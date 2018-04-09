Shaped by wind: Living in Sicily

A sustainable house, built using traditional architecture, connected to the sea and nature: it’s a villa almost without corners, but with double walls that keep out the intense heat.
A sustainably-built house, constructed in the traditional style, connected to the sea and nature. The house on the Mediterranean island has few right angles, and its double walls keep out the scorching heat.
Bavarian architect Anna Heringer uses natural building materials like clay and bamboo for her international projects. She's a trailblazer in sustainable building, receiving many awards for it.
Berlin-based architect Diébédo Francis Kéré has unveiled his Serpentine Pavilion in London's Kensington Gardens. He is the first African to be commissioned for the project created annually by renowned architects.
In "3 Days in Quiberon," Marie Bäumer plays Romi Schneider, who gave her last interview during a stint in rehab in 1981. Here's a look back at Schneider's most memorable films.
While somtimes only simple textual changes are needed to update a classic, removing racist slurs does not always eliminate ideologies of the past. Here are some examples that show how revising books is a delicate affair.
Young people from all over Europe meet to perform Benjamin Britten's War Requiem in honor of the victims of world wars – collectively, without borders, and as pacifists.
Nerves, fat cells, digestive tracts – Kiki Smith loves all things bodily. She creates intriguing pictures and sculptures, exploring the hidden sides of our existence. And it's hard to look away.
Pictures of artworks depicting nudity are constantly deleted from Facebook by algorithms and actual staff at the social media giant. This time, the victim was France's most esteemed national heroine.
