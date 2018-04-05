 Share your #ExtremeWeatherStories with DW | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 16.03.2018
Extreme weather and us

Share your #ExtremeWeatherStories with DW

DW wants to tell your story! As part of a special focus on extreme weather, DW's environment desk is asking our readers to send us your stories.

Philippinen Tropensturm Tembin (Imago/Xinhua)

As a result of climate change, extreme weather is on the rise. Mega-storms, heavy rainfall, flooding, cold snaps, heat waves and drought are all impacting ever more of us around the world.

We want to know how your life has changed as a result of living through extreme weather.

Extreme weather events can leave behind deep scars. They can also cause a real shift in behavior, as communities seek to adapt to changing conditions and mitigate the factors causing extreme weather.

We'd like to know how these issues have affected you. If you have experienced extreme weather, tell us how it has changed your life, or that of your community. 

Please send text via email to interaktion@dw.com and upload your video, photo or audio (up to 180 MB) with a short description using the form below.

 You can also post on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #ExtremeWeatherStories.

You will find the conditions of participation here

We'll share the most powerful stories we've received from our audience over our website and social media channels from April 9-13.

We look forward to hearing from you!

  • Storm in Brooklyn, New York City

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Seven days ahead

    Weather forecasting has improved massively. 40 years ago meteorologists could only predict weather for the next two or three days. Today weather can be predicted reliably for seven days. But forecasters also give monthly and seasonal predictions. These can be tremendously important for agriculture. If a severe storm is predicted ahead of time, farmers can prepare.

  • Welttag der Meteorologie (ECMWF)

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Models and mathematics

    Weather is forecast with the help of supercomputers that predict the weather using complex mathematical models and current weather conditions. Some centers for weather prediction take account of up to 900 million global points. For the prediction, the world is split up into grids with grid points spaced 9 km apart.

  • European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Pooling data across borders

    In 1975 several European states decided to share their data to improve the forecast. They set up the “European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast” (ECMWF). Today the centre has 22 member states, 12 co-operating countries and some of the world's most modern supercomputers.

  • Stormy weather at the seaside

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Taking more elements into account

    Roughly a year and a half ago the centre expanded its weather models. Before, they were based on atmospheric predictions. Now the forecasts take more elements into account, such as ocean and land data. This makes them more reliable. With the weather changing due to climate change, forecasts are changing too. Scientists still cannnot link climate change and weather change exactly.

  • India Cyclone Ockhi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Kakade)

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Life or death predictions

    Scientists are sure that climate change intensifies extreme weather events. Heatwaves are even hotter, hurricanes are more intense. That means weather forecasting today is also about saving lives and protecting property. If the forecasts are more exact and data is available faster, people can prepare better for severe weather events.

  • Thunder and lightning in Görlitz, Germany

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Very hard to predict

    Thunder and lightning are very hard to forecast and becoming more intense. It is impossible to predict exactly where lightning will strike. However, this might well improve. The ECMWF is working on predicting lightning within a 50 km range.

  • Storm Eleanor in France

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    More time to prepare

    In general, weather forecasting will continue to improve. By 2025 reliable weather forecasts might cover 10 days instead of the seven that are possible today. That could well mean three extra days to prepare for storms and extreme weather.

    Author: Lisa Hänel


DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

Arctic warmer than much of Europe is a worrying sign of climate change

As frigid air sweeps across Europe, the Arctic itself is seeing an unprecedented warm spell. What's going on and does it relate to global warming? (27.02.2018)  

In Vietnam, life in the shadow of climate change

Climate change has hit Vietnam hard. The country is beset by storms, floods and droughts. Those living in villages are trying to adapt to the new reality of extreme weather, but it's not easy. (30.01.2018)  

Boiled bats and iced iguanas: How extreme weather affects wildlife

Heat waves in one part of the world, freezing blizzards in another — such weather extremes have a profound impact on wildlife as well. Here are some of the more surreal examples. (10.01.2018)  

2017: The year climate change hit

The devastating effects of climate change are becoming apparent — and the world has begun taking action. But the frequency of extreme weather events has shown we are starting to run out of time. (28.12.2017)  

Mother Nature's wrath: Is climate change making mega-hurricanes the new normal?

Two powerful hurricanes within two weeks, and sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico have been among the highest in the world this year - coincidence? Or is global warming fueling these massive storms? (07.09.2017)  

Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

Since satellites started recording weather data in the 1970s forecasting has taken a huge step forward. It isn't just about sun or rain any more. It's about giving people more time to prepare for extreme weather events. (23.03.2018)  

DW SHIFT | Biss in einen Burger in New York City

Living Planet: Our edible footprint 05.04.2018

From wine to maple syrup, some of our most-loved delicacies could be at risk from climate change if we don't act fast. Plus, the humble sandwich may not be as environmentally innocent as you think.

Osterspeise Pfannekuchen

Living Planet: A world without maple syrup? 05.04.2018

Whether you drizzle it on pancakes or on bacon, the sweet and delicious Canadian syrup is beloved around the world. But scientists are warning the iconic food may be at risk from climate change.

Symbolbild Zinfandeltraube mit Weinglas

Living Planet: Wildfires, good or bad for wine? 05.04.2018

The summer of 2017 was tough for vineyards on the US West Coast as wildfires swept across the region. But some winemakers are making the most of the new, smoky flavor.

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

A row of chocolate Easter bunnies without packaging (Imago/Nordlicht/F. Hormann)

Sugary sweet and much too fat

As sweet as the chocolate bunny may taste on Easter Sunday - it has a bitter aftertaste. 

eco@africa Sendung 104 (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: milky garments, resilient coral reefs and distracting kids from smartphones with nature. 