 Seattle council to tax Amazon and other big companies to fight homelessness | News | DW | 15.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Seattle council to tax Amazon and other big companies to fight homelessness

Companies such as Amazon and Starbucks will have to pay a levy for each full-time worker they have in Seattle. The city authority approved a compromise tax plan to fund services for those struggling to afford housing.

The Amazon store in Seattle

In a compromise reached in the Seattle City Council on Monday, approval was given for a yearly "head tax" charge of $275 (€230) for each full-time worker at the city's major companies.

The council approved the tax which is expected to raise about $48 million (€40 million) annually to pay for affordable housing and services for homeless people. Last year the city spent $68 million on homeless services.

Nearly 600 employers with gross revenues of more than $20 million — including Starbucks and Amazon — will be expected to pay the charge in Seattle from next year onwards.

Read more: Donald Trump takes aim at Amazon again

Ahead of the vote, the city's Mayor Jenny Durkan and four other councillors said they would only support a $250 fee, claiming it would damage the city's business climate.

A larger tax had been proposed and passed at committee stage on Friday by a close vote to charge $500 per full-time worker each year to raise about $75 million.

In response to the plan, internet giant Amazon threatened to stop work on a 17-story tower it was building near its South Lake Union district corporate headquarters.

Seattle Kerry Park view of the Space Needle

Winter temperatures in Seattle fall well below freezing

People 'dying on the doorstep'

Co-sponsor of the charge, Teresa Mosqueda, said the bill was an opportunity to provide housing: "People are dying on the doorsteps of prosperity," she said. "This is the richest city in the state and in a state that has the most regressive tax system in the country."

According to its website, Amazon estimates its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to the city's economy and claims to be the largest private employer in the city.

Rapid economic growth in the city on the US north west coast has led to high rents and a rise in homelessness. Last year 169 homeless people died in the city where winter temperatures can fall to minus 7 degrees. The Seattle region had the third-highest number of homeless people in the US in 2017.
Watch video 06:11

Homeless in the US

jm/se (AP, LUSA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Poverty in US set to increase due to Donald Trump's policies, says UN official

Already dismal poverty rates in the US are set to worsen under President Donald Trump, a top UN official has said. Currently, one in eight people in the US lives in poverty. (15.12.2017)  

Donald Trump takes aim at Amazon again

Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of Amazon, claiming it pays "little or no taxes to state and local governments." The online giant is "putting many thousands of retailers out of business," the president tweeted. (29.03.2018)  

Starbucks to briefly shut 8,000 cafes for racial-bias training

The news follows an outpouring of anger over the arrest of two black men who were "sitting quietly" in a Philadelphia cafe. The CEO of Starbucks has apologized to the men in person. (17.04.2018)  

Jeff Bezos at Berlin prize ceremony greeted by protests against Amazon

The billionaire businessman was in Germany to be honored by publisher Axel Springer for business innovation and social responsibility. But Amazon's European workers argue that the company's practices are the opposite. (25.04.2018)  

AI-based Amazon Go store makes cashiers redundant

As of Monday, the world's largest online retailer offers people in Seattle a special store where cash registers and checkout lines become a thing of the past. The technology behind it has been tested for one year. (22.01.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Homeless in the US  

Related content

Amazon Konzern

EU orders Amazon to pay Luxembourg 250 million euros in back taxes 04.10.2017

In Brussels' latest regulatory move targeting US tech companies accused of tax avoidance, the European Commission has ordered Luxembourg to collect 250 million euros in back taxes from American retail giant Amazon.

Amazon Hauptquartier Seattle

Amazon gets hundreds of proposals for second headquarters 23.10.2017

Retail giant Amazon has said it has received over 200 applications from cities and regions to host its second headquarters. It confirmed tax breaks would be a decisive factor in deciding which location to choose.

Ikea - Messerangriff in Vasteras

EU launches investigation into IKEA tax deals 18.12.2017

The European Commission is investigating IKEA's tax benefits in the Netherlands, which have helped the flat-pack furniture retailer avoid paying taxes of close to €1 billion between 2009 and 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 