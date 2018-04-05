Share your #ExtremeWeatherStories with DW

DW wants to tell your story! As part of a special focus on extreme weather, DW's environment desk is asking our readers to send us your stories.
As a result of climate change, extreme weather is on the rise. Mega-storms, heavy rainfall, flooding, cold snaps, heat waves and drought are all impacting ever more of us around the world.
We want to know how your life has changed as a result of living through extreme weather.
Extreme weather events can leave behind deep scars. They can also cause a real shift in behavior, as communities seek to adapt to changing conditions and mitigate the factors causing extreme weather.
We'd like to know how these issues have affected you. If you have experienced extreme weather, tell us how it has changed your life, or that of your community.
Please send text via email to interaktion@dw.com and upload your video, photo or audio (up to 180 MB) with a short description using the form below.
You can also post on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #ExtremeWeatherStories.
You will find the conditions of participation here.
We'll share the most powerful stories we've received from our audience over our website and social media channels from April 9-13.
We look forward to hearing from you!
