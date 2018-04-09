 Seven Myanmar soldiers sentenced to hard labor for killing of Rohingya Muslims | News | DW | 10.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Seven Myanmar soldiers sentenced to hard labor for killing of Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar's army has sentenced seven soldiers to 10 years hard labor for the killing of 10 Rohingya people during last year's military crackdown. The International Criminal Court is seeking jurisdiction over deportations.

The Myanmar-Bangladesh border at Noya Para

Seven Myanmar soldiers were sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years hard labor at a "prison in a remote area" after being found guilty of the extrajudicial killings of 10 Rohingya Muslim men.

According to a statement by a Myanmar military chief, the seven soldiers, among them four officers, were sentenced under section 71 of the country's military act as the Rohingya victims "were not arrested and punished according to procedures."

Read more: Myanmar's Rohingya: A history of forced exoduses

Myanmar's government admitted in January that troops, along with Buddhist villagers in Rakhine State, killed 10 Rohingya Muslim men in the village of Inn Dinn back in September.
Watch video 02:05

Nobel laureates call for action against Rohingya 'genocide'

The incident came as part of the Myanmar military's brutal crackdown against the country's Muslim minority, which sent almost 700,000 Rohingya people fleeing across the border into neighboring Bangladesh.

Rights groups, however, maintain that the 10 deaths are just the tip of the iceberg of alleged murders, rapes and arson attacks carried out by Myanmar security forces. The UN has labelled the crackdown on the Rohingya as "ethnic cleansing." However, the Inn Dinn incident is the only atrocity the military has admitted so far.

Read more: UN: Rohingya subjected to forced starvation by Myanmar authorities

Myanmar journalists remain held for Inn Dinn investigation

Despite the Myanmar military's admission over the bloody Inn Dinn incident, two Myanmar Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, remain in custody for possessing confidential documentation related to the massacre.

The report is believed to describe how troops and Buddhist villagers killed the 10 Rohingya men before dumping their bodies in a mass grave. It also included photos of the victims, hands bounds and kneeling on the floor before being executed, as well as of their bodies afterwards.

The arrest of the journalists has provoked a global outcry. The sentencing of the soldiers, however, could see the court rule on their defense lawyer's request to throw out the prosecution's case as early as Wednesday.
Watch video 00:33

UN official says Myanmar ethnic cleansing is ongoing

War crimes prosecutors seeks jurisdiction for Rohingya deportations

The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague late on Monday asked judges whether she could launch a probe into the mass deportations of Rohingya people from Myanmar into Bangladesh.

ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda contended that "consistent and credible reports ... indicate that since August 2017 more than 670,000 Rohingya, lawfully present in Myanmar, have been intentionally deported across the international border into Bangladesh."

Opening a preliminary enquiry into the plight of the Rohingya communities could prove a complicated task for the ICC, however, since Myanmar is not a member of the international court and is unlikely to co-operate.

Read more: Myanmar 'militarizing' razed Rohingya villages in Rakhine – Amnesty

Bangladesh, however, is a member of the court, and, given the cross-border nature of the issue, Bensouda argued that a ruling in favor off ICC jurisdiction would be in line with its legal principles.

"This is not an abstract question but a concrete one, affecting whether the Court may exercise jurisdiction ... to investigate and, if necessary, prosecute," she said in her filing.

  • Rohingya boy sitting on a chair

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Shot and stabbed

    Since August, more than 600,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh. "The day the military came, they burnt down the village and shot my mother as she was trying to escape. My father couldn’t walk, so they stabbed him. I saw this with my own eyes," says 10-year-old Mohammed Belal who managed to run away from his village.

  • Rohingya girl in a shelter

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Haunted by the trauma

    Mohammed’s sister Nur also watched the slaughter. She and her brother now live in a shelter for unaccompanied children in Bangladesh. She can play there and gets regular meals, a stark contrast to her journey from Myanmar where she and her brother nearly starved. But she is still haunted by the trauma of the recent weeks. "I miss my parents, my home, my country," she says.

  • Rohingya boy in a shelter

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Deep-rooted conflict

    The conflict, which has been going on for 70 years and is rooted in the post-World War II social organization of the country, has claimed more than 2,000 victims since 2016, including the mother of 12-year-old Rahman, above. "They set fire to my home, and my mother was ill, so she could not leave," he says.

  • Rohingya girl crying

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Save the children

    Dilu-Aara, 5, came to the camp with her sister Rojina after she witnessed her parents being murdered by the military. "I was crying all the time and the bullets were flying over our heads. I escaped somehow." The international aid agency Save the Children is helping minors who come to Kutupalong without parents. Children make up to 60 percent of all Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

  • Rohingya boy outside a refugee camp

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Hunted like animals

    Jaded Alam is among the hundreds of kids who came to Kutupalong without parents. Fortunately, his aunt cares for him — and very well, he admits. Jaded grew up in a village called Mandi Para where he used to love playing football, but everything changed when the military attacked. "They told us to leave our home. When I was running with my parents, they shot them. They died on the spot," he says.

  • Rohingya father who is looking for his son

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Child abductions

    Not all families have been separated during their plight, however. Rahman Ali has been scouring the refugee camp for weeks now after his 10-year-old son Zifad disappeared. Rumors of child abductions have swirled around the camp for years, and Rahman fears his son has fallen prey to human traffickers. "I can't eat, I can’t sleep. I’m so upset! It’s like I’ve gone mad."

  • Rohingya mother holding a child

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    "My mind is not normal"

    When the shooting started, Sokina Khatun did all she could to protect her children — but she couldn't save Yasmine,15, and Jamalita, 20, who were in a neighboring village at the time. "Their throats were cut in front of their grandparents," she says. "I was numb, I couldn’t feel the pain. Right now my mind is not normal," she says. She managed to rescue nine of her offspring.

  • Girl standing at the entrance of a tent

    Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

    Attacked, raped and robbed

    Yasmine thinks she might be 15 but looks considerably younger. In her village, she used to play with marbles and run in the nearby fields, but different memories haunt her now: The attack by Myanmar forces, the beating and murder of her beloved father and brothers, and the rape by a group of Burmese soldiers who also robbed her. "I felt lots of pain in my body," she says.

    Author: Jan Tomes, John Owens


dm/jm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Reuters says Myanmar detained its journalists over Rohingya massacre probe

Reuters news agency has published a report by two arrested reporters on the massacre of 10 Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. The news agency says they were arrested because of their investigation and called for their release. (09.02.2018)  

Myanmar's Rohingya: A history of forced exoduses

Around 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh, escaping violence and persecution in their native Myanmar. It's not the first time they have been forced from their homes. (09.09.2017)  

Opinion: The gray area in Myanmar's Rohingya conflict

The anger and indignation over the Myanmar army's brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims is quite understandable. But beware of the propaganda machinery and avoid hasty judgments on the conflict, says Rodion Ebbighausen. (06.09.2017)  

UN: Rohingya subjected to forced starvation by Myanmar authorities

Myanmar is continuing its ethnic cleansing of Rohingya, a UN envoy said after visiting refugees in Bangladesh. Some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar since late August to escape violence and persecution. (06.03.2018)  

Myanmar court charges Reuters journalists under Official Secrets Act

Journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been charged with violating the Official Secrets Act, after almost a month behind bars. They were reporting on the persecution of Rohingya in Rakhine state. (10.01.2018)  

Opinion: A deadly exit and a glimmer of hope in The Hague

It couldn't have been more dramatic. The convicted war criminal drinks poison in the middle of the court room, dying a short time later. Even The Hague Tribunal's achievements can't overshadow that, says Zoran Arbutina. (29.11.2017)  

Fatou Bensouda: Critics 'don't understand the ICC'

Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Fatou Bensouda told DW her critics do not understand the court's mandate. She said the ICC is also carrying out preliminary examinations outside Africa. (11.04.2017)  

Myanmar 'militarizing' razed Rohingya villages in Rakhine – Amnesty

Myanmar's army is building up bases and roads in villages formally occupied by Muslim Rohingya, according to Amnesty. The report throws into doubt Myanmar's promise to securely repatriate thousands of Rohingya refugees. (12.03.2018)  

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned

The plight of the Rohingya Muslims forced to flee the atrocities committed by militants and the army in Myanmar is hard to stomach. The most vulnerable are children, as John Owens' photo series shows. (29.10.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Nobel laureates call for action against Rohingya 'genocide'  

UN official says Myanmar ethnic cleansing is ongoing  

Related content

Bangladesch Myanmar - Grenzgebiet Rohingya - Flüchtlinge

Myanmar ready to work with UN on Rohingya repatriations 14.03.2018

Just 374 Rohingya refugees have been cleared by Myanmar authorities to return to their homes from their shelters in Bangladesh. Estimates put the number of the Rohingya who have fled at 700,000.

Myanmar Luftaufnahme eines verbrannten Rohingya Dorfes in der Nähe von Maungdaw

Myanmar 'militarizing' razed Rohingya villages in Rakhine – Amnesty 12.03.2018

Myanmar's army is building up bases and roads in villages formally occupied by Muslim Rohingya, according to Amnesty. The report throws into doubt Myanmar's promise to securely repatriate thousands of Rohingya refugees.

Myanmar Yangon | Protest buddhistische Mönche gegen Rohingya-Flüchtlinge

Buddhists fan flames of Islamophobia in Southeast Asia 27.03.2018

Buddhist-driven anti-Muslim sentiment is widespread in Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand. What is behind the hateful rhetoric, and what can authorities do to try to alleviate the tension?

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 