 Seven cities express interest in hosting 2026 Winter Olympics | More sports | DW | 03.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

More sports

Seven cities express interest in hosting 2026 Winter Olympics

Seven cities from three continents have put themselves forward to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. First-time bidders Turkey are among the nations to have expressed an interest in following Beijing 2022.

Südkorea Pyeongchang- Abschlussfeier der Olympischen Spiele (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement on Tuesday that Austria (Graz), Canada (Calgary), Italy (Cortina d'Ampezzo/Turin/Milan), Japan (Sapporo), Sweden, (Stockholm), Switzerland (Sion) and Turkey (Erzurum) met the March 31 deadline for expressing interest in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Cortina (1956), Sapporo (1972), Calgary (1988) and Turin (2006) want to host the Winter Games for the second time while Stockholm is a past summer host.

“I warmly welcome the NOCs’ [National Olympic Committees'] and cities’ interest in hosting the Olympic Winter Games. The IOC has turned the page with regard to Olympic candidatures. Our goal is not just to have a record number of candidates, but ultimately it is to select the best city to stage the best Olympic Winter Games for the best athletes of the world,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Read more: Biathlete Ole Einar Björndalen retires after glittering 25 year career

Turkey's Istanbul lost out for the Summer Games in 2020 against Tokyo in the final round of an IOC vote in 2013. Erzurum, which hosted the 2011 Winter Universiade, is the nation's first city interested in hosting the Winter Olympics.

The cities will now enter a so-called "dialogue stage" until October when the IOC will invite an some to take part in the one-year candidature phase.

The IOC has overhauled the bidding process for Winter and Summer Games after a decline in interest from potential cities in recent years, cutting costs for bid cities and slashing the campaign time in half.

mp/dv (dpa, SID)

DW recommends

Ole Einar Björndalen retires after 25 year career

Biathlon great Ole Einar Björndalen is finally calling it a day after a career that began in 1993. The Norwegian, 44, won 13 Winter Olympic medals — six of them gold — in a glittering career. (03.04.2018)  

Related content

IOC-Präsident Bach zu Besuch in Nordkorea

North Korea wants to be in next two Olympics, says IOC chief 31.03.2018

North Korea wants to send teams to the next two Olympic Games in Japan and China, says IOC chief Thomas Bach. This comes after the North's participation in the Pyeongchang Games helped ease tensions with the South.

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Eröffnungsfeier - Olympisches Feuer

Curtain rises on Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 09.02.2018

The Winter Olympics are underway in South Korea. Almost 3,000 athletes from 92 countries, including 169 "Olympic Athletes from Russia," and both Koreas appearing under one flag, took part in the opening ceremony.

Biathlon-Weltcup Ruhpolding - Training, Biathlet Ole Einar Björndalen aus Norwegen

Ole Einar Björndalen retires after 25 year career 03.04.2018

Biathlon great Ole Einar Björndalen is finally calling it a day after a career that began in 1993. The Norwegian, 44, won 13 Winter Olympic medals — six of them gold — in a glittering career.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 