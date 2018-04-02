Shooting at YouTube headquarters leaves several people injured

Police reported an active shooting at YouTube's US headquarters in San Bruno, near San Francisco, on Tuesday.

YouTube employees first reported the incident, sharing details on social media.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini later told reporters that the suspected shooter was female. Police found four people suffering from gunshot wounds as they entered the YouTube offices, as well as one person who had died from a self-inflicted wound, he added.

The deceased person is believed to be the shooter but Barberini said the "investigation is still ongoing" and that security forces were "still clearing the building."

Police did not give a motive for the shooting.

Staffers share escape

As the shooting unfolded, several YouTube employees posted updates on Twitter.

"I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peeked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front," a verified Twitter user who claims to be a YouTube product manager posted.

Several casualties

CBS's local division reported that casualties had been taken to local hospitals, citing police radio traffic. A spokeswoman for northern California's Stanford Hospital said it had received four to five patients from the shooting, but did not provide information on their condition or their wounds.

San Francisco's General Hospital said it had received three victims — a 36-year-old man in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman in fair condition.

A hospital spokesman said it expected to receive more patients from the shooting.

Images showed armed police descending on the scene

Local broadcasters showed people evacuating the building with their hands above their heads.

Alphabet Inc's Google, which owns YouTube, said in a statement it was investigating a possible gun fire incident at the video sharing service's offices and that it was coordinating with authorities. The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was also responding to the shooting at YouTube's campus.

The video-sharing site announced last month that it would ban content promoting the sale of firearms and gun accessories.

Lawmakers respond to YouTube HQ shooting

The White House said US President Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation. The president tweeted: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene."

Jackie Speier, the representative for California's 14th congressional district, where YouTube's San Bruno campus is located, said she was "saddened to hear about another mass shooting" and called on US lawmakers to take action to end gun violence.

Democratic Senator for California Dianne Feinstein said she was praying for the safety of everyone at YouTube's headquarters and that her "stomach sinks with yet another active shooter alert."

This is a breaking news story, we will update it as more details come in.

dm, aw/se (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)