minute with the EU announcing its renewed support. Threatened with closure after its funding was withdrawn, the orchestra's future was secured with "creative solutions." (02.06.2016)  

Three Berlin orchestras welcome refugees

In a rare joint appearance, Berlin's three major orchestras gave a concert for refugees and those coming to their aid. The event gave a new meaning to the term "welcoming culture." (02.03.2016)  

Berlin Philharmonic puts music over maestros with new chief Kirill Petrenko

Russian conductor Kirill Petrenko is to become Sir Simon Rattle's successor at the helm of the Berlin Philharmonic. The two couldn't be more different. (22.06.2015)  

Simon Rattle to leave Berlin for London

The star conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic will return to his home country to lead the London Symphony Orchestra in September 2017. The move might shake up the world of classical music in Britain. (04.03.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

A new era for the Berlin Philharmonic  

Related content

Jose Antonio Abreu, Dirigent Venezuela

Venezuela mourns Jose Antonio Abreu, founder of El Sistema youth orchestra 26.03.2018

Jose Antonio Abreu was a beloved figure in Venezuela — a man whose youth orchestra program aimed to lift people out of poverty. The president has ordered three days of national mourning.

Andres Orozco-Estrada Konzerthalle Bozar in Brüssel

Houston Symphony on European tour 10.03.2018

After a long, dreary winter, the orchestra and its music director Andrés Orozco-Estrada are bringing Texan sunshine to eight cities in central Europe, starting in Brussels. European and US works are on the program.

Symbolbild Jazz Saxophon

From silky to bombastic: Sound of the saxophone 14.03.2018

Musical adaptations offer the pleasurable experience of familiar music clad in an unfamiliar sound. In this hour, we hear Barber's "Adagio," but not for strings, and Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" — without the orchestra.

Film

Film still from Er ist wieder da (picture-alliance/dpa/Constantin Film Verleih GmbH)

KINO favorites: 7 great movies inspired by German books

From Thomas Mann's controversial novel to a satirical book about Adolf Hitler: DW's Kino team picked its seven favorite film adaptations of German works of literature. 

Arts.21

Najem Wali Writer from Iraq (Imago/Sven Simon)

Najem Wali’s New Feminist Novel

How would a man weigh up the predicament of women in Saudi Arabia? In "Saras Stunde" (Sara’s Hour) by Iraqi exile Najem Wali, his courageous heroine seeks to settle the score with the kingdom's hypocritical and male-dominated society. 

PopXport

Rea Garvey and his Irish roots

Rea Garvey only achieved his big breakthrough after moving to Germany. For his latest album, the Irish musician returned to his roots. We accompany him on a creative break in Ireland. 

Arts.21

Arts.21 - 'Italian Banksy' Paolo Cirio -from the series 'Street Ghosts', Paolo (Paolo Cirio)

Artist Paolo Cirio takes on the net giants

Facebook is under investigation over its handling of personal data belonging to some 50 million Facebook users. The scandal is no big surprise to Paolo Cirio whose subversive art shows just how much information we surrender to net giants. 

Digital Culture

Dänemark Statue Kleine Meerjungfrau (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

Artworks that have been banned by Facebook

Facebook has blocked various pictures of paintings and sculptures on display in museums and public spaces — only to apologize briefly afterwards. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  