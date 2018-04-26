 Sieren′s China: Too late to separate | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 27.04.2018
Asia

Sieren's China: Too late to separate

Beijing is abolishing the joint-venture requirement for foreign carmakers. But the move comes too late for big German players, who are already too intertwined with their Chinese partners, says DW’s Frank Sieren.

BMW models at the 2018 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition | BMW 8er (Reuters/J. Lee)

The Beijing Auto Show is now the biggest of its kind in the world. Right from the start of this year's edition there have been heated discussions about innovations in e-mobility that could be game changers as well as the political reforms that Beijing has finally announced after years of criticism.

The requirement on foreign carmakers to enter into a joint venture will apparently be abolished this year. First, for the makers of electric and hybrid vehicles, then by 2020, for trucks and, eventually, for the whole sector by 2022. Tariffs on cars will also be decreased "significantly." This could end up being the most comprehensive and daring market opening that the government has embarked on over the last few years.

Foreign firms no longer a threat

Since China opened up, foreign firms have been required to enter a joint venture with a Chinese partner and be satisfied with a maximum of 50 percent of the proceeds. The idea was to ensure that a still weak China would not be overtaken by foreign manufacturers.

Read more: German carmakers among biggest losers in US-China trade wars?

That risk is now very limited. In 2010, China surpassed Japan as the second most important economy in the world. Only the US is stronger. With 6.8 percent growth in the economy in the first quarter, China has once again has surpassed expectations, even its own. Having said that, the fact that China's per capita income is currently on a par with that of Macedonia means there is still plenty of potential.

As a trade war with the US looms, Chinese President Xi Jinping can now use this trump card to prove that the world can count on him for better market conditions and fair competition.

Frank Sieren (Frank Sieren)

DW columnist Frank Sieren

Of course, Xi also knows that the big Chinese carmakers are now robust enough to survive such an opening and could even become stronger with more competition, especially in the area of e-mobility, where Chinese firms are currently the frontrunners.

Flourishing Chinese car market

While Europe's car market is stagnating, 28.9 million vehicles were sold in China last year. In the first quarter of 2018, the small-vehicle market rose by another 4 percent. By contrast, the number of new registrations in the EU decreased by 5.4 percent to just about 1.8 million.

Read more: Beijing Auto Show trains spotlight on China growth market

The fact that Chinese makers such as SAIC and BAIC are now making good cars is also due to the know-how of their partners in joint ventures. Chinese companies have not only been burdensome opportunists, however. They served the purpose of minimizing risk and opening doors, thus helping to lower costs or obtain better loans and authorization, for instance from local governments to build new plants. It could be that some companies will voluntarily choose this path in future so as to get a foothold in China.

The first German company that dared make the move to China was Volkswagen, 30 years ago. This venture continues to pay off today. Every other VW car is now sold in China. The joint ventures with SAIC and FAW have brought a lot of profit to the company, which has since sold over 27 million vehicles.

The situation is similar for BMW and Daimler, which has two Chinese partners - BYD and BAIC - but also a big Chinese shareholder in Geely CEO Li Shufu. Last year, Mercedes sold 588,000 premium cars in China. Now, the Bavarian company is planning to start producing electric Minis in China alongside the Baoding-based Great Wall company.

  • Tesla Model X (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles

    Crossover SUV in 5th place

    Tesla sold 33,000 units of its Model X in 2017, according to data from UK-based market researcher JATO Dynamics. That puts the mid-sized luxury car with falcon wing doors in 5th position in the list of last year's best-selling fully electric cars.

  • Zoytye Zhidou E20 EV (picture alliance/dpa/Hao Xiqing)

    No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles

    Tiny and a bit whimsical, but ...

    ...successful nonetheless was the Zotye Zhidou (ZD) from China. Some 42,000 units of the model were shipped last year, with the tiny vehicles becoming increasingly popular in the Asian nation where affordablility can be a universal selling point.

  • Nissan Leaf (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Harms)

    No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles

    Turning over a new leaf

    Japanese carmaker Nissan introduced its Nissan Leaf back in 2010, banking on e-mobility at an early stage. The five-door hatchback proved the third most sold all-electric vehicle in 2017 (46,000 units). Leaf batteries can be charged to 80-percent capacity in 30 minutes.

  • Tesla Model S (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles

    Where acceleration matters

    Tesla Model S cars are able to pick up speed very rapidly thanks to their all-electric powertrain technology. The vehicle features autopilot capabilities, making driving safer and less stressful. Some 47,000 people bought the Model S last year — only one model reached even more buyers.

  • BAIC Motor EC 180 (picture alliance/dpa/Zhang Tao)

    No German cars among top-selling all-electric vehicles

    And the winner is ...

    ...China's BAIC EC. The compact electric city vehicle has fared well especially in its home market due to its trendy design and an improved range of 200 kilometers (125 miles) per charge. A record 78,000 units left the showrooms in 2017.

    Author: Hardy Graupner


Binding contracts

Against this backdrop, it might not be so easy to "separate" in legal terms. VW has signed up to contracts that will not expire for decades. Its joint venture with the state company SAIC runs out in 2035, while its contract with FAW won't run out before 2041. The most recent joint venture that VW entered into - with JAC from central China to build e-cars - envisages a cooperation until 2042. Therefore, the new reform comes far too late for Germany's biggest carmakers.

It is newcomers that will profit from this opening, especially Tesla head Elon Musk who has been calling for the opening of an e-car factory in Shanghai without Chinese participation for months. In March, he complained about the "unfair environment” in China. Now there should be nothing in the way of his ambitious plans.

It remains to be seen how much more open the market will become to foreigners and whether they will be able to open and own factories without restrictions.

Read more: Volvo has high hopes for Chinese market

Last fall, the Communist Party announced that it was going to expand its influence over companies, including at management level with newly-created party cells. Chinese competitors will also be hard to beat since they will make the most of their home advantage to make it more difficult for foreign companies to go it alone. 
Watch video 01:43

Auto China 2018 focuses on e-mobility

New strategy needed

In the long term, foreign companies will have to come up with a new China strategy. German companies, which are already well established with joint ventures, in particular, will have to put their thinking caps on . They might well continue to expand production and build new factories that not only serve the Chinese market, where German companies are extremely popular, but also markets of the future, such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

China in this way will have more capital to expand its own e-car sector. Consumer data pools, state subventions, sophisticated software and better access to natural resources for use in batteries mean that China is already at a great advantage.

VW has announced that it will invest $15 billion into e-cars and digitalization by the end of 2022 alongside its Chinese partners.

Frank Sieren has lived in Beijing for over 20 years.

  • Traffic jams and train bridge

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Welcome to the traffic jam!

    Germans are as attached to their forms of transport as the English are to their monarchy. No wonder: Gottlieb Daimler invented the modern car; Nicolaus August Otto co-invented the internal combustion engine. Every child knows the brands Daimler, BMW, Audi and VW, and that motorways were first built in Germany. But transport systems will become greener and more flexible, traffic researchers say. 

  • The city of tomorrow

    Who even needs a car these days?

    The city of tomorrow

    Since 2008, more people live in cities than in rural areas, and that trend is increasing. Urban zones will become CO2-neutral, climate-adapted, digitized and automated, Fraunhofer Morgenstadt Initiative researchers say. Networking will encourage more efficient means of transport, the sharing economy will catch on, mobility will become a service. No more need for your own car.

  • Autonomous car driving

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Smart — the age of digitization

    With worldwide networking possible via the internet, cities and traffic systems can be coordinated. This could mean automatically switching traffic lights according to the flow of vehicles. Sensors could transmit data and prevent vehicles from hitting each other, thus avoiding accidents. Servicing, maintenance, insurance and parking meters may become unnecessary.

  • Uber self-driving cars in Pittsburgh

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Traditionally safe versus digitally self-driving

    Will Amazon, Google and others become the new carmakers and put the drivers in the back seat? Interesting question — although self-driving cars have recently been dealt a setback. Testing at US company Uber was suspended after a self-driving car ran over a woman by night.

  • Frustrated driver

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Goodbye to road rage?

    Today the streets are clogged, lights are red, you're stuck in a traffic jam, going to miss that appointment. Car horns, anger, insults: that's stressful. But rage and provocation could become things of the past if self-driving cars become the norm. Then, passengers can sit back and laugh about the old days.

  • Smartphone with TOGO transport app in Shanghai

    Who even needs a car these days?

    The rise of the platform

    Order your ride or taxi by app. Public and collective transport is increasingly being organized via the internet. You can even pay for the service through your smartphone.

  • Diesel fuel pump

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Discontinued model

    The car's future is electric, that seems to be the consensus; the only question is, when? Despite investing billions into e-cars, there's a lack of options and sites for charging electric vehicles. Together with high costs, consumers are concerned. Alternatives to e-cars could fill the gap: fuel-electric hybrids, and other vehicles powered by hydrogen or synthetic fuels.

  • Deutsche Post electric vehicle

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Yellow goes green

    Postal workers are climate-friendly when they deliver letters by foot or bike, but for parcels they need vehicles. Deutsche Post (DHL) and Aachen Technical University have invented the CO2-free StreetScooters, powered by renewable energy. One of the challenges of the future is to make sure the electricity used in electric vehicles is also climate-friendly.

  • PodRide E-Bike (PodRide)

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Jack of all trades

    It looks a little like a Smart car, but it's actually an e-bike on four wheels. The Podride is 1.8 meters (6 feet) long and has a closed cab with a comfy seat. It travels file on snow and ice, it's heated, it can manage steep and uneven slopes, and there is even storage space. The driver steers by way of two levers at the seat and pedals to power the rear wheels with help from the electric motor.

  • Flying car project prototype

    Who even needs a car these days?

    Autonomous flying car project

    From many clever minds comes a clever idea. A dozen companies are developing personal aircraft. This rocket-like Vahana flying car prototype from Airbus is designed to beam a passenger along at 9,150 meters (30,000 feet) altitude, reaching speeds of 480 kilometers (298 miles) per hour. Battery swaps would be like Formula 1 pit stops: quick landings, and on you go.

  • The aircraft of the future, the Ce liner with electric engines and c-shaped wings

    Who even needs a car these days?

    E-mobile in the air

    The Bauhaus Luftfahrt association is developing an airport and aircraft concept. The Ce liner would be power by two electric engines with aerodynamically efficient C-shape wings. Inner-city airports of the future would be arranged over several levels to save on space, with lift-off from the top level and battery charging on lower floors.

  • Stoos funicular, the steepest in the world

    Who even needs a car these days?

    The steepest funicular in the world

    The Swiss mountain village of Stoos boasts the steepest cable railway in the world. It rises up 744 meters in altitude as it travels 1.7 kilometers in just four minutes. The village has 150 permanent residents, but 2,000 hotel beds for visitors to come and enjoy the view in the car-free resort. Maybe someday the Himalayas will have a similar system?

  • A Trabant car with stork nest on top

    Who even needs a car these days?

    The mobility revolution is in full swing

    Can you imagine the world without your own car? Until now, the car has represented prosperity and independence. But experts see mobility as becoming smart in the near future, with cars being used by multiple users and forming just one part of a range of mobility offerings.

    Author: Karin Jäger


 

 

